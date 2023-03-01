Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,409,097 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $10,547,957 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
