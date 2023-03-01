Live stream: 76ers 45, Heat 43

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) play against the Miami Heat (33-29) at Miami-Dade Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 45, Miami Heat 43 (Q2 09:10)

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Joel Embiid sitting out tonight's game might be unfortunate for the Mavs tomorrow tonight. Figured Embiid might sit out one of the B2B games. Didn't think it would be tonight.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Other than that one Shaqtin' pass, pretty good start to the game for Max Strus. Two made 3s and a slick assist to Tyler Herro.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Miami held James Harden to two points on 1 of 3 shooting and one assist in his 8 first-quarter minutes. That's pretty good. But they gave up 10 points to Tyrese Maxey, which is not so good. Heat's defense needs to lock up, especially if Harden gets going.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

38 point first quarter for the Heat

Getting a bit from everyone offensively

38 point first quarter for the Heat

Getting a bit from everyone offensively

Defense needs to pick it up a bit the next 3 quarters tho

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 38, 76ers 34. Heat offense not playing like one of the worst units in the NBA, shooting 63.6 percent form the field, 3 of 7 (42.9 percent) on threes and 7 of 8 (87.5 percent) from the foul line.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Heat 38, Sixers 34 at the end of the first. After a slugfest Monday night, both teams are shooting 14-pf-22 from the floor. Maxey with 10 points back in the starting lineup. Butler has 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 38, 76ers 34 after one. Butler with 10 for Heat.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat again turning to that press zone with its bench unit on the court. And Cody Zeller has already drawn two fouls while going for an offensive rebound.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Cody Zeller just draws so many fouls on the glass

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Reed McDaniels House Milton Maxey bench lineup 🤔

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Sign of the new second unit being new: Tyler Herro cut off Oladipo when he was trying to drive, Oladipo pulled it out, tried to hit Zeller on the roll and had his pass deflected and turned it over.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Herro-Oladipo-Strus backcourt looks so versatile and has great versatility offensive wise. #HEATCulture

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry seated on the Heat bench again wearing a lower-back support.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danuel House Jr. has given Philadelphia some solid minutes thus far. He got a stop on Jimmy Butler and then he gets a tough bucket to fall with a ton of contact. Miami leads it 28-24 early. #Sixers

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oladipo and Martin set to check in

This is the 2-2-1 press and 2-3 zone lineup

Oladipo and Martin set to check in

This is the 2-2-1 press and 2-3 zone lineup

Like this version of the sub pattern much better just for this reason to help the backline

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Even with the 76ers playing small, Erik Spoelstra sticking with the rotation he has used in the last few games. Cody Zeller and Kevin Love currently playing as Heat frontcourt partners.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Well, this is not at all like the Philadelphia game before the All-Star break, something #Cavs Donovan Mitchell referenced earlier today after shootaround. One of the learning experiences the young Cavs have benefited from this season.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Some important minutes for Danuel House Jr. here. He's one of the team's few truly athletic wings, and he needs to get another look to see if he can help come playoff time.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Danuel House sighting as the Sixers' first sub.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Heat's offense has good flow in the beginning of the game against the Sixers. Bam-Jimmy-Herro have already made their presence felt offensively. Their ball movement is good so far. #HEATCulture

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

No rim protection for this small ball lineup. They'll put up points with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden pushing the pace, but they give up a lot on defense. #Sixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Jimmy Butler is 3-of-3 to start this game, including two and-1 finishes. Carrying over his Monday performance against his former team. Heat lead 21-17 with about five minutes to play in the first.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

So we can get used to these Kevin Love outlet passes, huh?

So we can get used to these Kevin Love outlet passes, huh?

(And the Tyler 3s are always nice)

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kevin Love had Melton on him and immediately went into a post-up. It's good to have some other ways to score and that's not something the Heat had outside of Jimmy Butler's bully ball.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Maxey is off to a great start. He has eight points on 3-for-4 shooting. (2-3 on threes).

