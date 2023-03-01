Coach Jacque Vaughn declined to give any meaningful details on the former All-Star’s strengthening process or a timeline for his return, but he did reiterate that the Nets still haven’t had any discussions about shutting Simmons down for the rest of the season. “Still getting the strengthening back in order and I would say won’t play [Tuesday], won’t play [Wednesday]. That’s kind of what I’ve got for you,” said Vaughn, adding Simmons isn’t slated for an MRI exam or other imaging. “It’s just us trying to take advantage of where we are in the calendar, coming off of [the] All-Star [break], using the two practices that we have and getting feedback that way and just continue, we want to get to a position where we have no reoccurrence of swelling or anything of that nature.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have no timeline on Ben Simmons’ return nypost.com/2023/03/01/net… via @nypostsports – 2:25 AM
#Nets have no timeline on Ben Simmons’ return nypost.com/2023/03/01/net… via @nypostsports – 2:25 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is in the midst of his third extended absence of the season due to a knee ailment.
But Jacque Vaughn doubled down on Brooklyn’s stance regarding shutting Simmons down. Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq… – 8:16 PM
Ben Simmons is in the midst of his third extended absence of the season due to a knee ailment.
But Jacque Vaughn doubled down on Brooklyn’s stance regarding shutting Simmons down. Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq… – 8:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn reiterated that there have been “zero” discussions about shutting Ben Simmons down this season. pic.twitter.com/NIGCvic0Pe – 5:59 PM
Jacque Vaughn reiterated that there have been “zero” discussions about shutting Ben Simmons down this season. pic.twitter.com/NIGCvic0Pe – 5:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have had “zero” discussions of shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season, coach Jacque Vaughn says. Simmons will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/ZjMQ9ggu4q – 5:56 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have had “zero” discussions of shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season, coach Jacque Vaughn says. Simmons will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/ZjMQ9ggu4q – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn wouldn’t give details of what Ben Simmons is doing or what his next step or benchmark is. Says there has still been “zero” talk of shutting him down for the rest of the season. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn wouldn’t give details of what Ben Simmons is doing or what his next step or benchmark is. Says there has still been “zero” talk of shutting him down for the rest of the season. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said there’s “zero” discussion on shutting Ben Simmons down for the year. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn said there’s “zero” discussion on shutting Ben Simmons down for the year. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will not play tonight or tomorrow.
Said the Nets want to get to a point where they have no swelling or reoccurrence of issues in the knee. – 5:49 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will not play tonight or tomorrow.
Said the Nets want to get to a point where they have no swelling or reoccurrence of issues in the knee. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn rules out Ben Simmons through tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn rules out Ben Simmons through tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. – 5:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson has taken 43% of his shots this season from 4-14 feet. The only player in the league who has taken shots from there more frequently this season is Bam Adebayo (47%).
Next most frequent: Ben Simmons (43%), Deandre Ayton (41%), Jalen Brunson (41%), Jakob Poeltl (40%) – 12:03 PM
Kyle Anderson has taken 43% of his shots this season from 4-14 feet. The only player in the league who has taken shots from there more frequently this season is Bam Adebayo (47%).
Next most frequent: Ben Simmons (43%), Deandre Ayton (41%), Jalen Brunson (41%), Jakob Poeltl (40%) – 12:03 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Vaughn says Ben Simmons remains out tonight and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Knicks as well. Vaughn says there have been “zero” discussions about shutting Simmons down for the season. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 28, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Ben Simmons listed out for the Nets tomorrow against the Bucks. He said Friday he would be re-evaluated in a week. I’m not expecting him to play against the Knicks or Celtics, either. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 27, 2023
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons missed Friday night’s 131-87 loss to the Chicago Bulls and has been ruled out for at least one more game due to left knee soreness. And Simmons said he could miss even more time. “We’re going to reevaluate it in about a week and see where I’m at,” Simmons said, according to the New York Post. “There’s some targets I need to hit and get to.” -via ESPN / February 25, 2023