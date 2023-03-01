Magic vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Orlando Magic are spending $4,848,369 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,098,088 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

