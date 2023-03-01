De'Aaron Fox injury not serious

The Sacramento Kings aren’t expecting to be without All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox for long. The team said Tuesday that Fox underwent an MRI on his sore left wrist that revealed no significant damage. He could be back as soon as Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center or Saturday when the Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Source: Sacramento Bee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Streaking. The Kings made it four straight wins Tuesday night in OKC when they handed the Thunder a 123-117 loss. Playing without De’Aaron Fox, it wasn’t pretty, but the team persevered to move 11 games over .500 at 36-25. Here are 6 quick thoughts: – 10:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated story: De’Aaron Fox has only missed five games this season. The Kings are 1-4 without him. Can they get one tonight to wrap up a perfect road trip?
De'Aaron Fox has only missed five games this season. The Kings are 1-4 without him. Can they get one tonight to wrap up a perfect road trip?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No De’Aaron Fox for the Kings tonight. Next man up. Still have to handle business. – 6:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight due to left wrist soreness. – 6:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is No. 2 in the NBA in scoring over the last seven games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 34.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field.
Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox is No. 2 in the NBA in scoring over the last seven games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 34.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated with the latest on De’Aaron Fox’s status for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder following the team’s morning shootaround.
Updated with the latest on De'Aaron Fox's status for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder following the team's morning shootaround.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A little late to the part on this due to radio duties, but De’Aaron Fox is questionable for tomorrow with a sore left wrist.
A little late to the part on this due to radio duties, but De’Aaron Fox is questionable for tomorrow with a sore left wrist.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Not only is De’Aaron Fox on a ridiculous scoring stretch, his shooting percentage is beyond efficient.
In the 9 of the last 10 games he’s scored 30 or more points, he’s shooting 56% (110/195) from the field.
His WORST shooting night was 47.8%
Not only is De’Aaron Fox on a ridiculous scoring stretch, his shooting percentage is beyond efficient.
In the 9 of the last 10 games he’s scored 30 or more points, he’s shooting 56% (110/195) from the field.
His WORST shooting night was 47.8%
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox has averaged 34.4 points, 6.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last seven games, shooting 57.9% from the field. – 9:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox in February (8 games)
36 points
4.5 rebounds
8.2 assists
2.2 steals
56.7% FG
34.1% 3P
78.6% FT
De’Aaron Fox in February (8 games)
36 points
4.5 rebounds
8.2 assists
2.2 steals
56.7% FG
34.1% 3P
78.6% FT
James Ham @James_HamNBA
1. The stars starred. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the cornerstones of the franchise and they dominated on Sunday. Fox carved up the Thunder for 33 points and 8 assists. This was his seventh straight game scoring 30 points or more. – 9:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has scored 30 or more points in seven straight games, and in nine of the last ten.
De'Aaron Fox has scored 30 or more points in seven straight games, and in nine of the last ten.

Superstar.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Seven straight 30+ point game for De’Aaron Fox this season. He counts 30 points with 03:32 remaining in the game against the Thunder. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud – 9:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3Q: Kings 94, Thunder 90
3Q: Kings 94, Thunder 90
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back triples from Keegan Murray followed by a windmill from De’Aaron Fox. 74-59 Kings. – 8:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Oh, my. De’Aaron Fox steals it from Josh Giddey and uncorks a windmill on the other end. These Kings are fun. – 8:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis en route to another triple-double this season (9pts, 9rebs, 6asts) after the 1st half. De’Aaron Fox has 14 points, 4 assists and the Kings lead 58-50 at halftime in OKC. Their defense did great job forcing the Thunder to 4-of-19 3s. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud – 8:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis en rout to another triple-double this season (9pts, 9rebs, 6asts) after the 1st half. De'Aaron Fox has 14 points, 4 assists and the Kings lead 58-50 at halftime in OKC. Their defense did great job forcing the Thunder to 4-of-19 3s. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud
James Ham: According to a league source, De’Aaron had a precautionary MRI on his left wrist on Tuesday. There were no significant findings, which is good news. He is day-to-day and there is optimism for a quick return. @ChrisBiderman first -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / March 1, 2023
Sean Cunningham: The wrist soreness will keep De’Aaron fox out tonight in OKC. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / February 28, 2023
Brown mentioned the increased need to score out of the midrange as the defensive pressure inevitably cranks up. This task will mostly be assigned to Fox. He leads the NBA with 148 clutch points this season and only 15 of them have come from 3. He’s 52 of 83 from inside the arc in close late-game situations, killing opponents on quick attacks to the rim, but also short jumpers and midrange floaters. “Those are the shots that good defensive teams are giving,” Brown said. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2023