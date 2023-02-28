Will Barton to sign with Raptors

Shams Charania: Free agent G/F Will Barton is finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In waiving Juancho Hernangomez and signing Will Barton, Raptors let go of someone who has competed defensively but struggled shooting (25.4% from 3) for someone who struggles defensively but has shot 36.5% from 3 in 4 straight years. A reasonable gamble in low-leverage spot. – 3:34 PM
In waiving Juancho Hernangomez and signing Will Barton, Raptors let go of someone who has competed defensively but struggled shooting (25.4% from 3) for someone who struggles defensively but has shot 36.5% from 3 in 4 straight years. A reasonable gamble in low-leverage spot. – 3:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wow. Raptors do some business in the buyout market. Per @Adrian Wojnarowski Toronto has waived Juancho Hernangomez and signed Will Barton. – 3:32 PM
Wow. Raptors do some business in the buyout market. Per @Adrian Wojnarowski Toronto has waived Juancho Hernangomez and signed Will Barton. – 3:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent G/F Will Barton is finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:30 PM
Free agent G/F Will Barton is finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent G Will Barton is signing with the Toronto Raptors. After completing buyout with Wizards, Barton will join Toronto and be eligible for a playoff roster. He’s played in 29 career postseason games with Nuggets and Blazers. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 28, 2023
Jason Dumas: Source: The Sixers have inquired about Will Barton, who is still going through the process of deciding where he will play this season. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / February 22, 2023