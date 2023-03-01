Live stream: Cavaliers 31, Celtics 28

The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) play against the Boston Celtics (44-18) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 31, Boston Celtics 28 (Q2 09:32)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams checks in for Derrick White and Mike Muscala moves down to the four. Looks like Grant Williams is out of the rotation for the first half at this rate. – Rob Williams checks in for Derrick White and Mike Muscala moves down to the four. Looks like Grant Williams is out of the rotation for the first half at this rate. – 8:16 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

ONE HANDED PUT BACK SLAM FOR TATUM after serving a nice drive and kick to set up the shot. – ONE HANDED PUT BACK SLAM FOR TATUM after serving a nice drive and kick to set up the shot. – 8:14 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Grant Williams hasn’t played yet and the Celtics are nine deep into the rotation. Hauser and Muscala both in there with the second unit. – Grant Williams hasn’t played yet and the Celtics are nine deep into the rotation. Hauser and Muscala both in there with the second unit. – 8:13 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Still no Grant Williams to start the second quarter. – Still no Grant Williams to start the second quarter. – 8:12 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Celtics trail Cavaliers, 28-26, after one quarter. Cleveland has 10 second-chance points. Celts allowed 17 in New York Monday. – Celtics trail Cavaliers, 28-26, after one quarter. Cleveland has 10 second-chance points. Celts allowed 17 in New York Monday. – 8:12 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jayson Tatum shooting 22.6% from 3 since the All-Star break now. Just air-balled a 3 to end the quarter. – Jayson Tatum shooting 22.6% from 3 since the All-Star break now. Just air-balled a 3 to end the quarter. – 8:11 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Wow what a pass from Ricky Rubio to Caris LeVert to end the first quarter!!

Wow what a pass from Ricky Rubio to Caris LeVert to end the first quarter!! #Cavs lead 28-26 at the end of the first. Really good opening quarter on both ends of the floor. They have 7 assists on 11 made shots, and are contesting a number of Boston’s shots. – 8:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

No wonder 8:10 PM No wonder #Cavaliers love Ricky Rubio. Manages some switching off ball away from Tatum and keeps Mobley focused on the rim with time running out, then steals 2 points before the buzzer with an outlet pic.twitter.com/NU7y32SrGE

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

10 of the Cavs’ 28 points came on second chances.

Muscala and Hauser played in the first quarter, but no Grant Williams. – 10 of the Cavs’ 28 points came on second chances.Muscala and Hauser played in the first quarter, but no Grant Williams. – 8:10 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs came to play tonight. Boston hit some really tough shots, but the Cavs absolutely have showed up for this one on both ends of the floor. – 8:09 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

I like that Mazzulla is going back to the Jaylen 10 minute 1st Q stint and Tatum out early and back for the final couple and starting the 2nd. This was the standard and then they got away from it. I like this more. – I like that Mazzulla is going back to the Jaylen 10 minute 1st Q stint and Tatum out early and back for the final couple and starting the 2nd. This was the standard and then they got away from it. I like this more. – 8:09 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Mildly disastrous end to the first quarter for Boston. – Mildly disastrous end to the first quarter for Boston. – 8:08 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Celtics really need to do a better job rebounding. Four offensive rebounds already for the Cavaliers and they’ve scored 10 points off those. – Celtics really need to do a better job rebounding. Four offensive rebounds already for the Cavaliers and they’ve scored 10 points off those. – 8:07 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Per Basketball Reference:

The Celtics have a 96.5% chance of landing the 1 or 2 seed in the East, and a 3% chance of being the 3 seed.

The Cavs have a 4.6% chance at the 1 or 2 seed and a 46.3% chance of landing the 3 seed.

