LeBron James not with Lakers in Oklahoma City

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James returned to L.A. and is not with the team in Oklahoma City, per the Lakers.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers aren’t still alive in the play-in race without Dennis Schroder.
He can be frustrating as hell, but he was probably the second-best player on the team when Anthony Davis was out, and he’s coming up absolutely huge tonight with LeBron out. – 10:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James returned to L.A. and is not with the team in Oklahoma City, per the Lakers. – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Already down LeBron, AD and D’Angelo, the Lakers really need the offensive creation from Dennis Schröder, who’s been effective early breaking down OKC’s defense.
And yet, Schröder just turned his ankle on a drive into traffic. – 8:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, already down LeBron, AD and D-Lo, could have a hobbled Dennis Schroder the rest of the way tonight. He just stepped on Isaiah Joe’s foot, turning his left ankle. We’ll see if he stays in after the timeout. – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at OKC in the absence of LeBron, AD and Russell:
Schröder, Beasley, Brown, Jr., Vanderbilt and Bamba – 7:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I see we have reached the 2005-07 Steve Nash portion of the MVP debate. Imagine that one playing out on social media.
(LeBron should’ve won in 2006, not Kobe). – 2:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
LeBron James, Anthony Davis & De’Angelo Russell are all out for tonight’s game – 1:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is out tonight, meaning the Lakers will be without him, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell against OKC as their postseason hopes hang tentatively in the balance. – 1:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL will be shorthanded on this B2B at OKC tonight, with AD, LeBron and Russell all out. They’ll require a rally-around-the-flag effort.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in health and safety protocols for OKC (and missed the prior 3 games with injuries). – 1:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube page with @Howard Beck to discuss LeBron’s injury and how Anthony Davis has a big opportunity over these next 20 games youtube.com/watch?v=e53_0J… – 1:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and of course LeBron James are all out tonight vs OKC. – 1:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is finally breaking down; Damian Lillard concludes record-breaking month
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/iUoYnM7xvW – 1:18 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Over at @FOXSports, @Melissa Rohlin spoke to Joel Embiid about MVP awards, being picked first in the All-Star draft by LeBron and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out👇👇👇 foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ spirited but sloppy loss to the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis looking to carry the team, and the latest timeline for LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nikola Jokic has 100 career triple-doubles and could pass LeBron and Jason Kidd this season pic.twitter.com/00c4HMNH4a – 8:25 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz has seen the LeBron tweet. He also noted the spelling of his name. – 12:53 AM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The pairing of Doncic and Irving seems DOA. Both are great, both are immature, both are accustomed to having things their way. They’re 1-4 together so far. It’s early, but it smells like Westbrook joining LeBron. – 12:00 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A season high in turnovers against the Memphis Grizzlies underscored the challenge of the Lakers’ road ahead without LeBron James: ocregister.com/2023/02/28/lak… – 11:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on missing LeBron: “You got arguably the best player to ever play the game, you’re going to feel his absence. That’s for damn sure. But we have capable players at all positions. It’s just a matter of us slowing down … and having a rhythm to what we’re doing.” – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham on LeBron’s role on helping blend this relatively new roster: “You got arguably the best player to play the game, you’re gonna feel his absence. For damn sure.” But he adds that the Lakers have capable guys, but they were over-dribbling, over-holding and hesitating. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers win% this season:
.333 — Without LeBron
.511 — With LeBron pic.twitter.com/223k9V8pWo – 9:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Grizzlies 121, LAL 109.
Without LeBron and D’Angelo Russell, LAL battled, but fell victim to a massive turnover margin of 26-6, too much to overcome despite a huge effort from Davis (28 points, 19 boards, 5 blocks) plus 17 points and 7 assists from Reaves. – 9:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 121, Lakers 109
The Lakers drop to 29-33 and 5-10 without LeBron James this season. Anthony Davis had 28 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks. Lonnie Walker IV had 21 points. Austin Reaves had 17. LA had 26 turnovers; Memphis had six.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 9:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
26 turnovers is a serious reminder that the Lakers are playing without LeBron and D.Lo. This team is often prone to giving up the ball anyway, but without two top ball-handlers, too many guys are left with too much passing responsibility. AK – 9:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers headed for a loss in Memphis but got a fantastic game from Anthony Davis — the kind of game they will need every night if LA is to keep its playoff hopes alive while LeBron is out. – 9:45 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: No LeBron James, Anthony Davis or D’Angelo Russell tonight against Oklahoma City, per Lakers. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / March 1, 2023
Moments before the All-Star Game last week, as Embiid sat on a stage with 21 of the best basketball players in the world ahead of the league’s first-ever live draft in that manner, LeBron James took the microphone and didn’t hesitate with his first pick among the starters. The face of the league didn’t select Jokic, who’s favored to win his third MVP this season. Or Luka Doncic, whom James called his favorite player during a Twitter Q&A; session last May. Or Kyrie Irving, with whom James won a championship in 2016 and has flirted with a reunion. Instead, James selected Embiid. For Embiid, it was the ultimate form of validation. -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023
“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever,” Embiid told FOX Sports. ” … Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool. But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong.” -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023