Live stream: Cavaliers 31, Celtics 28

The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) play against the Boston Celtics (44-18) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 31, Boston Celtics 28 (Q2 09:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams checks in for Derrick White and Mike Muscala moves down to the four. Looks like Grant Williams is out of the rotation for the first half at this rate. – 8:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ONE HANDED PUT BACK SLAM FOR TATUM after serving a nice drive and kick to set up the shot. – 8:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Full Clippers rotation will be available vs. Golden State tomorrow, the only players ruled out being those on G League assignment (Boston, Diabate, Preston) – 8:13 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics trail Cavaliers, 28-26, after one quarter. Cleveland has 10 second-chance points. Celts allowed 17 in New York Monday. – 8:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum shooting 22.6% from 3 since the All-Star break now. Just air-balled a 3 to end the quarter. – 8:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Right on target.🎯
Right on target.🎯
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Wow what a pass from Ricky Rubio to Caris LeVert to end the first quarter!!
#Cavs lead 28-26 at the end of the first. Really good opening quarter on both ends of the floor. They have 7 assists on 11 made shots, and are contesting a number of Boston’s shots. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No wonder #Cavaliers love Ricky Rubio. Manages some switching off ball away from Tatum and keeps Mobley focused on the rim with time running out, then steals 2 points before the buzzer with an outlet pic.twitter.com/NU7y32SrGE – 8:10 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
10 of the Cavs’ 28 points came on second chances.
Muscala and Hauser played in the first quarter, but no Grant Williams. – 8:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs came to play tonight. Boston hit some really tough shots, but the Cavs absolutely have showed up for this one on both ends of the floor. – 8:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I like that Mazzulla is going back to the Jaylen 10 minute 1st Q stint and Tatum out early and back for the final couple and starting the 2nd. This was the standard and then they got away from it. I like this more. – 8:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
JB with the tough floater over Evan Mobley 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/hEaGM7eESm – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Somehow, someway Derrick White needs to play more when the #Celtics are healthy. – 8:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs and Celtics already with six lead changes and two ties in the first nine-plus minutes. – 8:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Per Basketball Reference:
The Celtics have a 96.5% chance of landing the 1 or 2 seed in the East, and a 3% chance of being the 3 seed.
The Cavs have a 4.6% chance at the 1 or 2 seed and a 46.3% chance of landing the 3 seed.
Unlikely tonight is a tiebreaker concern – 8:05 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White doing Derrick White things. pic.twitter.com/yUB69wmLG7 – 8:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like the #Cavs have been really great defensively so far and then you look up and Boston is shooting 56% from the floor. That just doesn’t feel sustainable with the type of defensive effort the Cavs have given so far. – 8:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG stays ready. 🫡
DG stays ready. 🫡
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nice move by Mazzulla. White is already connecting the key offensive players from the starting lineup with Brogdon. Can Cavs counter with size and make them pay? – 8:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Another slap-down blocked shot at someone’s waist for Derrick White – 7:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics went super small with Smart, Brogdon, White, Brown & Horford against the Cavs’ double big lineup. Got up and down the floor with pace – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob reunited for a ninth game. The best starting lineup in the #NBA from last season is now -11.8 per 100 in 53 mins. after Rob missed most of the 1st half. Tonight’s just their 4th start of the year. – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley defending Jaylen Brown is really, really fun. – 7:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Subtle shift, as Tatum is back to being the first sub out. He’d been playing the entire first quarter most often recently. Maybe an attempt to get him going again by anchoring the second unit again. – 7:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We said it before, we’ll say it again: FEED YOUR BIGS.👏
We said it before, we’ll say it again: FEED YOUR BIGS.👏
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Well, this is not at all like the Philadelphia game before the All-Star break, something #Cavs Donovan Mitchell referenced earlier today after shootaround. One of the learning experiences the young Cavs have benefited from this season. – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A few costly threes allowed to Darius Garland on in-bounds following initial #Celtics stops keep #Cavaliers in it then shoot them ahead. Cleveland keeping C’s on the perimeter, 14-13. – 7:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re finally back home tonight and the key to the game is containing Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great start to the game from Robert Williams. Super active. Ton of deflections. Getting up for lobs and seeing the floor well – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s the kind of connection you need to see between Horford and Rob for this group to thrive in the half court – 7:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Great start for Al Horford with 5 points and a nice assist to Rob Williams for the lob dunk. – 7:49 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Something different with Eddie Palladino’s pregame introductions tonight: “The head coach of the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla.”
