Anthony Davis ruled out against Thunder

Shams Charania: Lakers’ Anthony Davis is listed out tonight vs. Thunder.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
LeBron James, Anthony Davis & De’Angelo Russell are all out for tonight’s game – 1:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is out tonight, meaning the Lakers will be without him, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell against OKC as their postseason hopes hang tentatively in the balance. – 1:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL will be shorthanded on this B2B at OKC tonight, with AD, LeBron and Russell all out. They’ll require a rally-around-the-flag effort.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in health and safety protocols for OKC (and missed the prior 3 games with injuries). – 1:24 PM
LAL will be shorthanded on this B2B at OKC tonight, with AD, LeBron and Russell all out. They’ll require a rally-around-the-flag effort.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube page with @Howard Beck to discuss LeBron’s injury and how Anthony Davis has a big opportunity over these next 20 games youtube.com/watch?v=e53_0J… – 1:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s game in OKC, per the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Nbz9xvd9qA – 1:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and of course LeBron James are all out tonight vs OKC. – 1:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Yikes: Lakers won’t play Anthony Davis tonight. D’Angelo Russell is also ruled out. Several players stressed the importance of winning this game last night in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/5rYRBvt4Lr – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ spirited but sloppy loss to the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis looking to carry the team, and the latest timeline for LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ spirited but sloppy loss to the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis looking to carry the team, and the latest timeline for LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Anthony Davis was visibly upset with Dennis Schröder last night.
The big man was also reportedly upset with the kind of passes he got from the guard when Schröder first played for the team in 2020-21, per @Eric Pincus.
Anthony Davis was visibly upset with Dennis Schröder last night.
The big man was also reportedly upset with the kind of passes he got from the guard when Schröder first played for the team in 2020-21, per @Eric Pincus.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“Just compete like we did tonight and don’t turn the ball over.” – Anthony Davis, talking about where to go from here. (There’s obviously more to it, and he said more than this, but in certain respects, he’s absolutely correct.) AK – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
33 PTS
15 REB
15-27 FG
Giannis tonight:
33 PTS
15 REB
15-27 FG
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose in Memphis, 121-109, to snap three-game winning streak. AD 28p 19r 5b; Lonnie 21p 5-of-10 3s; Reaves 17p on 5-of-8 7a; Schroder 10p 10a; Beasley 12p. Ja Morant 39p 10r 10a. Lakers had 26 turnovers, leading to 41 pts for the Grizz. Memphis only had 7 turnovers. – 9:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Syracuse AD on Boeheim: Future plans will be made ‘in due time’. zagsblog.com/2023/02/28/syr…
Syracuse AD on Boeheim: Future plans will be made ‘in due time’. zagsblog.com/2023/02/28/syr…
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 121, Lakers 109
The Lakers drop to 29-33 and 5-10 without LeBron James this season. Anthony Davis had 28 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks. Lonnie Walker IV had 21 points. Austin Reaves had 17. LA had 26 turnovers; Memphis had six.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 9:50 PM
Final: Grizzlies 121, Lakers 109
The Lakers drop to 29-33 and 5-10 without LeBron James this season. Anthony Davis had 28 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks. Lonnie Walker IV had 21 points. Austin Reaves had 17. LA had 26 turnovers; Memphis had six.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers headed for a loss in Memphis but got a fantastic game from Anthony Davis — the kind of game they will need every night if LA is to keep its playoff hopes alive while LeBron is out. – 9:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has the NBA’s only game of at least 30 points, 20 boards and 5 blocks, back in November at PHX.
Tonight, he has 25 points, 19 boards and 5 blocks with 3:10 to play.
LAL had cut the deficit to 4, but it’s back to 8. – 9:41 PM
Anthony Davis has the NBA’s only game of at least 30 points, 20 boards and 5 blocks, back in November at PHX.
Tonight, he has 25 points, 19 boards and 5 blocks with 3:10 to play.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Watching AD play this well is a reminder of how great he can be — and how fruitless it feels at this point given LeBron’s injury – 9:40 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I just wish Jaren had hit AD with the “too little” after this pic.twitter.com/vTsl6wSjsk – 9:40 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
JAREN JACKSON JR. OVER ANTHONY DAVIS ON THE PUTBACK 💥
JAREN JACKSON JR. OVER ANTHONY DAVIS ON THE PUTBACK 💥
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 93, Lakers 84
Anthony Davis has 22 points, 15 rebounds + 5 blocks — the ninth time of his career. Austin Reaves has 17. Lonnie Walker IV has 15. LA’s 19 turnovers are killing them. Memphis exploded for 47 points in the 3rd, including 28 from Ja Morant. – 9:18 PM
Third quarter: Grizzlies 93, Lakers 84
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is up to 20 pts, 15 reb, 5 blks. It’s the ninth time he’s done that in his career and the second time he’s done it this season. The rest of the NBA has only done it once this season (Joel Embiid). – 9:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s going to need to get some 3’s to fall from the starters around AD and Vanderbilt. Brown Jr., Beasley and Schröder are a combined 0 for 8 thus far.
