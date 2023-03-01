Clippers to sign Xavier Moon to a two-way contract

Law Murray: LA Clippers are expected to sign Xavier Moon to a 2-way contract, Moon’s agent @Stacey Leawood tells @TheAthletic .
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Point guard Xavier Moon is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Clippers, per his agent, @staceyleawood. Moon was with the Clippers last season for one month, then signed a two-way late in the season. – 7:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers are expected to sign Xavier Moon to a 2-way contract, Moon’s agent @staceyleawood tells @TheAthletic. – 7:55 PM
