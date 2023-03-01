Joel Embiid no longer concerned with MVP: What I can control is to win a championship, that's where I place my focus

Joel Embiid has long made it clear how much winning the NBA MVP award would mean to him. He has campaigned for the honor with both his words and his play. And after repeatedly falling short despite MVP-level performances the last two seasons, he has been honest about his disappointment. But recently, Embiid has grown tired of that cycle. He now believes there’s only one path forward for him to get the recognition he deserves. “What I can control is to try to win a championship,” Embiid told FOX Sports. “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect. So, that’s where all the focus is.”
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Over at @FOXSports, @Melissa Rohlin spoke to Joel Embiid about MVP awards, being picked first in the All-Star draft by LeBron and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out👇👇👇 foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 1:01 PM
Over at @FOXSports, @Melissa Rohlin spoke to Joel Embiid about MVP awards, being picked first in the All-Star draft by LeBron and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out👇👇👇 foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 1:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: Joel Embiid was the runner-up for MVP the last 2 years and he wasn’t even initially voted an All-Star starter this season.
He has realized there’s only one way he’s going to get the respect he deserves: A championship.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 12:07 PM
Exclusive: Joel Embiid was the runner-up for MVP the last 2 years and he wasn’t even initially voted an All-Star starter this season.
He has realized there’s only one way he’s going to get the respect he deserves: A championship.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 12:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: Joel Embiid has been the runner-up for MVP the last two years. As the league’s second-leading scorer and one of its top defenders, he has realized there’s only one way he’s going to get the respect he feels he deserves — winning a championship.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:52 AM
Exclusive: Joel Embiid has been the runner-up for MVP the last two years. As the league’s second-leading scorer and one of its top defenders, he has realized there’s only one way he’s going to get the respect he feels he deserves — winning a championship.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:52 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive with Joel Embiid for @FOXSports:
“What I can control is to try to win a championships. And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:43 AM
Exclusive with Joel Embiid for @FOXSports:
“What I can control is to try to win a championships. And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
February leaders:
PTS — Lillard
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic, Trae
STL — Richardson
BLK — Kessler
3P — Klay
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/4Xygw26QQl – 10:41 AM
February leaders:
PTS — Lillard
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic, Trae
STL — Richardson
BLK — Kessler
3P — Klay
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/4Xygw26QQl – 10:41 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ‘Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #MiamiHeat game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler. #HereTheyCome #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/54jsoVr5OH – 9:07 AM
Come on, and Give ‘Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #MiamiHeat game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler. #HereTheyCome #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/54jsoVr5OH – 9:07 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Eastern Conference Player of the Month for Feb
Embiid: 30.8/11.7/3.7 | 9 double-doubles | 7-4
Giannis: 29/11.6/5.9 | 6 dbl-dbl, 1 trpl-dbl | 9-0 – 11:34 PM
Eastern Conference Player of the Month for Feb
Embiid: 30.8/11.7/3.7 | 9 double-doubles | 7-4
Giannis: 29/11.6/5.9 | 6 dbl-dbl, 1 trpl-dbl | 9-0 – 11:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is up to 20 pts, 15 reb, 5 blks. It’s the ninth time he’s done that in his career and the second time he’s done it this season. The rest of the NBA has only done it once this season (Joel Embiid). – 9:08 PM
Anthony Davis is up to 20 pts, 15 reb, 5 blks. It’s the ninth time he’s done that in his career and the second time he’s done it this season. The rest of the NBA has only done it once this season (Joel Embiid). – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you think Embiid or Giannis is the MVP over Jokic? Cool. There are legitimate arguments for both, and the race isn’t over.
But your pick for MVP should be the player you think is the MVP. If that player is Jokic, then historical context shouldn’t matter. He should win. – 8:55 PM
If you think Embiid or Giannis is the MVP over Jokic? Cool. There are legitimate arguments for both, and the race isn’t over.
But your pick for MVP should be the player you think is the MVP. If that player is Jokic, then historical context shouldn’t matter. He should win. – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looking forward to seeing how the Grizzlies attack the Anthony Davis challenge. Not too many teams have defended Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic better. I’m expecting a lot of Xavier Tillman Sr. with Jaren Jackson Jr. operating as that lurking help defender. – 6:52 PM
Looking forward to seeing how the Grizzlies attack the Anthony Davis challenge. Not too many teams have defended Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic better. I’m expecting a lot of Xavier Tillman Sr. with Jaren Jackson Jr. operating as that lurking help defender. – 6:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
When Joel Embiid goes to the bench, Philly has yet to really find a way to sustain their success. However, Doc Rivers is not concerned by the struggles. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:23 PM
When Joel Embiid goes to the bench, Philly has yet to really find a way to sustain their success. However, Doc Rivers is not concerned by the struggles. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid believes that he and the #Sixers will figure out how they can be perfect in games sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 6:20 PM
Joel Embiid believes that he and the #Sixers will figure out how they can be perfect in games sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 6:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Offensive Rating
Jokić – 124.4
Giannis – 113.6
Embiid – 116.9
Defensive Rating
Jokić – 110.8
Giannis – 106.7
Embiid – 108.3
Net Rating
Jokić – 13.6
Giannis – 6.9
Embiid – 8.6 – 1:22 PM
Offensive Rating
Jokić – 124.4
Giannis – 113.6
Embiid – 116.9
Defensive Rating
Jokić – 110.8
Giannis – 106.7
Embiid – 108.3
Net Rating
Jokić – 13.6
Giannis – 6.9
Embiid – 8.6 – 1:22 PM
More on this storyline
Moments before the All-Star Game last week, as Embiid sat on a stage with 21 of the best basketball players in the world ahead of the league’s first-ever live draft in that manner, LeBron James took the microphone and didn’t hesitate with his first pick among the starters. The face of the league didn’t select Jokic, who’s favored to win his third MVP this season. Or Luka Doncic, whom James called his favorite player during a Twitter Q&A; session last May. Or Kyrie Irving, with whom James won a championship in 2016 and has flirted with a reunion. Instead, James selected Embiid. For Embiid, it was the ultimate form of validation. -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023
“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever,” Embiid told FOX Sports. ” … Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool. But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong.” -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023
Of course, there are plenty of other pundits who believe Jokic is a shoo-in for the award. For Embiid, the conversation has become exhausting. “It doesn’t matter anymore,” Embiid told FOX Sports. ” … I just want to be respected. I’m competitive, so I play this game to be up there when you talk about the best basketball players ever. I know for that, you need awards, you need championships and all of that stuff. It’s unfortunate because I don’t get to decide on the individual awards.” -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023