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat really moving on offense so far

Needed

Butler gets the and-1 and chirps at Tucker on the way by lol

The Heat really moving on offense so far

Needed

Butler gets the and-1 and chirps at Tucker on the way by lol

Smooth so far on that end

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Capitalizing on those steals 💨

Capitalizing on those steals 💨

We're underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Heat's defensive scheme tonight appears to be designed to give up as many corner 3s as possible.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

James Harden opens the game defending Kevin Love. P.J. Tucker defending Bam Adebayo. Let's get weird.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Dewayne Dedmon partakes in a two-on-two scrimmage before tonight's game.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

First home game in Miami for Kevin & Cody 🌴

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If the Sixers can only offer James Harden a 4 year deal this summer, and Houston basically matches that, Philly won’t even have a real financial edge in the bidding after state taxes.

(What other player might James be able to recruit to Houston with him?)

If the Sixers can only offer James Harden a 4 year deal this summer, and Houston basically matches that, Philly won't even have a real financial edge in the bidding after state taxes.

(What other player might James be able to recruit to Houston with him?)

🤔 😳

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid is out tonight for the first time since late January. Sixers will go small, playing PJ Tucker at Center.

Joel Embiid is out tonight for the first time since late January. Sixers will go small, playing PJ Tucker at Center.

Tyrese Maxey gets the start for the first time since Jan 21

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers pregame on Kevin Love: "He's just a great passer, he's a great shooter and he's a great rebounder. He can do that even when old."

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Het. 76ers going super small with Tyrese Maxey replacing him in the starting lineup, alongside Harris, Melton, Harden and Tucker.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid out for 76ers, with P.J. Tucker starting at center for Philadelphia.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid is OUT tonight at Miami with left foot soreness. Maxey will move into the starting lineup with Harden, Melton, Harris and Tucker.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness. Tyrese Maxey moves into the starting lineup. PJ Tucker playing the 5. #Sixers

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid is out for tonight's game in Miami with left foot soreness.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kevin Love again starting tonight for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That first five is 1-3. Orlando Robinson again inactive.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

PJ Tucker and James Harden putting in pregame work #Sixers

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Should the Sixers do whatever necessary to retain James Harden beyond this season?

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“Everybody’s going to have their number called. You’ve got to be ready for that opportunity.” -@CoachJoerger on the 5-game roadie ahead

"Everybody's going to have their number called. You've got to be ready for that opportunity." -@CoachJoerger on the 5-game roadie ahead

courtside comparisons pres. @NerdWallet

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers confirmed the Sixers' interest in Kevin Love: "We tried to get him too. I know it was us and Miami, probably one other team. He's just a solid player. More importantly, if it hadn't worked here, if he hadn't played well, you still want him in the locker room."

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers acknowledged that the Sixers tried to get Kevin Love after he was bought out by the Cavs, and praised his shooting, rebounding and locker-room presence even while "old."

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Asked Doc Rivers about Kevin Love and he confirmed the 76ers wanted to add him on the buyout. Said his IQ and presence in the locker room are valuable to playoff teams.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

From earlier: P.J. Tucker says he wanted to stay with the Heat, but business got in the way. Tucker explains

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Going with another Jimmy Butler night on PrizePicks, as well as taking the lowered Bam number

(I need a Love outlet pass to Caleb on the break into a foul lol)

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Doc Rivers, asked about Joel Embiid's status, says "I don't know yet."

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Yes, the Heat are feeling blue — which is not necessarily a bad thing (plus, how the NBA play-in works).

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — As NBA buyout clock hits midnight, Heat still with some wiggle room.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spo said Kyle Lowry is progressing. That's pretty much the non-update, update.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

When asked what the next step is in Kyle Lowry's recovery process, Erik Spoelstra said: "Same process. He's making progress."

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Asked where Kyle Lowry stands in regard to return from the knee issue that's had him out for more than a month, Erik Spoelstra says "Same process. He's making process."

