NBA executive: I fear the Clippers much less since they added Russell Westbrook

The Clippers? Everything is under control here, now that they signed the player their in-town rivals couldn’t wait to be rid of and promoted him to the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook’s high-usage, low-efficiency, non-floor-spacing style seems almost perfectly suited to minimize Kawhi Leonard’s and Paul George’s effectiveness. “Actually, I fear them much less now,” said one exec, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely. (Also, um … didn’t they already try this two years ago with Rajon Rondo? How’d that work out?)
Source: John Hollinger @ The Athletic
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Big plays that won’t show up in the highlights: Jaden McDaniels denying Paul George and forcing Westbrook to take it in crunch time.
Via NBA’s tracking data, opponents shot 4-of-12, 4 TOs when guarded by him last night.
Put this dude on the All-Defensive team. pic.twitter.com/imjHDyWzVQ – 1:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Clippers: “We respect Russell Westbrook’s game.”
Also the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/v8khHP5lhT – 12:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Left is MVP Westbrook. Right is Jokic this season.
31.6 PPG 24.6 PPG
10.7 RPG 11.7 RPG
10.4 APG 10.0 APG pic.twitter.com/a1OqtiCzfl – 12:06 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
OK, so triple-doubles are indulgent from Russell Westbrook but great from Nikola Jokic?
Everyone’s invited to join the TrueHoop editorial meeting where we dig in and discuss “the luxury of slow” with @David Thorpe @jshector @travmoran truehoop.com/p/on-the-brill… – 10:15 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. And why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard, including Westbrook, who is averaging 16 ppg, 9.3 assists, 5.7 rbs for Clippers. But he has 13 TOs in 3 games and LA is 0-3 with him starting: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:21 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard on how Russell Westbrook has fit alongside him and Paul George so far and how the Clippers “gotta keep fighting and it’s on us if we want to get better” to get out of this 3-game slide. pic.twitter.com/pKk1c6lFbH – 2:13 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook was asked about Ty Lue saying he’ll have to make rotation choices in the next 2-3 games. pic.twitter.com/LxWTrWeRgb – 2:03 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Just got to be better,” Russell Westbrook said while referencing turnovers and said he needs to set a “tone” for the full game. pic.twitter.com/G17xTcuwNP – 2:02 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook on his first 3 games as a Clipper and how he has largely fit into what Clips have asked of him. He’s started and played in crunch time except for at Denver where he sat the fourth and OT. Westbrook had 14 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 turnovers tonight pic.twitter.com/xZKUMcTFD9 – 1:55 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re still in “very small sample” territory, but…
The Clippers are -13 in 82 minutes with Russell Westbrook on the floor.
They’re 0-3 in games he’s played, including blowing a 14-point home lead with under four minutes to play. – 12:33 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
For a guy who as experienced as Westbrook, keeps it in 5th gear when there’s no seam to hit. Leads to out-of-control giveaways. All he has to do is take it down a notch, let the defense exhale, then hit em again. No off speed. Now a rushed fadeaway barely draws iron v Conley🤦🏾♂️ – 12:30 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Kawhi clears out for Westbrook so he can shoot an awkward fadeaway in the paint. This is my nightmare – 12:29 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
On another subject, thank God the Clippers are playing Westbrook in crunch time. What an awful decision in trying to make a ridiculously hard shot down 5 with 80 seconds left. He has no business being on the floor in that situation. – 12:28 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That Jaden McDaniels defense was disgusting. Hounded PG to prevent Russ passing it to him, turns into a Westbrook miss and Anderson bucket. Enormous play – 12:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Clippers lost this game with their terrible defensive effort in the second and third quarters.
But Russell Westbrook has done very little tonight to prove he should be closing games. – 12:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA is going to run out of time tonight. Simple as that.
24 more turnovers after Westbrook spun out on the break. Clippers ATO resulted in George miss pullup.
Chris Finch used timeout that he would have lost in 21 seconds. Score remains 99-93 Timberwolves lead. – 12:22 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have 4:30 to rally from a 97-91 deficit after a layup by Westbrook. The lineup is Russ-Powell-Kawhi-Morris-Zubac. – 12:16 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook and Marcus Morris Sr. come in for Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum. LAC down 8 with 4:45 left. – 12:16 AM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The pairing of Doncic and Irving seems DOA. Both are great, both are immature, both are accustomed to having things their way. They’re 1-4 together so far. It’s early, but it smells like Westbrook joining LeBron. – 12:00 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Can you imagine a lineup in 2015 of Westbrook, Eric Gordon, PG, Kawhi, Batum? – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game is going to come down to the very end again.
Westbrook/Leonard have 11:3 assist-TO ratio. Rest of Clippers: 5:9.
Lineup that should probably not see the light of day again: Eric Gordon with Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris – 11:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has seven assists in 11 minutes with two turnovers so far. He has only taken one shot, looking to distribute. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have combined for 25 points early. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac comes back into game, order restored.
George with a rebound and another Clippers look ahead, this time to Zu for a go-ahead dunk.
Then Westbrook gets 7th assist as George hits his first 3.
LA up 49-45 with 4:38 left in 1st half. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Timberwolves 24-16 with 3:37 left in first quarter
Russell Westbrook already has 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Should actually have more assists. He’s making plays at a high level. – 10:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook threw an advance pass to Paul George for a dunk, then raised both arms for a “touchdown” signal after the bucket.
Westbrook’s passing has been excellent so far. Just looked off a defender to hit Zubac down low, too. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A play that if you’ve seen a T Lue era Clipper make, please show me:
Russell Westbrook with an advance pass to tight end Marcus Morris Sr. that draws a clear path review on Kyle Anderson (who is in foul trouble).
And it WAS a clear path foul. Mind BLOWN lol – 10:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/28
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Mike Conley – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Which means new starting lineup:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 8:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:39 PM
Andrew Greif: Kawhi was asked about the fit with Russ 3 games in: “I think he’s doing a good job at both ends of the floor … being aggressive in his moments.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 1, 2023
StatMuse: Clippers are 0-3 with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/3HmrtZGQww -via Twitter @statmuse / March 1, 2023
Law Murray: Chris Finch says that Clippers are “perfectly crafted roster” for Russell Westbrook -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 28, 2023