Live stream: 76ers 45, Heat 43

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) play against the Miami Heat (33-29) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 45, Miami Heat 43 (Q2 09:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Strus connecting from deep 👌
📺 Bally Sports Sun pic.twitter.com/TOFUvqSW2v – 8:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Joel Embiid sitting out tonight’s game might be unfortunate for the Mavs tomorrow tonight. Figured Embiid might sit out one of the B2B games. Didn’t think it would be tonight. – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Other than that one Shaqtin’ pass, pretty good start to the game for Max Strus. Two made 3s and a slick assist to Tyler Herro. – 8:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami held James Harden to two points on 1 of 3 shooting and one assist in his 8 first-quarter minutes. That’s pretty good. But they gave up 10 points to Tyrese Maxey, which is not so good. Heat’s defense needs to lock up, especially if Harden gets going. – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
38 point first quarter for the Heat
Getting a bit from everyone offensively
Defense needs to pick it up a bit the next 3 quarters tho – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 38, 76ers 34. Heat offense not playing like one of the worst units in the NBA, shooting 63.6 percent form the field, 3 of 7 (42.9 percent) on threes and 7 of 8 (87.5 percent) from the foul line. – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 38, Sixers 34 at the end of the first. After a slugfest Monday night, both teams are shooting 14-pf-22 from the floor. Maxey with 10 points back in the starting lineup. Butler has 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again turning to that press zone with its bench unit on the court. And Cody Zeller has already drawn two fouls while going for an offensive rebound. – 8:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Sign of the new second unit being new: Tyler Herro cut off Oladipo when he was trying to drive, Oladipo pulled it out, tried to hit Zeller on the roll and had his pass deflected and turned it over. – 8:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Herro-Oladipo-Strus backcourt looks so versatile and has great versatility offensive wise. #HEATCulture – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry seated on the Heat bench again wearing a lower-back support. – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Oladipo and Martin set to check in
This is the 2-2-1 press and 2-3 zone lineup
Like this version of the sub pattern much better just for this reason to help the backline – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Even with the 76ers playing small, Erik Spoelstra sticking with the rotation he has used in the last few games. Cody Zeller and Kevin Love currently playing as Heat frontcourt partners. – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Well, this is not at all like the Philadelphia game before the All-Star break, something #Cavs Donovan Mitchell referenced earlier today after shootaround. One of the learning experiences the young Cavs have benefited from this season. – 7:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some important minutes for Danuel House Jr. here. He’s one of the team’s few truly athletic wings, and he needs to get another look to see if he can help come playoff time. – 7:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Heat’s offense has good flow in the beginning of the game against the Sixers. Bam-Jimmy-Herro have already made their presence felt offensively. Their ball movement is good so far. #HEATCulture – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jimmy Butler is 3-of-3 to start this game, including two and-1 finishes. Carrying over his Monday performance against his former team. Heat lead 21-17 with about five minutes to play in the first. – 7:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
So we can get used to these Kevin Love outlet passes, huh?
(And the Tyler 3s are always nice) pic.twitter.com/Yz0qO2uqgS – 7:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love had Melton on him and immediately went into a post-up. It’s good to have some other ways to score and that’s not something the Heat had outside of Jimmy Butler’s bully ball. – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey is off to a great start. He has eight points on 3-for-4 shooting. (2-3 on threes). – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat really moving on offense so far
Needed
Butler gets the and-1 and chirps at Tucker on the way by lol
Smooth so far on that end – 7:48 PM
The Heat really moving on offense so far
Needed
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Capitalizing on those steals 💨
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/7ZMKyf5yyL – 7:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat’s defensive scheme tonight appears to be designed to give up as many corner 3s as possible. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
James Harden opens the game defending Kevin Love. P.J. Tucker defending Bam Adebayo. Let’s get weird. – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Dewayne Dedmon partakes in a two-on-two scrimmage before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/JgsAowxmxw – 7:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First home game in Miami for Kevin & Cody 🌴 pic.twitter.com/Cd2h2M1WQY – 7:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers can only offer James Harden a 4 year deal this summer, and Houston basically matches that, Philly won’t even have a real financial edge in the bidding after state taxes.
(What other player might James be able to recruit to Houston with him?)
🤔 😳 – 7:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is out tonight for the first time since late January. Sixers will go small, playing PJ Tucker at Center.
Tyrese Maxey gets the start for the first time since Jan 21 – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers pregame on Kevin Love: “He’s just a great passer, he’s a great shooter and he’s a great rebounder. He can do that even when old.” – 7:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Het. 76ers going super small with Tyrese Maxey replacing him in the starting lineup, alongside Harris, Melton, Harden and Tucker. – 7:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers starters are the small-ball group: Maxey-Melton-Harden-Harris-Tucker. – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid out for 76ers, with P.J. Tucker starting at center for Philadelphia. – 7:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight at Miami with left foot soreness. Maxey will move into the starting lineup with Harden, Melton, Harris and Tucker. – 7:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/GgMe6gKeHV – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game in Miami with left foot soreness. – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love again starting tonight for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That first five is 1-3. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Tyrese is my favorite player.”