Unlikely tonight is a tiebreaker concern – Per Basketball Reference:The Celtics have a 96.5% chance of landing the 1 or 2 seed in the East, and a 3% chance of being the 3 seed.The Cavs have a 4.6% chance at the 1 or 2 seed and a 46.3% chance of landing the 3 seed.Unlikely tonight is a tiebreaker concern – 8:05 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Feels like the Feels like the #Cavs have been really great defensively so far and then you look up and Boston is shooting 56% from the floor. That just doesn’t feel sustainable with the type of defensive effort the Cavs have given so far. – 8:03 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Nice move by Mazzulla. White is already connecting the key offensive players from the starting lineup with Brogdon. Can Cavs counter with size and make them pay? – Nice move by Mazzulla. White is already connecting the key offensive players from the starting lineup with Brogdon. Can Cavs counter with size and make them pay? – 8:02 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Another slap-down blocked shot at someone’s waist for Derrick White – Another slap-down blocked shot at someone’s waist for Derrick White – 7:59 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Celtics went super small with Smart, Brogdon, White, Brown & Horford against the Cavs’ double big lineup. Got up and down the floor with pace – Celtics went super small with Smart, Brogdon, White, Brown & Horford against the Cavs’ double big lineup. Got up and down the floor with pace – 7:59 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob reunited for a ninth game. The best starting lineup in the Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob reunited for a ninth game. The best starting lineup in the #NBA from last season is now -11.8 per 100 in 53 mins. after Rob missed most of the 1st half. Tonight’s just their 4th start of the year. – 7:59 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Evan Mobley defending Jaylen Brown is really, really fun. – Evan Mobley defending Jaylen Brown is really, really fun. – 7:58 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Subtle shift, as Tatum is back to being the first sub out. He’d been playing the entire first quarter most often recently. Maybe an attempt to get him going again by anchoring the second unit again. – Subtle shift, as Tatum is back to being the first sub out. He’d been playing the entire first quarter most often recently. Maybe an attempt to get him going again by anchoring the second unit again. – 7:58 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Well, this is not at all like the Philadelphia game before the All-Star break, something Well, this is not at all like the Philadelphia game before the All-Star break, something #Cavs Donovan Mitchell referenced earlier today after shootaround. One of the learning experiences the young Cavs have benefited from this season. – 7:57 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Rob Lob to fire up the crowd early 🔨 7:55 PM Rob Lob to fire up the crowd early 🔨 pic.twitter.com/S5dQuA1s75

Jay King @ByJayKing

Feel like Darius Garland is one of the most underrated players in the league. So smooth and efficient. – Feel like Darius Garland is one of the most underrated players in the league. So smooth and efficient. – 7:54 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

A few costly threes allowed to Darius Garland on in-bounds following initial A few costly threes allowed to Darius Garland on in-bounds following initial #Celtics stops keep #Cavaliers in it then shoot them ahead. Cleveland keeping C’s on the perimeter, 14-13. – 7:54 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

We’re finally back home tonight and the key to the game is containing Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs.

Catch all the action now on @NBCSBoston 📺 7:53 PM We’re finally back home tonight and the key to the game is containing Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs.Catch all the action now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/zvvD5vRuqh

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Boston has made some really tough shots so far. – Boston has made some really tough shots so far. – 7:53 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Great start to the game from Robert Williams. Super active. Ton of deflections. Getting up for lobs and seeing the floor well – Great start to the game from Robert Williams. Super active. Ton of deflections. Getting up for lobs and seeing the floor well – 7:52 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

That’s the kind of connection you need to see between Horford and Rob for this group to thrive in the half court – That’s the kind of connection you need to see between Horford and Rob for this group to thrive in the half court – 7:49 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Great start for Al Horford with 5 points and a nice assist to Rob Williams for the lob dunk. – Great start for Al Horford with 5 points and a nice assist to Rob Williams for the lob dunk. – 7:49 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Oh okay so the Celtics can run good offense good to know – Oh okay so the Celtics can run good offense good to know – 7:48 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Something different with Eddie Palladino’s pregame introductions tonight: “The head coach of the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla.”

No “interim” required. – Something different with Eddie Palladino’s pregame introductions tonight: “The head coach of the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla.”No “interim” required. – 7:46 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I’ll be very curious what the initial defensive assignments for the I’ll be very curious what the initial defensive assignments for the #Cavs are tonight. We’ve seen Evan Mobley defending more of the opposition’s best wings lately. Wonder if he’s on Tatum tonight. – 7:44 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Cavs at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2023 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Cleveland – Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Issac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

OUT: Boston: Gallinari Cleveland: None

(Boston is 3-0 with this starting five) 7:13 PM Cavs at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2023 – StartersBoston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. WilliamsCleveland – Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Issac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett AllenOUT: Boston: Gallinari Cleveland: None(Boston is 3-0 with this starting five) pic.twitter.com/PKlazlqQE2

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Marcus Smart can’t connect on his patented warmup trick shot but is all smiles either way 7:02 PM Marcus Smart can’t connect on his patented warmup trick shot but is all smiles either way pic.twitter.com/ngYtFxtkCe

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Almost SHOWTIME!

