Live stream: Grizzlies 7, Rockets 3

The Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) play against the Houston Rockets (13-48) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 7, Houston Rockets 3 (Q1 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
make the game easy ⭐️
@Ja Morant x @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/jkrXZoZmHP – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grizzlies open with Dillon Brooks on Jalen Green. Green had 33 in the first meeting. Green gets the assignment on Ja Morant. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Huge cheers for Ja Morant in introductions tonight from the many Memphis fans in the arena. – 8:08 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the 2018 rockets looking at the 2023 suns shot chart pic.twitter.com/4Yq336BPyY – 7:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @Houston Rockets
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 7:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I hope Ja Morant takes a closer look at his inner circle and figures out how to weed out the bad apples.
Two really bad incidents in one season is a bad look.
In many ways, this is an indictment on the Grizzlies front office for not bringing some adults into the locker room. – 7:44 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Grizzlies tonight: Porter Jr, Green, Sengun, Martin, Smith Jr
Grizzlies starters: Bane, Morant, Tillman, Jackson, Brooks
Porter (left toe) returns after missing the last 20 games. – 7:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Grizzlies starters: Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tilman Sr., Bane, Morant. – 7:36 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets starting lineup tonight:
PG – Kevin Porter Jr.
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr.
C – Alperen Sengun – 7:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the @Jalen Green 🤝 @Josh Christopher connection 💯
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. returns after 20-game absence with toe injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers can only offer James Harden a 4 year deal this summer, and Houston basically matches that, Philly won’t even have a real financial edge in the bidding after state taxes.
(What other player might James be able to recruit to Houston with him?)
🤔 😳 – 7:11 PM
look good, feel good 😎
look good, feel good 😎
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
He’s back. @Kevin Porter returns for the #Rockets tonight. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/PEaikae4xC – 6:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins did not address @washingtonpost report today that Ja Morant was accused in police report of punching, showing gun to teen. “I’m not going to comment whatsoever. I’ll talk to him tomorrow.I’m going to make sure he knows he’s cared for going forward.” – 6:40 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Listen before tonight’s game
– Blitzing with Sengun
– Context on how media availability works and asking questions
– TyTy Washington and Jalen Green minutes
youtu.be/n4c77rCNd24 – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9 game slate
– Previewing KD’s Suns debut
– Bucks win streak to 16?
– Knicks/Nets
– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/fGTKNIlhSK pic.twitter.com/adVqYD2zIx – 6:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KPJ is back tonight after a 20-game absence.
We’re live talking #Rockets on @RocketsWatch before the Kevin Durant Suns debut kicks off at 6:00pm CT. playback.tv/RocketsWatch – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant allegedly punched, flashed gun at teen during pickup game nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/01/ja-… – 6:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. to return after missing 20 games with a toe injury. Just the seventh game Porter, Tate and Green will all be available. – 6:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Johnny Rockets still around? I just walked by the last location I remembered and it was gone. – 5:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Despite Alperen Sengun’s benchings, Rockets’ Stephen Silas ‘not down at all’ on center ift.tt/8M5OyQZ – 5:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant involved in mall altercation last summer dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:10 PM
Jalen Green @JalenGreen
Tune in to EASL Champions Week featuring eight teams from Greater China, Japan, Korea and the Philippines. Games coming up in Utsunomiya and Okinawa, Japan March 1-5. #EASL #terrifictogether pic.twitter.com/lqhWB0UrZJ – 4:58 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If James Harden does in fact want to go back to Houston, and get paid, see ya.
The good news for Sixers fans…
he has to prove it down the stretch. – 4:22 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston does with Sengun, Denver had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:21 PM
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston does with Sengun, Denver had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:21 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston for Sengun, Denver had had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the most free throws in the 2nd quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
In his last 12 games, Sengun is averaging 12.4 PPG on 46% shooting. He averaged 18.7 PPG on 63% shooting the 12 games prior
In the past 12 games, he’s led team in frontcourt touches (next closest player 11 touches away). Carrying offensive load with KPJ out. Leading to lower FG%? – 4:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Let the March madness begin!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/07BnX4mTCG – 4:00 PM
Let the March madness begin!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/07BnX4mTCG – 4:00 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Excited for today’s discussion. Come join.
✅ Jokic FINALLY claps back?
✅ Stat milestones for the rest of the season
✅ Turmoil for Lakers, Grizzlies?
youtube.com/live/IUeffixsV… – 3:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Despite Alperen Sengun’s benchings, Rockets’ Stephen Silas ‘not down at all’ on center houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Despite Alperen Sengun’s benchings, Rockets’ Stephen Silas ‘not down at all’ on center’s defense houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:31 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Today has been an interesting day, reading allegations about both Jalen Carter and Ja Morant. – 3:15 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Ja Morant has been accused of two additional disturbing encounters (besides the Pacers’ team bus incident), which includes allegedly beating up a 17-year-old boy and placing his hand on a gun that was visible in his waistband
Story from from @mollyhc
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03…: – 2:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. again questionable to return from “a bruised left foot.” He has missed the past 20 games with his toe injury, but signs last night pointed to him returning tonight against the Grizzlies. – 2:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Some more not great stuff on Ja Morant from the WaPo: https://t.co/2Iwc83xYn1 pic.twitter.com/RkrKjHG7GR – 2:38 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Exclusive: Ja Morant has been accused of two additional disturbing encounters (besides the Pacers’ team bus incident), which includes allegedly beating up a 17-year-old boy and pointing a gun at him.
From @mollyhc
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03… – 2:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 1 at @HoustonRockets:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain – 2:00 PM