all smiles when @Tyrese Maxey is in town. 😁 pic.twitter.com/xbo1cdVbh5 – 6:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker and James Harden putting in pregame work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/pxs67TzKAo – 6:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Should the Sixers do whatever necessary to retain James Harden beyond this season? – 6:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Everybody’s going to have their number called. You’ve got to be ready for that opportunity.” -@CoachJoerger on the 5-game roadie ahead
courtside comparisons pres. @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/18K9caSiyX – 6:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers confirmed the Sixers’ interest in Kevin Love: “We tried to get him too. I know it was us and Miami, probably one other team. He’s just a solid player. More importantly, if it hadn’t worked here, if he hadn’t played well, you still want him in the locker room.” – 6:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers acknowledged that the Sixers tried to get Kevin Love after he was bought out by the Cavs, and praised his shooting, rebounding and locker-room presence even while “old.” – 6:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Doc Rivers about Kevin Love and he confirmed the 76ers wanted to add him on the buyout. Said his IQ and presence in the locker room are valuable to playoff teams. – 6:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: P.J. Tucker says he wanted to stay with the Heat, but business got in the way. Tucker explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Going with another Jimmy Butler night on PrizePicks, as well as taking the lowered Bam number
(I need a Love outlet pass to Caleb on the break into a foul lol)
Use code “five” pic.twitter.com/t6o59urGvB – 6:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers, asked about Joel Embiid’s status, says “I don’t know yet.” – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Yes, the Heat are feeling blue — which is not necessarily a bad thing (plus, how the NBA play-in works). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — As NBA buyout clock hits midnight, Heat still with some wiggle room. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo said Kyle Lowry is progressing. That’s pretty much the non-update, update. – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
When asked what the next step is in Kyle Lowry’s recovery process, Erik Spoelstra said: “Same process. He’s making progress.” – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Asked where Kyle Lowry stands in regard to return from the knee issue that’s had him out for more than a month, Erik Spoelstra says “Same process. He’s making process.” – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say both Kevin Love and Max Strus available tonight. Out are Lowry, Yurtseven, Jovic and Cain. No one else on injury report. – 5:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed is putting in work on his former triples #Sixers pic.twitter.com/7AK9rjAjcF – 5:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Nets, Blazers, Warriors, Nuggets, 76ers, and Clippers all rank in the top 10 for 3P% in wins and in losses. No team has nearly the same drop off as the Celtics in shooting percentage either. – 5:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Indiana Pacers Director of Media Relations, David Benner.
Our deepest condolences are with Benner’s family, friends and the @Indiana Pacers organization. pic.twitter.com/z1cj23nCZc – 5:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓. 🐐
starting #WomensHistoryMonth honoring, @serenawilliams | #womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/ZFJxjcN3Ik – 4:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Me and Bam both know that’s a lie.”
Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year’s DPOY 🔥
(via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/Qwyv3U0CUz – 4:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If James Harden does in fact want to go back to Houston, and get paid, see ya.
The good news for Sixers fans…
he has to prove it down the stretch. – 4:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“The future of women in sports leadership is endless.”
This #WomensHistoryMonth we’ll be celebrating the women of the HEAT and sharing their stories – https://t.co/A4EtDaGsZ2
#HERStory // @ATT pic.twitter.com/wda0l7JKn1 – 4:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid in February:
✅ 30.8 PPG
✅ 11.7 RPG
✅ 52.4 FG%
✅ 88.6 FT%
It’s the third time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG with a FT% of 85% in a month, tying Larry Bird for the most such months in NBA history (min. 10 GP).
More, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will miss tomorrow night’s game against the 76ers. – 4:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jimmy Butler continues to show the Sixers why trading him to the Miami Heat was a mistake inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
James Harden is still very good. But the question remains: Can he sustain his best through a playoff run that lasts more than two rounds?
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/1/2… – 3:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus (ankle soreness) upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. 76ers. Kevin Love also still probable.
Cain, Jovic, Lowry and Yurtseven remain out. – 2:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
For the record:
-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP
-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.
-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today
-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017
-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011
-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness for tonight’s game against the #MiamiHeat. Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon will remain sidelined with left hip soreness. – 2:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a sore left foot. Dewayne Dedmon is out. Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell are the options for them at center. Could also see some of P.J. Tucker at the 5, but Doc Rivers has tried not to go to that look in the regular season. – 2:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers now listing Joel Embiid as questionable tonight in Miami due to left-foot soreness. Former Heat center Dewayne Dedmon already has been ruled out by 76ers due to a sore left hip. – 2:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid now listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of left foot soreness. – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As NBA buyout clock hits midnight, Heat still with some wiggle room. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Nikola Jovic still not ready for a return to the court; plus, the return of P.J. – 2:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/3NWtj5pWk5 – 2:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker says he wanted to stay with the Heat, but business got in the way. Tucker explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nikola Jovic not yet ready for G League assignment, but Omer Yurtseven on his way to Sioux Falls today – 1:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report for tonight’s game. He is questionable with foot soreness vs. Heat – 1:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic no longer going to Sioux Falls for G League assignment. He remains out with back injury.
Omer Yurtseven expected to join the Skyforce today for his G League assignment. – 1:36 PM
Nikola Jovic no longer going to Sioux Falls for G League assignment. He remains out with back injury.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have deemed Nikola Jovic (back) not yet ready for a G League rehabilitation stint, so he remains in South Florida. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) departs for the Sioux Falls Skyforce later today. – 1:32 PM
