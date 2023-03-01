Live stream: Magic 5, Bucks 15

The Orlando Magic (26-36) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) at Fiserv Forum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Orlando Magic 5, Milwaukee Bucks 15 (Q1 08:36)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jamahl Mosley calls a quick timeout after the Bucks start with a 12-5 lead. Giannis, to no surprise, is dominating early. – Jamahl Mosley calls a quick timeout after the Bucks start with a 12-5 lead. Giannis, to no surprise, is dominating early. – 8:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks sprint out to a quick 12-5 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.

Grayson Allen has scored a quick six points. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 4pts/3reb as well. – The Bucks sprint out to a quick 12-5 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.Grayson Allen has scored a quick six points. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 4pts/3reb as well. – 8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks run their opening set for Grayson Allen and he nails a 3. And this game is off and running. – The Bucks run their opening set for Grayson Allen and he nails a 3. And this game is off and running. – 8:11 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Here’s the hilariously wholesome Daily Show segment of Giannis Antetokounmpo reluctantly roasting NBA superstars. 8:08 PM Here’s the hilariously wholesome Daily Show segment of Giannis Antetokounmpo reluctantly roasting NBA superstars. pic.twitter.com/obzxrdNfOZ

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

The @Bucks look to push the win streak up to 16 – @DaveKoehnPxP gets the scouting report on the Magic from Assistant Coach @CoachMikeDunlap on the Bucks Radio Network 7:40 PM The @Bucks look to push the win streak up to 16 – @DaveKoehnPxP gets the scouting report on the Magic from Assistant Coach @CoachMikeDunlap on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/kMmub

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

The Celtics and Bucks have been a step above the rest this season 🙌

(via NBA Countdown) 7:21 PM The Celtics and Bucks have been a step above the rest this season 🙌(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/B5tCKjHMIu

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis tallied his league-leading 8th game of the season with 30+ PTS and 15+ REB last night.

🎧 @JBLaudio 7:10 PM Giannis tallied his league-leading 8th game of the season with 30+ PTS and 15+ REB last night.🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/uGEFCRFBW4

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kevin Love again starting tonight for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That first five is 1-3. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – Kevin Love again starting tonight for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That first five is 1-3. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 7:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

With a game-high 34 points for Giannis, the Bucks were able to hold off the Magic on December 5th in Orlando.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 6:58 PM With a game-high 34 points for Giannis, the Bucks were able to hold off the Magic on December 5th in Orlando.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Mer22k1cql

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

During Mike Budenholzer’s pregame session, I asked him a pile of questions about Khris Middleton’s health and progress.

Here are those questions and responses: 6:57 PM During Mike Budenholzer’s pregame session, I asked him a pile of questions about Khris Middleton’s health and progress.Here are those questions and responses: pic.twitter.com/o4RMBihedv

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Who Rules the East: Celtics or Bucks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM Who Rules the East: Celtics or Bucks? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– 9 game slate

– Previewing KD’s Suns debut

– Bucks win streak to 16?

– Knicks/Nets

– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers

– Breaking lineup news from across league

NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!

📺 https://t.co/fGTKNIlhSK pic.twitter.com/adVqYD2zIx – 6:33 PM Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA– 9 game slate– Previewing KD’s Suns debut– Bucks win streak to 16?– Knicks/Nets– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers– Breaking lineup news from across leagueNBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer, on why Middleton went from off the injury report to OUT:

“He’s not going to play back-to-backs yet, so we just needed to have full communication to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Made it seem like it was a miscommunication on the initial listing. – Mike Budenholzer, on why Middleton went from off the injury report to OUT:“He’s not going to play back-to-backs yet, so we just needed to have full communication to make sure we’re all on the same page.”Made it seem like it was a miscommunication on the initial listing. – 6:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on two-way forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

nba.com/bucks/news/mil… – 5:59 PM The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on two-way forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game vs. Magic.

📝 @Jockey 5:12 PM Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game vs. Magic.📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/N5GvOgEkxV

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. – Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. – 4:59 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, opening up a two-way contract spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And the injury report has been updated with another name.

OUT:

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)

Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) – And the injury report has been updated with another name.OUT:Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) – 3:44 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 109 points tonight?

📊 @betwayusa 3:32 PM Will the Bucks score more or less than 109 points tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/EhBjauBFKY

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

For the record:

-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP

-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.

-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today

-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017

-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011

-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – For the record:-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

[NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – [NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – 2:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Magic.

And on the second night of a back-to-back, there is just one player on the report.

OUT:

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) – The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Magic.And on the second night of a back-to-back, there is just one player on the report.OUT:Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) – 2:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“I don’t have to play basketball. I could play a role in this industry.”

Meet just a few of the amazing women that make up the Bucks’ Performance Staff as we tipoff Women’s History Month. 2:33 PM “I don’t have to play basketball. I could play a role in this industry.”Meet just a few of the amazing women that make up the Bucks’ Performance Staff as we tipoff Women’s History Month. pic.twitter.com/LVxt6ckf4o

Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43

Fun facts with Vin Baker…who knew!?!🤣🤣🤣

Tap in to the latest Thanalysis Podcast with the NBA legend: pic.twitter.com/oH8scmcEIc – 2:22 PM Fun facts with Vin Baker…who knew!?!🤣🤣🤣Tap in to the latest Thanalysis Podcast with the NBA legend: https://t.co/tTgxrulW8t