Something different with Eddie Palladino’s pregame introductions tonight: “The head coach of the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’ll be very curious what the initial defensive assignments for the #Cavs are tonight. We’ve seen Evan Mobley defending more of the opposition’s best wings lately. Wonder if he’s on Tatum tonight. – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tap in, Cavs Fans!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
TIME TO TUNE-IN.✨
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Celtics and Bucks have been a step above the rest this season 🙌
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Cavs at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Cleveland – Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Issac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Cleveland: None
(Boston is 3-0 with this starting five) pic.twitter.com/PKlazlqQE2 – 7:13 PM
Cavs at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2023 – Starters
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown showing love to the fans ☘️
🍿: Cavs-Celtics
📺: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/3Rmvo3p9MY – 7:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart can’t connect on his patented warmup trick shot but is all smiles either way pic.twitter.com/ngYtFxtkCe – 7:02 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Almost SHOWTIME!
BIG game in Boston tonight – let’s get you set for it. Join us now on @BallySportsCLE ✨ pic.twitter.com/qDQQRVImN8 – 6:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A little peel behind the curtain as Marcus Smart was mic’d up for pregame shoot around, needs help getting all the wires off pic.twitter.com/XBImmvhdaE – 6:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Who Rules the East: Celtics or Bucks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting 5️⃣ tonight in Beantown. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KdSK1TO2OJ – 6:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Big applause for Ricky Rubio as he heads back to the locker room pregame – 6:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A masked Jaylen Brown getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/njMQS7GURn – 6:23 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck shows off his championship ring to a few lucky fans pregame pic.twitter.com/215lvHDto6 – 6:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign guard Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League Charge affiliate, sources tell me and @Kelsey Russo. – 6:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum pulls up from deep pregame, earns a few oohs and aahs from fans ahead of Celtics-Cavs pic.twitter.com/nnCOnRdP6c – 6:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics are content to live or die by the three, but is an adjustment needed on off shooting nights? bostonglobe.com/2023/02/28/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Our last game against Boston has nothing to do with tonight,” says Thibs whose team has won six straight. pic.twitter.com/ZbSPSxCPBc – 6:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The great @Stephen A. Smith working the crowd here in Boston pic.twitter.com/1kgTze6wSb – 5:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Here for the tea party. ☕️
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Mike Muscala, originally listed as questionable, will play tonight.
I think he can have a big role spreading out the Cavs bigs – 5:51 PM
Mike Muscala, originally listed as questionable, will play tonight.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on first 2 #Celtics #Cavaliers games: “They outshot us by 16, so we’ve really got to get more shots. because of their rim protection … we’ve got to value the basketball … we gave up a couple late game off. reb … as much as it’s about the size, it’s their activity.” – 5:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on first 2 #Celtics #Cavaliers games: “They outshot us by 16, so we’ve really got to get more shots. because of their rim protection … we’ve got to value the basketball … we gave up a couple late game off. reb … as much as it’s about the size, it’s their actuivity” – 5:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
On Friday, Nikola Jokić has a chance to shoot 50%+ from the field for his 50th game in a row.
It’s currently the 3rd longest streak in NBA history behind Robert Williams (74 games and counting) and Rudy Gobert (64 games).
Jokić has shot 42-of-99 from 3 during the streak (42%). – 5:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Nets, Blazers, Warriors, Nuggets, 76ers, and Clippers all rank in the top 10 for 3P% in wins and in losses. No team has nearly the same drop off as the Celtics in shooting percentage either. – 5:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics shoot the same number of 3s in wins and losses, but connect on those shots at very different rates. (Several teams are top 10 for 3P% in both wins and losses)
Wins:
– 2nd in 3PA (42.1)
– 6th in 3P% (40.5)
Loses:
– 2nd in 3PA (42.1)
– 29th in 3P% (30.9) – 5:23 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Muscala warming up 2+ hours before tip ahead of Celtics-Cavs in Boston.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big one tonight between the #Celtics and #Cavaliers. Any pregame thoughts/questions while I head in? – 5:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Me and Bam both know that’s a lie.”
Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year’s DPOY 🔥
(via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/Qwyv3U0CUz – 4:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Getting drafted to the Celtics was the best thing for Kendrick Perkins.”
When @Kendrick Perkins joined @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine he gave all the credit to the @Celtics organization for turning him into a true professional
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