Reaves and Walker IV do have 6 combined 3’s off the bench. – 8:52 PM
LAL’s going to need to get some 3’s to fall from the starters around AD and Vanderbilt. Brown Jr., Beasley and Schröder are a combined 0 for 8 thus far.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
We often talk about games where Anthony Davis’ impact feels smaller, despite gaudy stats. This was a half where he felt bigger than his numbers. AK – 8:34 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD already with 4 blocks…Reaves has 15pts and Lonnie Walker with 10 (both off the bench)
AD already with 4 blocks…Reaves has 15pts and Lonnie Walker with 10 (both off the bench)
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 49, Grizzlies 46
Austin Reaves leads the Lakers with 15 points off the bench. That was arguably his best half of the season. Anthony Davis has 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. Lonnie Walker IV has 10 points off the bench. LA is +9 on the glass. – 8:31 PM
Halftime: Lakers 49, Grizzlies 46
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers on wining the effort a trek right now because of Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt. They have been very active on the glass. – 8:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD has been dominant in the LAL defensive paint. He has 4 blocks already. – 8:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
These are the truly difficult minutes for the Lakers. No LeBron. No D.Lo. And AD has to get *some* rest. AK – 8:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Grizzlies 26, Lakers 22
Anthony Davis has 5 points and 7 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 5 points. The Lakers have downsized the rotation, playing Reaves at SF and sliding Lonnie Walker IV back in. They’re shooting 35% overall and are 1-for-8 (12.5%) on 3s. – 8:02 PM
First quarter: Grizzlies 26, Lakers 22
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has drawn 3 PF’s already, the most recent on Memphis putting him on the free throw line at the 4:49 mark.
All tied at 14 after he split a pair; AD has 6 points and 6 boards. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Davis has drawn 3 PF’s already, the most recent on Memphis putting him on the free throw line at the 4:49 mark.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings Beat is partnering with @PrizePicks through the remainder of the season. Our picks are in for tonight’s games!
The Kings Beat is partnering with @PrizePicks through the remainder of the season. Our picks are in for tonight’s games!
Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner #AD
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looking forward to seeing how the Grizzlies attack the Anthony Davis challenge. Not too many teams have defended Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic better. I’m expecting a lot of Xavier Tillman Sr. with Jaren Jackson Jr. operating as that lurking help defender. – 6:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Memphis, while D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out alongside LeBron James (right foot).
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Memphis, while D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out alongside LeBron James (right foot).
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Memphis.
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Memphis.
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis this season:
With LeBron — Without LeBron —
25.1 PPG 27.8 PPG
11.3 RPG 15.9 RPG
Anthony Davis this season:
With LeBron — Without LeBron —
25.1 PPG 27.8 PPG
11.3 RPG 15.9 RPG
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles with @venicemase and @ramonashelburne (for a while!) from 1-3pm PT. Talking injuries to LeBron and Lux, AD needing to carry the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, Tom Brady doing standup, Cocaine Bear, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
.@DannyLeroux will be live-chatting with Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at noon ET/9 AM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
.@DannyLeroux will be live-chatting with Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at noon ET/9 AM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
It’s difficult to project how the Lakers will perform without LeBron considering their new group has only played twice w/o him.
But one encouraging nugget: Lineups w/ Anthony Davis on and James off are +2.5 points per 100 possessions this season, per CTG. theathletic.com/4259229/2023/0… – 2:34 PM
It’s difficult to project how the Lakers will perform without LeBron considering their new group has only played twice w/o him.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
When LeBron was out, AD was incredible… and then got hurt.
When AD was out, LeBron was incredible… and then got hurt.
This is what scares me. Maybe the revamped roster lowers their burdens, but when one of them gets hurt, it feels like the other wears down due to workload. – 2:22 PM
When LeBron was out, AD was incredible… and then got hurt.
When AD was out, LeBron was incredible… and then got hurt.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at noon ET/9 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at noon ET/9 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ playoff push without LeBron James is a true test for Anthony Davis, via @SportingTrib
Lakers’ playoff push without LeBron James is a true test for Anthony Davis, via @SportingTrib
