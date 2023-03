Optimism that Stephen Curry can return next week

It’s still Steph’s World, just as it was last season, when he also led this category, receiving a league-best 33 percent of the vote. His percentage has come down some, but he still leads this category by a wide margin. And we, for two, would welcome Bol Bol as our new basketball overlord. Most striking to us is that the former players find Morant every bit as captivating as NBA fans do. When we asked this identical question 16 months ago for last season’s survey, Morant didn’t receive a single vote. But since then, Morant has earned two All-Star nods and has helped the Memphis Grizzlies become one of the league’s best, and most exciting, teams. -via The Athletic / February 28, 2023