James Harden 'serious about a possible return' to the Rockets this offseason in free agency

Sources, who like all of the other sources in this story were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic Houston is widely expected to pursue the 13-year veteran point guard if, as is expected, he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season. And even more surprisingly, sources with knowledge of James Harden’s outlook say he’s as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town.
Source: Kelly Iko, Sam Amick, Sam Amick and Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
If people bothered to understand James Hardens ties to Houston and the fans while he was here, they wouldn’t have trouble understanding this now.
It only fails to make sense if you assume Harden is the only addition Houston would make in such a situation. – 10:49 AM
.@KellyIko and @sam_amick:
“Houston is widely expected to pursue [James Harden] if, as is expected, he declines his player option… Sources with knowledge of Harden’s outlook say he’s as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town.”
theathletic.com/4261804/2023/0… – 10:31 AM
The Rockets are widely expected to pursue 76ers guard James Harden this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic — assuming he declines his player option.
Inside a bond that refuses to dissipate, a tale of two cities and the allure of unfinished business.
theathletic.com/4261804/2023/0… – 10:12 AM
Could James Harden really leave Philly and return to Houston this summer?
An inside look at this fascinating free agency situation, the origin story behind it and all the relevant factors, with @KellyIko, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4261804/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
harden has dunked the ball one time this entire season. it happened in october.
he’s driving the ball 13.3 times per game, his lowest average since 2014. also: his blowby rate was 39.9% a few years ago. it’s now 19.8% theringer.com/nba/2023/3/1/2… – 10:09 AM
new @ringer: james harden is this season’s assist leader, having one of his most efficient years, playing huge minutes on a championship contender that has an amazing offense with him on the court.
is he overlooked, or does none of this actually matter? theringer.com/nba/2023/3/1/2… – 10:03 AM
The Sixers served up yet another heartbreaker, this time when a three-pointer by James Harden didn’t fall.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:01 PM
James Harden and the #Sixers discuss the final shot in the loss to the Heat tonight sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/27/jam… via @SixersWire – 10:55 PM
James Harden on his missed shot at the buzzer: “Back rim. It felt real good coming off my hands, though. I was already celebrating before (it bounced off).” – 10:40 PM
If Embiid kicks it right here Harden would have had a good look or time to pump and go. pic.twitter.com/FSFdT6swHR – 9:34 PM
Biggest win of the season for the Heat. After dropping four straight, they go into Philly and hang on to a 101-99 win. That game could have gone either way, Harden had a good look to win it, but the Heat escape. Rematch in Miami Wednesday. – 9:28 PM
Great look for Harden hits the back rim. Sixers lose, 101-99. They are 39-21.
Good fight, fun game down the stretch. But that first half was an abomination, the Sixers weren’t ready to play. Can’t keep trying to win games like that. – 9:27 PM
FINAL: Heat 101, Sixers 99 after Harden misfires from deep at the buzzer. Got a great look. Butler with 23-11-9 and one hell of go-ahead finish late. Embiid with 27 and 12. Harden with 20-6-12. Sixers had 20 turnovers for 22 points. – 9:26 PM
This officiating crew are NOT fans of Harden or Maxey are they… I want names so I can prepare myself for the playoffs. – 9:26 PM
Joel Embiid kicks it out to James Harden, who misses a potential game-winning three, and the Sixers drop their second game in a row, this one a 101-99 defeat to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. – 9:26 PM
Oof, not a good foul by Harden. Had played good defense up until the last second, but that’s a killer. – 9:23 PM
Incredible transition steal by Butler, anticipating drop pass back to Harden.
