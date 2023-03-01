Jae Crowder knew he wouldn't be with Nets long-term: Too many guys over there looking like me, I ain't got time for that

Jae Crowder is now moving forward in Milwaukee, having finally landed with the Bucks on the afternoon of the deadline. He never set foot in New York post-trade prior to Tuesday night’s game at Brooklyn, but there was a brief stopover with Brooklyn after Phoenix traded Crowder to the Nets, along with Johnson and Mikal Bridges, as part of a blockbuster package with four unprotected first-round picks for Kevin Durant. Crowder awoke to the headline news, energized at the greater likelihood of landing with the Bucks. He knew the Nets weren’t his next team. “Not a chance,” Crowder told Yahoo Sports. “Look how many guys over there you got looking like me. I ain’t got time for that.”
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Former Net Jae Crowder getting ready to check in here at Barclays. Will be on the lookout for the thank you on the jumbotron. – 8:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline:
— Bucks are undefeated with Jae Crowder
— Knicks are undefeated with Josh Hart
— Lakers are undefeated with Mo Bamba
— Bulls are undefeated with Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/Z7Vav8FZLb – 2:12 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Frank Madden
🏀 Two-way Jrue masterclass
🏀 Bucks closing lineup versatility
🏀 Will Pat or Grayson face minute crunch?
🏀 Crowder revenge moments…
📺 https://t.co/BkAmUtcREA
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/TT9c5gW74Q – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t seen Jae since we lost (Game 7).”
Deandre Ayton after facing former #Suns teammate Jae Crowder in Sunday’s loss at #Bucks.
“He seems happy. I’m happy for him. That’s what it’s all about.” pic.twitter.com/1Gv1RjqaS3 – 9:34 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
CHOP WOOD & CARRY WATER.!! LETS CONTINUE BUILDING @Milwaukee Bucks 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/IMcdaqxMnF – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder hugging #Suns players after the game. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/GjYFar94Et – 4:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Please get this win for me. I want this one real, real bad.”
Jae Crowder on what he told his new #Bucks teammates before facing his forner team.
Milwaukee 104 Phoenix 101 Final.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Impressive how good Jae Crowder looks after so much time off. Bringing excellent energy on defense. He makes the Bucks look complete. – 3:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Of course it is Jae Crowder making shots to lead a Bucks comeback here late in the fourth quarter.
Fun finish ahead for the Bucks and Suns, who are tied at 96 with just over 3 to go with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant watching in street clothes. – 3:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder hits back-to-back 3s as a part of the Bucks’ 8-2 run. Tie game with 3:11 to go. – 3:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couplea corner threes for Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles finds Jrue Holiday inside and the game is reset at 96 with 3:11 to go in regulation. – 3:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yeah…you knew Jae Crowder was gonna knock those down. Can’t let that happen – 3:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker around Crowder, finds Ayton, who tips in his own miss. #Suns up six as Ayton scores again. – 3:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Suns have now taken their largest lead of the game at 83-77 with 9:36 to go in regulation.
Khris Middleton is 4 for 13 and the second unit hasn’t really been able to score much thus far (7 points for Ingles/Crowder/Leonard/Connaughton) – 3:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder pregame.
Has one point, hasn’t taken a shot from the field.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Four fouls on Jae Crowder with about five minutes to go in the third quarter. #Bucks up 69-61 – 2:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three fouls each for Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen with just under four minutes to go in the first half. 19 total personal fouls called so far. – 2:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder to rim, rare move, but draws foul on Ayton. #Suns down 7 as Crowder splits FTs. – 2:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder knocks ball off Booker, who calls for foul. #Suns up 2 after Paul 3. – 1:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker miss, fouled by Crowder (two fouls). Misses first FT, Makes 2nd. 1st point of game. #Suns up one. – 1:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder on the help defense. #Suns down 14-12 after Ingles 3. #Bucks. – 1:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Resounding ovation for Crowder checking in. Wonder how it will be when he does the same when #Bucks visit Phoenix next month? #Suns – 1:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks-Suns.
(Torrey Craig Revenge Game! Jae Crowder Revenge Game!) pic.twitter.com/3u2MwF5KQl – 1:10 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
To say Erik Spolestra and Monty Williams had different vibes when asked about Jae Crowder would be the understatement of the year – 12:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder will face his former team today. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/kTrw9n85T1 – 12:51 PM
More on this storyline
“I landed where I wanted to land at the end of the day,” Crowder said. “I think I gained just knowing myself as a player and my mental. I never wavered. Never wavered on the process. From a month, to two months … I stayed with the plan of what it was and what I wanted to accomplish. So I give kudos to my mental and me staying sane throughout the entire process, because I did want the process to end fairly sooner than when it did.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 1, 2023
His patience was dwindling. There was no room for reconciliation with Phoenix. In the offseason, sources told Yahoo Sports, head coach Monty Williams dialed Crowder and told the 32-year-old he’d be losing his starting spot in the Suns’ lineup to sharpshooter Cam Johnson, and that effectively ended the marriage between Crowder and the franchise. When asked for more context on why the partnership could not move forward, Crowder would only confirm that his strained relationship with Williams was at the center of this breakup. “Yeah, we had differences,” he told Yahoo Sports. Pressed for greater detail, Crowder said: “They asked me to keep it in house, I’ll keep it in house. I’m now gone, same thing I’ve told everybody else: I’ve moved on from the situation. I wish them the best, I’m leaving that behind.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 1, 2023
Almost four months to the day of Phoenix opening training camp for this 2022-23 regular season, while the Suns and Crowder mutually agreed to part ways and search for a suitable trade, Phoenix had fallen short of a three-team deal that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee and landed Hachimura with the Suns. “That was true. That was true,” Crowder told Yahoo Sports. “I knew it was with him involved, and I knew that had meant ‘right,’ and we was always supposed to go ‘left.’ But Washington went right for some reason. I can’t question it.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 1, 2023
