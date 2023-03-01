Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 1, 2023- by

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,409,097 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $10,547,957 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Serbian love between Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic never fades away 🇷🇸✊
pic.twitter.com/hiC3rrsQSz3:46 AM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Tough lessons absorbed in loss to Western Conference power Nuggets ift.tt/uH4YOFm2:18 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home