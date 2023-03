Jae Crowder knew he wouldn't be with Nets long-term: Too many guys over there looking like me, I ain't got time for that

Jae Crowder is now moving forward in Milwaukee, having finally landed with the Bucks on the afternoon of the deadline. He never set foot in New York post-trade prior to Tuesday night’s game at Brooklyn, but there was a brief stopover with Brooklyn after Phoenix traded Crowder to the Nets, along with Johnson and Mikal Bridges, as part of a blockbuster package with four unprotected first-round picks for Kevin Durant. Crowder awoke to the headline news, energized at the greater likelihood of landing with the Bucks. He knew the Nets weren’t his next team. “Not a chance,” Crowder told Yahoo Sports. “Look how many guys over there you got looking like me. I ain’t got time for that.” Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports