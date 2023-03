No timeline on Ben Simmons' return

Coach Jacque Vaughn declined to give any meaningful details on the former All-Star’s strengthening process or a timeline for his return, but he did reiterate that the Nets still haven’t had any discussions about shutting Simmons down for the rest of the season. “Still getting the strengthening back in order and I would say won’t play [Tuesday], won’t play [Wednesday]. That’s kind of what I’ve got for you,” said Vaughn, adding Simmons isn’t slated for an MRI exam or other imaging . “It’s just us trying to take advantage of where we are in the calendar, coming off of [the] All-Star [break], using the two practices that we have and getting feedback that way and just continue, we want to get to a position where we have no reoccurrence of swelling or anything of that nature.”Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post