Bulls vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,413,814 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,579,723 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Swirsky

@ctsbulls

March is National Women’s History Month. The most influential people in my life have been two women: My late Italian grandmother, Josephine and my late mother, Paula- a career school teacher . Thank you to all the women at the UnitedCenter, Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks – respect. – March is National Women’s History Month. The most influential people in my life have been two women: My late Italian grandmother, Josephine and my late mother, Paula- a career school teacher . Thank you to all the women at the UnitedCenter, Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks – respect. – 2:53 AM