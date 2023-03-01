Live stream: Bulls 14, Pistons 10

The Chicago Bulls (28-34) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Chicago Bulls 14, Detroit Pistons 10 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have given up rebounds to the free throw shooter in back-to-back games. – 7:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Lavine has a quick 8 points. His last two 3s were very contested. – 7:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine pulling the trigger early tonight to open the game with a pair of 3-pointers. – 7:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
After the game in Toronto, Patrick Beverley talked about #Bulls making some IQ mistakes, such as the wrong guy coming over to set a screen, which didn’t create the most ideal matchup. – 7:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar from deep 🔥
@MOR_Docs | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/yYemYbXhYf – 7:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starters are ready to work🤝
🔹@Killian Hayes
🔹@Jaden Ivey
🔹@Rodney McGruder
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹@James Wiseman
#Ad | @Kia pic.twitter.com/UwlsYqD0Li – 6:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Tonight’s game should tell a lot about #Bulls‘ ability to make late-season push. Winnable game at Detroit, but second leg of back-to-back against rested team.
James Wiseman is starting at center. Marvin Bagley just returned from injury and had 42 pts, 30 rebs in last 2 games – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what it takes for Mikal Bridges to adjust from a complementary to lead scoring role:
“It takes a lot. He’s now probably going to be guarded by the number one or number two defender. So when we play Chicago, (Alex) Caruso is guarding, Pat Williams is guarding,… – 6:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Bojan Bogdanovic and James Wiseman. – 6:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Rodney McGruder
Bojan Bogdanovic
James Wiseman – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, McGruder, Bogey and Wiseman – 6:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ready to roll in Detroit with the great @34billy42 and the Dean of NBA radio engineers Al Rosenberg. Paging @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/CIkDzKzByL – 6:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. the Pistons.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xwEp9JDVml – 6:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/JZTiImFQCm – 6:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pulling up, dripped down.
#ULTRADrip | #Ad | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/H0Oj2I3R0a – 6:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
📍 Detroit
Back where it all started for @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/HtSSXAlNpx – 6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Want to be a #Piston for the day? We are giving away the ultimate fan experience courtesy of @bcbsm. Each winner will receive a one-day contract, skills practice from a Pistons player, personalized gear, and more!
Enter for your chance: https://t.co/cxkwofYyxG pic.twitter.com/i9g5RCIiWf – 6:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @Hamidou Diallo is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵
Listen to Hami’s playlist on your very own @AltecLansing speaker. Enter to win one now: https://t.co/FfIchvyijD pic.twitter.com/D9jDObVjDG – 6:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams should be good to go for tonight’s game despite that ankle sprain.
Billy Donovan said it was a bit sore after the normal in-game adrenaline wore off, but not enough to impede his play. – 5:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Bojan Bogdanovic is playing tonight vs. the #Bulls: “He loves to hoop. For me, my preference was to limit his minutes, but when a man wants to play, we’re going to give him that opportunity.” – 5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons will watch Bogdanovic’s minutes tonight and sees how he feels. – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bojan Bogdanovic has been upgraded to available. Was listed as probable last night. – 5:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“So what if you have a bad shooting game? We’ve just got to get them up.”
Should Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan take more shots?
The Bulls have plenty to shore up on offense, but one through-line is clear: they can’t keep up this low volume shooting.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Pistons (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Bulls (A) Traditional Away Reds
9.0/10 pic.twitter.com/1fAABXegQO – 4:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Pistons (H) Traditional Home Whites vs/ Bulls (A) Traditional Away Reds
9.0/10 pic.twitter.com/lKIT8AOyh8 – 4:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons are teaming up with Hutch’s Jewelry to gift away a 25k diamond-studded 313 chain and a pair of Buffs in honor of 313 Day pic.twitter.com/cltqyLS3U5 – 3:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The Pistons Swag Competition is BACK!
Show us your swag and submit a photo or 15-second video of how you represent Detroit https://t.co/BnjOZzN3E6
4 finalists will be selected to attend our game on 313 day for a chance to win a CUSTOM 313 logo chain courtesy of @hutchthejewler pic.twitter.com/dxuY1ecTgu – 3:13 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
We are deeply saddened by the news of David Benner’s passing. Benner wasn’t just a phenomenal Eastern Conference PR colleague, he was a dear friend. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and his Pacers family. pic.twitter.com/C2WoTDt1EL – 2:50 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Bulls at least prove themselves grammatically superior to We The North Raptors by showing We Are Not as Effective in the North this season.
bit.ly/3EM9k50 – 1:11 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 1:00 PM
