Nets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,656,434 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,078,426 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have no timeline on Ben Simmons’ return nypost.com/2023/03/01/net… via @nypostsports – 2:25 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets fall to #Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Dinwiddie: “The third quarter, Giannis picked up aggressiveness and lived at the rim. Our collective activity level didn’t march his aggressiveness. He turned the tide of the game, took over.” nypost.com/2023/02/28/net… via @nypostsports – 1:42 AM
@JimOwczarski
The #Bucks beat the #Nets 118-104 in Brooklyn:
1️⃣5️⃣ In a row
⚕️💪 Giannis plays his first full game in 2 weeks
☘️ Pat Connaughton back with a bang
🆕 Nets lineup pushes Bucks
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:35 AM