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say both Kevin Love and Max Strus available tonight. Out are Lowry, Yurtseven, Jovic and Cain. No one else on injury report.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Per the Heat, Kevin Love and Max Strus will be available #Sixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Paul Reed is putting in work on his former triples #Sixers

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Nets, Blazers, Warriors, Nuggets, 76ers, and Clippers all rank in the top 10 for 3P% in wins and in losses. No team has nearly the same drop off as the Celtics in shooting percentage either.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Indiana Pacers Director of Media Relations, David Benner.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Indiana Pacers Director of Media Relations, David Benner.

Our deepest condolences are with Benner's family, friends and the @Indiana Pacers organization.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

“Me and Bam both know that’s a lie.”

Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year’s DPOY 🔥

"Me and Bam both know that's a lie."

Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year's DPOY 🔥

(via @malika_andrews)

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

If James Harden does in fact want to go back to Houston, and get paid, see ya.

The good news for Sixers fans…

If James Harden does in fact want to go back to Houston, and get paid, see ya.

The good news for Sixers fans…

he has to prove it down the stretch.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

“The future of women in sports leadership is endless.”

This #WomensHistoryMonth we’ll be celebrating the women of the HEAT and sharing their stories –

"The future of women in sports leadership is endless."

This #WomensHistoryMonth we'll be celebrating the women of the HEAT and sharing their stories –

#HERStory // @ATT

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid in February:

✅ 30.8 PPG

✅ 11.7 RPG

✅ 52.4 FG%

✅ 88.6 FT%

It’s the third time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG with a FT% of 85% in a month, tying Larry Bird for the most such months in NBA history (min. 10 GP).

Joel Embiid in February:

✅ 30.8 PPG

✅ 11.7 RPG

✅ 52.4 FG%

✅ 88.6 FT%

It's the third time he's averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG with a FT% of 85% in a month, tying Larry Bird for the most such months in NBA history (min. 10 GP).

More, unlocked:

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will miss tomorrow night's game against the 76ers.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Jimmy Butler continues to show the Sixers why trading him to the Miami Heat was a mistake

The Ringer @ringernba

James Harden is still very good. But the question remains: Can he sustain his best through a playoff run that lasts more than two rounds?

James Harden is still very good. But the question remains: Can he sustain his best through a playoff run that lasts more than two rounds?

@MichaelVPina:

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus (ankle soreness) upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. 76ers. Kevin Love also still probable.

Max Strus (ankle soreness) upgraded to probable for tonight's game vs. 76ers. Kevin Love also still probable.

Cain, Jovic, Lowry and Yurtseven remain out.

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

For the record:

-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP

-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.

-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today

-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017

-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011

For the record:

-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP

-Switched to Giannis as last year's MVP at the last minute.

-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today

-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017

-would've had Dwight over Rose in 2011

-would've had CP3 over Kobe in 2008

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a sore left foot. Dewayne Dedmon is out. Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell are the options for them at center. Could also see some of P.J. Tucker at the 5, but Doc Rivers has tried not to go to that look in the regular season.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers now listing Joel Embiid as questionable tonight in Miami due to left-foot soreness. Former Heat center Dewayne Dedmon already has been ruled out by 76ers due to a sore left hip.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid now listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. Heat because of left foot soreness.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

As NBA buyout clock hits midnight, Heat still with some wiggle room. Also: Nikola Jovic still not yet ready for a return to the court; plus, the return of P.J.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is now listed as questionable for tonight's matchup with the Heat due to left foot soreness #Sixers

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

P.J. Tucker says he wanted to stay with the Heat, but business got in the way. Tucker explains Also, Nikola Jovic not yet ready for G League assignment, but Omer Yurtseven on his way to Sioux Falls today

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report for tonight's game. He is questionable with foot soreness vs. Heat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nikola Jovic no longer going to Sioux Falls for G League assignment. He remains out with back injury.

Nikola Jovic no longer going to Sioux Falls for G League assignment. He remains out with back injury.

Omer Yurtseven expected to join the Skyforce today for his G League assignment.