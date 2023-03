James Harden 'serious about a possible return' to the Rockets this offseason in free agency

Sources, who like all of the other sources in this story were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic Houston is widely expected to pursue the 13-year veteran point guard if, as is expected, he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season. And even more surprisingly, sources with knowledge of James Harden’s outlook say he’s as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town Source: Kelly Iko, Sam Amick, Sam Amick and Kelly Iko @ The Athletic