Kevin Porter back for Houston after missing last 20 games

Jonathan Feigen: Kevin Porter Jr. to return after missing 20 games with a toe injury. Just the seventh game Porter, Tate and Green will all be available.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. to return after missing 20 games with a toe injury. Just the seventh game Porter, Tate and Green will all be available. – 6:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. again questionable to return from “a bruised left foot.” He has missed the past 20 games with his toe injury, but signs last night pointed to him returning tonight against the Grizzlies. – 2:45 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Jalen Green (groin) is not listed in the recently updated injury report. That would seem to indicate he’s available to play tomorrow night vs Nuggets. Jae’Sean Tate (ankle injury mgmt) is listed OUT, Kevin Porter Jr (foot) is listed questionable. – 6:48 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report
Jalen Green is not on the injury report.
Kevin Porter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE – Left Foot Contusion)
Jae’Sean Tate (OUT – Right Ankle Injury Maintenance) – 6:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have ruled out Jae’Sean Tate from tomorrow night’s game against Memphis, the first night of a back-to-back. Kevin Porter Jr has been upgraded to questionable, while Jalen Green is not on the injury report – 6:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen: Kevin Porter Jr. is out for the Rockets tonight. Stephen Silas said the Rockets are confident he will return tomorrow. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / February 28, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable to play tonight vs. Nuggets, the first game of a back-to- back. He has missed 19 games with his toe injury. pic.twitter.com/vaoB7obvnW -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / February 28, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Jalen Green is not on the injury report, indicating he will return after missing two games with a strained groin. Kevin Porter Jr. (toe) is questionable. Jae’Sean Tate (injury maintenance) is out. For the Nuggets, guard Jamal Murray (low back pain) is questionable. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / February 27, 2023