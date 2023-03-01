Bucks waive Sandro Mamukelashvili

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 1, 2023