LeBron James not with Lakers in Oklahoma City

Moments before the All-Star Game last week, as Embiid sat on a stage with 21 of the best basketball players in the world ahead of the league’s first-ever live draft in that manner, LeBron James took the microphone and didn’t hesitate with his first pick among the starters. The face of the league didn’t select Jokic, who’s favored to win his third MVP this season. Or Luka Doncic, whom James called his favorite player during a Twitter Q&A; session last May. Or Kyrie Irving, with whom James won a championship in 2016 and has flirted with a reunion. Instead, James selected Embiid. For Embiid, it was the ultimate form of validation . -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023