BIG game in Boston tonight – let’s get you set for it. Join us now on @BallySportsCLE ✨ 6:59 PM Almost SHOWTIME!BIG game in Boston tonight – let’s get you set for it. Join us now on @BallySportsCLE ✨ pic.twitter.com/qDQQRVImN8

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

A little peel behind the curtain as Marcus Smart was mic’d up for pregame shoot around, needs help getting all the wires off 6:56 PM A little peel behind the curtain as Marcus Smart was mic’d up for pregame shoot around, needs help getting all the wires off pic.twitter.com/XBImmvhdaE

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Big applause for Ricky Rubio as he heads back to the locker room pregame – Big applause for Ricky Rubio as he heads back to the locker room pregame – 6:40 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

A masked Jaylen Brown getting shots up pregame 6:23 PM A masked Jaylen Brown getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/njMQS7GURn

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck shows off his championship ring to a few lucky fans pregame 6:21 PM Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck shows off his championship ring to a few lucky fans pregame pic.twitter.com/215lvHDto6

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign guard Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League Charge affiliate, sources tell me and The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign guard Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League Charge affiliate, sources tell me and @Kelsey Russo . – 6:20 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Tatum pulls up from deep pregame, earns a few oohs and aahs from fans ahead of Celtics-Cavs 6:18 PM Tatum pulls up from deep pregame, earns a few oohs and aahs from fans ahead of Celtics-Cavs pic.twitter.com/nnCOnRdP6c

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mike Muscala is officially active for tonight. – Mike Muscala is officially active for tonight. – 6:00 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Mike Muscala, originally listed as questionable, will play tonight.

I think he can have a big role spreading out the Cavs bigs – Mike Muscala, originally listed as questionable, will play tonight.I think he can have a big role spreading out the Cavs bigs – 5:51 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mazzulla on first 2 Mazzulla on first 2 #Celtics #Cavaliers games: “They outshot us by 16, so we’ve really got to get more shots. because of their rim protection … we’ve got to value the basketball … we gave up a couple late game off. reb … as much as it’s about the size, it’s their activity.” – 5:49 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

On Friday, Nikola Jokić has a chance to shoot 50%+ from the field for his 50th game in a row.

It’s currently the 3rd longest streak in NBA history behind Robert Williams (74 games and counting) and Rudy Gobert (64 games).

Jokić has shot 42-of-99 from 3 during the streak (42%). – On Friday, Nikola Jokić has a chance to shoot 50%+ from the field for his 50th game in a row.It’s currently the 3rd longest streak in NBA history behind Robert Williams (74 games and counting) and Rudy Gobert (64 games).Jokić has shot 42-of-99 from 3 during the streak (42%). – 5:39 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Nets, Blazers, Warriors, Nuggets, 76ers, and Clippers all rank in the top 10 for 3P% in wins and in losses. No team has nearly the same drop off as the Celtics in shooting percentage either. – Nets, Blazers, Warriors, Nuggets, 76ers, and Clippers all rank in the top 10 for 3P% in wins and in losses. No team has nearly the same drop off as the Celtics in shooting percentage either. – 5:27 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics shoot the same number of 3s in wins and losses, but connect on those shots at very different rates. (Several teams are top 10 for 3P% in both wins and losses)

Wins:

– 2nd in 3PA (42.1)

– 6th in 3P% (40.5)

Loses:

– 2nd in 3PA (42.1)

– 29th in 3P% (30.9) – Celtics shoot the same number of 3s in wins and losses, but connect on those shots at very different rates. (Several teams are top 10 for 3P% in both wins and losses)Wins:– 2nd in 3PA (42.1)– 6th in 3P% (40.5)Loses:– 2nd in 3PA (42.1)– 29th in 3P% (30.9) – 5:23 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Mike Muscala warming up 2+ hours before tip ahead of Celtics-Cavs in Boston.

Muscala is still listed as Questionable for tonight’s game. 5:09 PM Mike Muscala warming up 2+ hours before tip ahead of Celtics-Cavs in Boston.Muscala is still listed as Questionable for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/pE6YKktfcy

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

“Me and Bam both know that’s a lie.”

Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year’s DPOY 🔥

(via @malika_andrews) 4:49 PM “Me and Bam both know that’s a lie.”Marcus Smart had some HEAT for Bam Adebayo about last year’s DPOY 🔥(via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/Qwyv3U0CUz

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

