Live stream: Nets 30, Knicks 49

The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) play against the New York Knicks (36-27) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 30, New York Knicks 49 (Q2 10:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
This marked the second time this season that Knicks scored at least 47 points in a first quarter. The franchise record entering the season was 45 and was passed on Nov. 13 when they scored 48 points against Oklahoma City. – 8:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Quick timeout at the beginning of the second quarter from Jacque Vaughn after the Nets neglect to get back in transition two possessions in a row. Nets trail Knicks, 49-30, at the top of Q2. Not good. – 8:14 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics trail Cavaliers, 28-26, after one quarter. Cleveland has 10 second-chance points. Celts allowed 17 in New York Monday. – 8:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brunson in the 1st quarter:
16 PTS
6-8 FG
2-3 3P
The Knicks scored 47 in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/CLaleRP7wM – 8:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks hit 9 of 11 threes in the first quarter en route to a 47-point quarter. They went 18 for 23 from the field, led by Jalen Brunson (16 points, 6-for-8 from floor). – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Knicks 47-29. Knicks shot 9-for-11 from 3, which is stupid. Nic Claxton made his lone free throw tonight, which had me go check. For February, he shot 68 percent from the charity stripe almost 20 points better than his next-best month. – 8:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 47, Nets 29 after one quarter. Knicks were 18 for 23, 9 for 11 on 3s, in maybe the best quarter of basketball they’ve played in the 2000s. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets just tied their own season record for fewest points in any half, down 47-29 to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Brutal stuff. – 8:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson, who had 40 last time the Knicks played the Nets, already has 16 in the final minute of the first quarter tonight. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Knicks extend their lead to 35-21. Timeout Vaughn. Knicks exploiting Nets lack of size. O’Neale was on Randle, who found Harteinstein for a tear drop. Small BK lineup with Cam Thomas, Bridges, DFS, Curry and Royce. – 8:04 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
These Knicks jerseys are so close to the ones they should have as their permanent alternates. The blue/black/orange color scheme from the late 90s is one of the most fire in the NBA – 8:02 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Come kick it with us on @YESNetwork
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Watching KD warm up in the tunnel in Charlotte before his debut with the Suns, I was reminded that that’s the same arena where Kyrie was caught before the 2019 All-Star Game telling KD that Brooklyn had “two max slots” in free agency that summer. KD went out & won MVP that night. – 7:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Make that now 9 for 12, 5 for 6 on 3s, and the Knicks already up 12 on the Nets. – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Knicks off to a hot start, hit seven of their first 10 shots and three of their first four triples. Outscoring the Nets in the paint 8-0. Clax as the lone big is hard against Randle and Robinson. Knicks lead 17-11 with 7:20 left. – 7:51 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
That five minute stretch from Randle was pretty impressive. Just superb basketball – 7:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle with assists ti Mitch Rob and Grimes in back-to-back possessions.
That’s how the Knicks can operate at peak efficiency.
Randle playing at a really high level – 7:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks are 7 for 10, 3 for 4 behind the arc, and off quickly with a 17-11 lead over the Nets. – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale is your sixth man tonight instead of Cam Thomas. – 7:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson just banged knees pretty good with Mikal Bridges trying to defend a drive to the basket. Walking it off but he was hurting a bit. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson is trying to run off a knee injury. He appears to be in some pain?-!; has a considerable limp that is starting to subside. – 7:44 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
On the call with @edcohensports tonight on @ESPNNY98_7FM. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/zE7lIQMYHA – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry Woah-zier 😛
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Big game that could impact the standings and tiebreaker if they finish near each other. Knicks got the Nets last time out. Updates to come. – 7:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A fan carrying a jersey of every team Kevin Durant played in on her arms (Texas/OKC/Brooklyn/Golden State), sitting 5 rows off the floor, waving for his attention.
He looks up and smiles at her. – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball has undergone successful surgery to address a fracture in his right ankle. – 7:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau presented stats about RJ Barrett’s struggles:
“There’s that saying that if you torture the numbers long enough you can get them to confess to anything. He started the season slowly, then he got going. Now we’ve got to get him back to rhythm.” – 7:15 PM
Tom Thibodeau presented stats about RJ Barrett’s struggles:
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
That @NovaMBB connection
@Mikal Bridges 🤝 @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/az1xeftWNE – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what it takes for Mikal Bridges to adjust from a complementary to lead scoring role:
“It takes a lot. He’s now probably going to be guarded by the number one or number two defender. So when we play Chicago, (Alex) Caruso is guarding, Pat Williams is guarding,… – 6:43 PM
Jacque Vaughn on what it takes for Mikal Bridges to adjust from a complementary to lead scoring role:
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9 game slate
– Previewing KD’s Suns debut
– Bucks win streak to 16?
– Knicks/Nets
– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Phoenix:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets had an extended stretch last night where they struggled with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both on the bench. I asked Jacque Vaughn today if there have been discussions about staggering them more in the rotation:
“That’s because they ran 10 (minutes) together at the… – 6:23 PM
The Nets had an extended stretch last night where they struggled with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both on the bench. I asked Jacque Vaughn today if there have been discussions about staggering them more in the rotation:
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Yuta Watanabe (back soreness) is available to play against the Knicks tonight. – 5:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Nets, Blazers, Warriors, Nuggets, 76ers, and Clippers all rank in the top 10 for 3P% in wins and in losses. No team has nearly the same drop off as the Celtics in shooting percentage either. – 5:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Mason Plumlee
Nicolas Claxton
Rudy Gobert
Jakob Poeltl
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xONfn4TysY – 5:03 PM
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Since the arrival of Josh Hart at the trade deadline last month, the Knicks bench ranks:
2nd in the NBA in Offensive Rating
1st in Net Rating
NY’s bench has outscored their opponents by 33 points in 109 mins over in the six games Hart has appeared in.
tommybeer.substack.com – 4:51 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
Man would love if my wine buddy @jj_redick would come to a Knick game…maybe one day – 4:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Between his production and the Knicks’ record, Immanuel Quickley has put together a solid case for the NBA’s Sixth Man award over the past three months: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle is up 11% in the past month and is at his season high on @Mojo. Will he continue to climb higher? pic.twitter.com/I8CjDiCQ17 – 2:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Was thrilled, as always, to join @JCMacriNBA on @KnickFilmSkool today.
The Knicks are good. We discussed lots about it.
Apple podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kfs…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2NvkAzv8C… – 2:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevin Durant’s secondary rim protection, underrated perimeter defense, and a few new things the Suns can try with KD despite losing Mikal Bridges: bit.ly/3J32QB6 pic.twitter.com/sZtplJPYoS – 2:09 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Joined @Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective today for our annual “large sample size theater” podcast to talk Damian Lillard scoring spree, shooting regressing to the mean for teams and Mikal Bridges and Lauri Markkanen playing larger roles: espn.com/radio/play/_/i… – 1:44 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Knicks recall Trevor Keels and Miles McBride from Westchester. – 1:36 PM