Sixers still in mud against this Miami defense, now trailing 66-57 despite a career-high 8 points from P.J. Tucker. – 8:29 PM
Halftime: Heat 58, Sixers 50. A blah half for the Sixers, who have committed 11 turnovers for 14 points and have allowed 11 second-chance points. Embiid has 14 and 4, Harden with 11 and 5 assists. Butler on triple-double watch with 13-6-6. – 8:08 PM
Miami leads 28-22 after one quarter. The Heat hold an 18-8 rebounding advantage. James Harden has eight points on 2-for-3 shooting. He’s made 3 of 4 foul shots. Jimmy Butler has seven points, five assists and four rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Heat 28, Sixers 22 at the end of the first. Miami has an 18-8 rebounding advantage and has nine second-chance points. Harden has 8 points and 2 assists. Butler with 7-4-5. – 7:37 PM
A Heat fan behind me, while Harden is at the free throw line: “PJ, you traitor! Jimmy, punch him in the face!” – 7:21 PM
Defending the Harden/Embiid PnR is the big test for the Heat tonight. Bam is as good as it gets, but this will be a big time stress test for the new frontcourt pairing with Kevin Love. – 6:13 PM
“That one makes no sense … That seems to be invented by someone. Look, I have to be honest. I don’t understand it at all.”
Sixers’ Daryl Morey opened up about the recent Harden rumors, the state of the backup center spot behind Embiid, and more
si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 2:34 PM
James Harden and Jalen McDaniels the last two on the court at Sixers shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/24TMzGBkg1 – 11:52 AM
Most career 60-point games in NBA history
Wilt Chamberlain: 32
Kobe Bryant: 6
DAMIAN LILLARD: 5
Michael Jordan: 4
James Harden: 4 – 1:12 AM
Most career 60-point games in NBA history
Wilt Chamberlain scored 50+ points in 118 games throughout his NBA career.
That’s more 50-point games than Michael Jordan (31), Kobe Bryant (25), James Harden (23), Damian Lillard (15), LeBron James (14) and Kevin Durant (9) combined 😳 pic.twitter.com/SAAsSKZfVa – 12:39 AM
Damian Lillard has 15 games with 50+ points — the sixth-most in NBA history. The only players with more:
Wilt Chamberlain (118)
Michael Jordan (31)
Kobe Bryant (25)
James Harden (23)
Elgin Baylor (17) pic.twitter.com/NcVlnVGv6y – 12:20 AM
Most 60-point games in the last 5 seasons:
5 — Lillard
3 — Harden
Nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/D9f8QKOlRY – 11:57 PM
Players with multiple 60 point games:
Wilt – 32
Kobe – 6
Lillard – 5
Harden – 4
Jordan – 4
Baylor – 3 – 11:25 PM
Players with 15 or more 50-point games all-time:
Wilt
MJ
Kobe
Harden
Elgin
And now, Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/Z0dDLSZ6Nc – 11:05 PM
More on this storyline
The deal to Brooklyn that finally went down on Jan. 13, 2021, was already done, with Harden heading to the Nets in a blockbuster involving four teams, three first-round picks, four first-round pick swaps and players. But Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, whose unabashed love of all things Harden was no secret during their three and a half years contending for titles together, had a message to share with his soon-to-be former franchise centerpiece on his way out the door. “You’re always welcome back here,” he told him in so many words during a goodbye phone call between the two. -via The Athletic / March 1, 2023
But more than two years later, with Harden focused on his championship pursuits with the Philadelphia 76ers these days and the speculation over what he’ll do in free agency already in full swing, the more important part about that final Rockets conversation was what came next. Harden, sources with knowledge of the situation say, made it abundantly clear the feeling was mutual. There were no promises made that day — on either side — but everyone who was part of those final Harden days in Houston knew there were strong indications he’d be back, specifically, in the summer of 2023. -via The Athletic / March 1, 2023
Amid all the evidence Harden might be planning a return to Houston, here’s the part where his situation gets so fascinating: According to a high-ranking Sixers source with knowledge of the team’s operation, they are “unconcerned” about possibly losing him this summer. This confidence, it seems, is rooted in the belief that only Philadelphia can provide the two things Harden holds most dear: A chance to contend for a title, and maximum earning potential. -via The Athletic / March 1, 2023