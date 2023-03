Joel Embiid no longer concerned with MVP: What I can control is to win a championship, that's where I place my focus

Joel Embiid has long made it clear how much winning the NBA MVP award would mean to him. He has campaigned for the honor with both his words and his play. And after repeatedly falling short despite MVP-level performances the last two seasons, he has been honest about his disappointment. But recently, Embiid has grown tired of that cycle. He now believes there’s only one path forward for him to get the recognition he deserves. “What I can control is to try to win a championship,” Embiid told FOX Sports. “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect. So, that’s where all the focus is.” Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com