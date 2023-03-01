Joel Embiid out against Miami

Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness. Tyrese Maxey moves into the starting lineup. PJ Tucker playing the 5. #Sixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is out tonight for the first time since late January. Sixers will go small, playing PJ Tucker at Center.
Tyrese Maxey gets the start for the first time since Jan 21 – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Het. 76ers going super small with Tyrese Maxey replacing him in the starting lineup, alongside Harris, Melton, Harden and Tucker. – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid out for 76ers, with P.J. Tucker starting at center for Philadelphia. – 7:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight at Miami with left foot soreness. Maxey will move into the starting lineup with Harden, Melton, Harris and Tucker. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game in Miami with left foot soreness. – 7:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers, asked about Joel Embiid’s status, says “I don’t know yet.” – 6:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid in February:
✅ 30.8 PPG
✅ 11.7 RPG
✅ 52.4 FG%
✅ 88.6 FT%
It’s the third time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG with a FT% of 85% in a month, tying Larry Bird for the most such months in NBA history (min. 10 GP).
More, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness for tonight’s game against the #MiamiHeat. Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon will remain sidelined with left hip soreness. – 2:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a sore left foot. Dewayne Dedmon is out. Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell are the options for them at center. Could also see some of P.J. Tucker at the 5, but Doc Rivers has tried not to go to that look in the regular season. – 2:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers now listing Joel Embiid as questionable tonight in Miami due to left-foot soreness. Former Heat center Dewayne Dedmon already has been ruled out by 76ers due to a sore left hip. – 2:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid now listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat because of left foot soreness. – 2:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you’re Philly, and you give James Harden the full max deal he seems to want, you’re essentially betting the Joel Embiid era on the next few years.
That contract is going to age badly. You have almost no tradable draft capital. That Harden deal takes cap space off the table. – 1:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Over at @FOXSports, @Melissa Rohlin spoke to Joel Embiid about MVP awards, being picked first in the All-Star draft by LeBron and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out👇👇👇 foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 1:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: Joel Embiid was the runner-up for MVP the last 2 years and he wasn’t even initially voted an All-Star starter this season.
He has realized there’s only one way he’s going to get the respect he deserves: A championship.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 12:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: Joel Embiid has been the runner-up for MVP the last two years. As the league’s second-leading scorer and one of its top defenders, he has realized there’s only one way he’s going to get the respect he feels he deserves — winning a championship.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:52 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive with Joel Embiid for @FOXSports:
“What I can control is to try to win a championships. And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
February leaders:
PTS — Lillard
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic, Trae
STL — Richardson
BLK — Kessler
3P — Klay
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/4Xygw26QQl – 10:41 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ‘Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #MiamiHeat game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler. #HereTheyCome #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/54jsoVr5OH – 9:07 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Eastern Conference Player of the Month for Feb
Embiid: 30.8/11.7/3.7 | 9 double-doubles | 7-4
Giannis: 29/11.6/5.9 | 6 dbl-dbl, 1 trpl-dbl | 9-0 – 11:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is up to 20 pts, 15 reb, 5 blks. It’s the ninth time he’s done that in his career and the second time he’s done it this season. The rest of the NBA has only done it once this season (Joel Embiid). – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you think Embiid or Giannis is the MVP over Jokic? Cool. There are legitimate arguments for both, and the race isn’t over.
But your pick for MVP should be the player you think is the MVP. If that player is Jokic, then historical context shouldn’t matter. He should win. – 8:55 PM
