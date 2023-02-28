Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (28-32) play against the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Washington Wizards 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready to run in the ATL.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/GDt60I2vXB – 7:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards starters in Atlanta without Porzingis and Morris:
Wright
Beal
Avdija
Kuzma
Gafford – 6:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kickin’ things off in the A 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/FL0SggxGSu – 6:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Ordinarily wouldn’t need to highlight it but Hawks have had a busy two weeks:
AJ ASW
Nate – Joe – Quin
Trae game-winner
Bogi looking healthy
But Dejounte has had two really good games coming out of break. Hawks don’t go 2-0 without them. – 6:17 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
At some point here soon, @MG_Schindler and I will be podcasting! We’re diving deep into the Knicks and Bucks win streaks, a Rockets; check-in following the Dame explosion, Quin Snyder to ATL, and Dereck Lively!
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 6:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Quin Snyder to Atlanta, Future of the Hawks (2:02)
🔘 LaMelo Ball injury (18:47)
🔘 LeBron James injury (25:22)
🔘 CBA negotiations (36:44)
🎧 https://t.co/84B34tZQre
🍎 https://t.co/2K3zLNuF9Q
✳️ https://t.co/7AhSA1OmAA
📺 https://t.co/Yf886oUtZ1 pic.twitter.com/J8jOhL6prs – 6:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are listing Kevin Durant as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets.
Landry Shamet remains out.
No LaMelo Ball or Cody Martin for Charlotte and P.J. Washington is doubtful. – 5:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
final fit of February 🥶
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7RTHDp4RBA – 5:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here at State Farm Arena, where the Snyder era begjns.
One thing that hasn’t changed: the pre-game 4 on 4 battles featuring Vit Krejci, Garrison Mathews, Tyrese Martin and assorted assistants. pic.twitter.com/lxEHkgyVLP – 5:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs PHX 3/1
Ball (R Ankle Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Washington (R Foot strain) doubtful – 5:08 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
“Tampering” time, at @AthleticNBAShow, with @Anthony Slater
* News of the week: Quin in Atlanta; Dame’s 71; CBA deal nearing
* Handicapping the home stretch: Who’s gonna be in/out?)
Athletic link – theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…
Apple – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
got our eyes on the guards tonight 👀
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gwnqAiuHcb – 4:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Commute to the arena ends with news Raptors add Will Barton and jettison Juancho Hernangomez in last-minute playoff eligible move
Barton, 32, last with Wizards may give Raptors wing offence deep i rotation. A nothing-ventured-nothing-gained move; Bo Cruz just never panned out – 3:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
proceeds from our peace tees help to raise money for gun violence prevention.
👕 buy one online now or stop by sec. 106 at a game to support the cause ⬇️ – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Devin Booker came back from groin injury, he played at Brooklyn, but didn’t play next game at Atlanta. Injury management.
Monty Williams said he didn’t know if #Suns will follow same strategy with Kevin Durant, who’ll make debut tomorrow at Hornets.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
February’s finest plays 🔥
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
