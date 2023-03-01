New allegations against Ja Morant, including punching teenager, brandishing gun at him

Last summer, in an encounter that has not been previously reported, the head of security at a Memphis mall told police that Ja Morant “threatened” him during an altercation in the parking lot, leaving him alarmed enough that he filed a police report. A member of Morant’s group shoved the director in the head, he told police. No arrests were made, records show.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Exclusive: Ja Morant has been accused of two additional disturbing encounters (besides the Pacers’ team bus incident), which includes allegedly beating up a 17-year-old boy and pointing a gun at him.
From @mollyhc
Ja Morant @JaMorant
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
Morant is the first player in @Memphis Grizzlies history to reach 10 career triple-doubles.
His six triple-doubles this season are one more than the career total of any other Grizzly (Marc Gasol, 5).
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is becoming Powerade’s first athletic partnership in more than five years. As part of their upcoming campaign, Ja’s father Tee Morant is narrating a commerical about his son’s journey.
“I see a lot of myself in a brand like Powerade.”
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: @JaMorant 39 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts, 2 stls, 15-29 FG, 9-11 FT, W
28-point 3rd Quarter
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies shot 6-31 (19.4%) on 3s and it didn’t even matter. Why? 86 (!!) paint points.
A good time to remind you that the Grizzlies are on pace to lead the NBA in paint points for the fourth consecutive season. Ja Morant has been in the NBA 4 seasons.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on switching shoes at halftime before his record-breaking 3rd quarter:
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A superstar performance from Ja Morant. He shot 3-14 in the first half, and then exploded during one of his most dominant halves as a Grizzly. He finished with a 39-point triple-double. Xavier Tillman Sr. also tied a career high with 18 points.
Takeaways:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
StatMuse @statmuse
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A 39-point triple-double for Ja Morant.
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Five highest-scoring Grizzlies quarters:
Ja Morant – 28
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 26
Dillon Brooks – 23
Morant – 22
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant points tonight:
6 — First half
28 — 3rd quarter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 93, Lakers 84
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Lakers 49 Grizzlies 46
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
More on this storyline
Four days later, Morant repeatedly punched a teenage boy in the head during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house, the boy told police. Morant and his friend struck the 17-year-old so hard they knocked him to the ground and left him with a “large knot” on the side of his head, according to a police report narrative written by deputies who said they observed the boy’s injuries. -via Washington Post / March 1, 2023
The teenager told detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that, after the fight, Morant went into his house and re-emerged with a gun visible in the waistband of his pants and his hand on the weapon, according to police interviews obtained by The Post, which have not previously been reported. In an interview with police, Morant said he acted in self-defense. “I swung first,” he told detectives, but he believed the boy had been the aggressor because he threw a ball at Morant’s head and then stepped toward him, pulling up his pants. “The ball was to me the first hit,” Morant told police. -via Washington Post / March 1, 2023
Morant told police that as the boy left, he shouted, “I’m gonna come back and light this place up like fireworks.” Weeks after the incident, according to records obtained by The Post, Morant filed a police report about the boy’s comment, saying the teenager had threatened his family. -via Washington Post / March 1, 2023