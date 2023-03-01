Optimism that Stephen Curry can return next week

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. – 1:51 PM
ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. – 1:51 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Happy Wednesday! Steph Curry is set to be reevaluated today and an update should be coming from the team on a possible return date. Hold tight #dubnation – 1:46 PM
Happy Wednesday! Steph Curry is set to be reevaluated today and an update should be coming from the team on a possible return date. Hold tight #dubnation – 1:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After losing to Stephen Curry and the Warriors in the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum set out this summer to ensure that, this season, both he and the Celtics will write a different ending.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:25 AM
New ESPN story: After losing to Stephen Curry and the Warriors in the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum set out this summer to ensure that, this season, both he and the Celtics will write a different ending.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:25 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
When some second graders are home sick, they watch Unspeakables and toy unboxing videos on their tablets. My daughter? Steph Curry interviews on how his injury is progressing 😤 – 10:04 AM
When some second graders are home sick, they watch Unspeakables and toy unboxing videos on their tablets. My daughter? Steph Curry interviews on how his injury is progressing 😤 – 10:04 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors come back from down 23 to beat the Trail Blazers 121-105. This is tied for their 4th-largest comeback under Kerr. It’s their largest under Kerr in a game without Steph Curry.
It also moves Golden State into the 6th seed in the West. – 12:22 AM
The Warriors come back from down 23 to beat the Trail Blazers 121-105. This is tied for their 4th-largest comeback under Kerr. It’s their largest under Kerr in a game without Steph Curry.
It also moves Golden State into the 6th seed in the West. – 12:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors just outscored the Blazers 75-40 in the second half. +35. Came from 23 down for another home win. They’re 25-7 at Chase Center and 12-12 in Steph Curry’s 24 missed games. Overall: 32-30. This win bumps them up into the West’s #6 seed. – 12:22 AM
The Warriors just outscored the Blazers 75-40 in the second half. +35. Came from 23 down for another home win. They’re 25-7 at Chase Center and 12-12 in Steph Curry’s 24 missed games. Overall: 32-30. This win bumps them up into the West’s #6 seed. – 12:22 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Lillard follows his 71 on Sunday with 25 on 9-for-21 shooting. After he scored 15 in the first, Warriors doubled him then graduated to a full box-and-1 with Donte DiVincenzo face-guarding him everywhere. Essentially, the same defense the Raptors played on Curry in 2019 Finals – 12:20 AM
Lillard follows his 71 on Sunday with 25 on 9-for-21 shooting. After he scored 15 in the first, Warriors doubled him then graduated to a full box-and-1 with Donte DiVincenzo face-guarding him everywhere. Essentially, the same defense the Raptors played on Curry in 2019 Finals – 12:20 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala were among the Warriors scrimmaging this morning vs. some of the team’s reserves.
An update regarding Curry is expected tomorrow, with the likelihood he’ll be officially cleared for full contact – 11:39 PM
Both Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala were among the Warriors scrimmaging this morning vs. some of the team’s reserves.
An update regarding Curry is expected tomorrow, with the likelihood he’ll be officially cleared for full contact – 11:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Trail Blazers lead Golden State by 17 points at halftime.
In other news, Stephen Curry has increased workload ahead of Wednesday’s re-evaluation.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/wyiOMLz5ee – 11:10 PM
The Trail Blazers lead Golden State by 17 points at halftime.
In other news, Stephen Curry has increased workload ahead of Wednesday’s re-evaluation.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/wyiOMLz5ee – 11:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry has upped his workload in recent days, according to Kerr. Official update expected at some point this week. – 8:16 PM
Steph Curry has upped his workload in recent days, according to Kerr. Official update expected at some point this week. – 8:16 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors latest injury report:
Draymond Green – probable, MRI of knee came back positive
Steph Curry – OUT, left shin
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal reasons
Gary Payton II – OUT, adductor soreness
Andre Iguodala – OUT, hip soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery
#DubNation – 7:46 PM
The Warriors latest injury report:
Draymond Green – probable, MRI of knee came back positive
Steph Curry – OUT, left shin
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal reasons
Gary Payton II – OUT, adductor soreness
Andre Iguodala – OUT, hip soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery
#DubNation – 7:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“I’m just happy to be out there.”
Stephen Curry was the featured interview on the first episode of NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad, which debuted on the NBA App Tuesday.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/Fjc8PD6oBS – 7:00 PM
“I’m just happy to be out there.”
Stephen Curry was the featured interview on the first episode of NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad, which debuted on the NBA App Tuesday.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/Fjc8PD6oBS – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “The goal is for the Warriors to continue to get him some more contact, some more scrimmages this week, next week, and at that point make a return.” Shams with the latest on 2x MVP Steph Curry 🗣 (via @FanDuelTV) twitter.com/FanDuelTV/stat… -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 1, 2023
Kylen Mills: Keeping the positive energy going: Steph Curry is supposed to be re-evaluated tomorrow meaning there should be an update on his return from his left shin injury. Last week the Warriors said Steph’s recovery is going well – he could be back very soon. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / March 1, 2023
It’s still Steph’s World, just as it was last season, when he also led this category, receiving a league-best 33 percent of the vote. His percentage has come down some, but he still leads this category by a wide margin. And we, for two, would welcome Bol Bol as our new basketball overlord. Most striking to us is that the former players find Morant every bit as captivating as NBA fans do. When we asked this identical question 16 months ago for last season’s survey, Morant didn’t receive a single vote. But since then, Morant has earned two All-Star nods and has helped the Memphis Grizzlies become one of the league’s best, and most exciting, teams. -via The Athletic / February 28, 2023