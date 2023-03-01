Magic vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Orlando Magic are spending $4,848,369 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,098,088 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in third quarters this season:
Outscored 32 times
Outscored their opponents 29 times
Even once
Did they find the magic again tonight, without Steph, Wiggins and GP2? – 3:12 AM