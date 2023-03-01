Bucks waive Sandro Mamukelashvili

Bucks waive Sandro Mamukelashvili

Main Rumors

Bucks waive Sandro Mamukelashvili

March 1, 2023- by

By |

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are waiving second-year forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. – 4:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 1, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home