Paul George admits he doesn't think he can be the No. 1 guy on a championship team anymore

OldManAndThree: Paul George: I don’t think I can be the No. 1 guy [on a championship team] anymore.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Big plays that won’t show up in the highlights: Jaden McDaniels denying Paul George and forcing Westbrook to take it in crunch time.
Via NBA’s tracking data, opponents shot 4-of-12, 4 TOs when guarded by him last night.
Put this dude on the All-Defensive team. pic.twitter.com/imjHDyWzVQ – 1:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Somewhat related to Clippers not running through the tape
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were supposed to be getting it done late in games, especially now that there are no more excuses about what’s missing on roster.
They haven’t come through, outside of Kawhi 4th in Denver. pic.twitter.com/auNUqt6fsD – 12:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard on how Russell Westbrook has fit alongside him and Paul George so far and how the Clippers “gotta keep fighting and it’s on us if we want to get better” to get out of this 3-game slide. pic.twitter.com/pKk1c6lFbH – 2:13 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George said the defense has to be better in essentially every phase — 1 on 1, help, transition — but adds he has “no concern on that end” that the Clips can play to their potential defensively. pic.twitter.com/jMb0Z5NVom – 1:52 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The more Ant plays like Ja Morant (attacking the rim) and less like Paul George (pulling up from midrange) the better in clutch-time – 12:28 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
every time russ takes a wild fallaway in crunchtime instead of passing to a boiling paul george ty lue should immediately sub him out of the game – 12:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Paul George is going to close this game with the starters. Norm got one to go off the window.
Timberwolves up 99-93 with 4 minutes left. – 12:18 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ty Lue decides to go super-small against Rudy Gobert, putting Paul George on Gobert.
Then the Wolves go on a little run — including an Rudy post up bucket on PG. Lue immediately goes back to Ivica Zubac.
We also should remember the times going small against Rudy doesn’t work. – 11:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has seven assists in 11 minutes with two turnovers so far. He has only taken one shot, looking to distribute. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have combined for 25 points early. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Paul George offensive foul drawn by Taurean Prince. Prince appeared to be in restricted area. Not sure how officials decided that was a charge unless PG swung bows – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Timberwolves 33-26 through one quarter.
Paul George with 8 points on 4/5 FGs.
LA survived full shift of Ant, bad 3-point shooting outside of Kawhi, and 5 turnovers. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook threw an advance pass to Paul George for a dunk, then raised both arms for a “touchdown” signal after the bucket.
Westbrook’s passing has been excellent so far. Just looked off a defender to hit Zubac down low, too. – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A bit of an oddball start from LAC. Their pace has been faster than usual, Paul George has been aggressive (and the guy usually bringing the ball up), lots of open looks, Morris made a heady play to force a turnover. Also a couple missed FTs from PG and missed 3s from Morris. – 10:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/28
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Mike Conley – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Which means new starting lineup:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 8:27 PM
The Clippers? Everything is under control here, now that they signed the player their in-town rivals couldn’t wait to be rid of and promoted him to the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook’s high-usage, low-efficiency, non-floor-spacing style seems almost perfectly suited to minimize Kawhi Leonard’s and Paul George’s effectiveness. “Actually, I fear them much less now,” said one exec, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely. (Also, um … didn’t they already try this two years ago with Rajon Rondo? How’d that work out?) -via The Athletic / March 1, 2023
Andrew Greif: Paul George is launching a podcast March 6: “Podcast P” m.youtube.com/watch?v=z-AT0h… -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 1, 2023
Andrew Greif: Paul George said after the game that his minutes restriction is because of his right knee, which has “kind of been flaring up, but we’ve just been managing it moreso now to make sure I’m good down the stretch.” He called the limit a precautionary move. Played 36 tonight. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 27, 2023