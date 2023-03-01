Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,872,069 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,035,058 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics and Cavs meet tonight for the first time since Nov. 2.
They’re 1-2 in the NBA in both Scoring Margin and Net Rating. Both off great starts.
I was curious to run the numbers though since Dec. 7 (Celtics blow out Phoenix to go to 21-5). Some surprises in the top 10.. pic.twitter.com/nonJR4wlpp1:36 AM

