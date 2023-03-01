Live stream: Magic 5, Bucks 15

The Orlando Magic (26-36) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Orlando Magic 5, Milwaukee Bucks 15 (Q1 08:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley calls a quick timeout after the Bucks start with a 12-5 lead. Giannis, to no surprise, is dominating early. – 8:15 PM
Jamahl Mosley calls a quick timeout after the Bucks start with a 12-5 lead. Giannis, to no surprise, is dominating early. – 8:15 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Here’s the hilariously wholesome Daily Show segment of Giannis Antetokounmpo reluctantly roasting NBA superstars. pic.twitter.com/obzxrdNfOZ – 8:08 PM
Here’s the hilariously wholesome Daily Show segment of Giannis Antetokounmpo reluctantly roasting NBA superstars. pic.twitter.com/obzxrdNfOZ – 8:08 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Bucks look to push the win streak up to 16 – @DaveKoehnPxP gets the scouting report on the Magic from Assistant Coach @CoachMikeDunlap on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/kMmub – 7:40 PM
The @Bucks look to push the win streak up to 16 – @DaveKoehnPxP gets the scouting report on the Magic from Assistant Coach @CoachMikeDunlap on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/kMmub – 7:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez & Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Magic tonight.
16 straight?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:36 PM
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez & Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Magic tonight.
16 straight?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Celtics and Bucks have been a step above the rest this season 🙌
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/B5tCKjHMIu – 7:21 PM
The Celtics and Bucks have been a step above the rest this season 🙌
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/B5tCKjHMIu – 7:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis tallied his league-leading 8th game of the season with 30+ PTS and 15+ REB last night.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/uGEFCRFBW4 – 7:10 PM
Giannis tallied his league-leading 8th game of the season with 30+ PTS and 15+ REB last night.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/uGEFCRFBW4 – 7:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love again starting tonight for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That first five is 1-3. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 7:02 PM
Kevin Love again starting tonight for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That first five is 1-3. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 7:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
With a game-high 34 points for Giannis, the Bucks were able to hold off the Magic on December 5th in Orlando.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Mer22k1cql – 6:58 PM
With a game-high 34 points for Giannis, the Bucks were able to hold off the Magic on December 5th in Orlando.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Mer22k1cql – 6:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
During Mike Budenholzer’s pregame session, I asked him a pile of questions about Khris Middleton’s health and progress.
Here are those questions and responses: pic.twitter.com/o4RMBihedv – 6:57 PM
During Mike Budenholzer’s pregame session, I asked him a pile of questions about Khris Middleton’s health and progress.
Here are those questions and responses: pic.twitter.com/o4RMBihedv – 6:57 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Who Rules the East: Celtics or Bucks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
Who Rules the East: Celtics or Bucks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9 game slate
– Previewing KD’s Suns debut
– Bucks win streak to 16?
– Knicks/Nets
– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/fGTKNIlhSK pic.twitter.com/adVqYD2zIx – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9 game slate
– Previewing KD’s Suns debut
– Bucks win streak to 16?
– Knicks/Nets
– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/fGTKNIlhSK pic.twitter.com/adVqYD2zIx – 6:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer, on why Middleton went from off the injury report to OUT:
“He’s not going to play back-to-backs yet, so we just needed to have full communication to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
Made it seem like it was a miscommunication on the initial listing. – 6:32 PM
Mike Budenholzer, on why Middleton went from off the injury report to OUT:
“He’s not going to play back-to-backs yet, so we just needed to have full communication to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
Made it seem like it was a miscommunication on the initial listing. – 6:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on two-way forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.
nba.com/bucks/news/mil… – 5:59 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on two-way forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.
nba.com/bucks/news/mil… – 5:59 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Bucks waive former Seton Hall star Sandro Mamukelashvili nj.com/nets/2023/03/b…
@SetonHallMBB – 5:27 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Bucks waive former Seton Hall star Sandro Mamukelashvili nj.com/nets/2023/03/b…
@SetonHallMBB – 5:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks vs. #Magic tonight in an effort for 16 straight — Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report but Khris Middleton is out for the back-to-back.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:16 PM
#Bucks vs. #Magic tonight in an effort for 16 straight — Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report but Khris Middleton is out for the back-to-back.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game vs. Magic.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/N5GvOgEkxV – 5:12 PM
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game vs. Magic.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/N5GvOgEkxV – 5:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. – 4:59 PM
Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. – 4:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at it again today against the Magic.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/BriH7Sm5n6 – 4:31 PM
Back at it again today against the Magic.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/BriH7Sm5n6 – 4:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 109 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/EhBjauBFKY – 3:32 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 109 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/EhBjauBFKY – 3:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
For the record:
-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP
-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.
-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today
-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017
-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011
-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM
For the record:
-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP
-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.
-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today
-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017
-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011
-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – 2:56 PM
[NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – 2:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I don’t have to play basketball. I could play a role in this industry.”
Meet just a few of the amazing women that make up the Bucks’ Performance Staff as we tipoff Women’s History Month. pic.twitter.com/LVxt6ckf4o – 2:33 PM
“I don’t have to play basketball. I could play a role in this industry.”
Meet just a few of the amazing women that make up the Bucks’ Performance Staff as we tipoff Women’s History Month. pic.twitter.com/LVxt6ckf4o – 2:33 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Fun facts with Vin Baker…who knew!?!🤣🤣🤣
Tap in to the latest Thanalysis Podcast with the NBA legend: https://t.co/tTgxrulW8t pic.twitter.com/oH8scmcEIc – 2:22 PM
Fun facts with Vin Baker…who knew!?!🤣🤣🤣
Tap in to the latest Thanalysis Podcast with the NBA legend: https://t.co/tTgxrulW8t pic.twitter.com/oH8scmcEIc – 2:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You want to be a BIG SHOT?!
Enter to win 6 Jockey Club tickets, super cool swag, and gameday VIP opportunities to make you feel like a big shot.
Official Rules & entry: https://t.co/FGcHBn44U1 pic.twitter.com/x7GGI2sNxz – 2:01 PM
You want to be a BIG SHOT?!
Enter to win 6 Jockey Club tickets, super cool swag, and gameday VIP opportunities to make you feel like a big shot.
Official Rules & entry: https://t.co/FGcHBn44U1 pic.twitter.com/x7GGI2sNxz – 2:01 PM