Live stream: Pelicans 7, Blazers 9

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 7, Portland Trail Blazers 9 (Q1 07:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram took a charge against Jerami Grant and then about a minute later Herb Jones drills a 3-pointer. 👀 – 10:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
block from Willy, good take from CJ to get us started
📺: @espn | @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/s9Y0Qnsl9p – 10:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Dame-CJ matchup you’ve been waiting for…
as highlighted by @JezData on our Next Gen broadcast live on @ROOTSPORTS_NW. pic.twitter.com/qJO9VEU3Qo – 10:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Despite the trade happening 13 months ago, the first Dame-CJ matchup is about to start.
Pelicans just a half game up on Portland for 10th in the West. – 10:12 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Hello from Portland, where the Blazers get back Anfernee Simons after he missed the first three games following the All-Star break due to an ankle sprain. But the big story is Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum playing against each other for the first time since McCollum was traded. – 10:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Antonio Daniels just said on the Bally Sports broadcast that Jose Alvarado was “crushed” by the news of his right tibial stress reaction which is going to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. – 10:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jonathan Kuminga and Shaedon Sharpe had their own version of a dunk contest on Tuesday night at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/01/wat… – 10:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
almost go-time, let’s shake back tonight. pic.twitter.com/giTjKMmQoR – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
39 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
15-18 FG
Only Dame has more points since January 1st. pic.twitter.com/g5y3Ib5gow – 9:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starters vs. Pelicans: @Damian Lillard, @Anfernee Simons, @Matisse Thybulle, @Jerami Grant and @Drew Eubanks – 9:42 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
According to the scoreboard, Anfernee Simons is replacing Cam Reddish in the starting lineup. Matisse Thybulle stays in alongside Lillard/Grant/Eubanks – 9:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/AbqJtWEFwb – 9:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Willy Hernangomez – 9:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) is available for tonight’s game at Portland. #Pelicans appear to have 11 players in uniform – 9:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willy Hernangomez will replace Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) in tonight’s starting lineup for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.
Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr. are also expected to see action due to the team’s assortment of injuries. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/1/23621… pic.twitter.com/2ThFbcqrVp – 9:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Willy Hernangomez – 9:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
first five
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/LCCXwWOl8j – 9:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Before leaving tonight’s game, be sure to pick up this year’s exclusive poster featuring the entire team!
Posters will be available at all main exit doors ❕ pic.twitter.com/erxFOrXHAw – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
less than an hour from tip-off
⏰: 9 PM CT
📺: @espn | @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/4G35kbjiWi – 9:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Dame and CJ warming up at the same time here in Moda Center pic.twitter.com/yQf4VbwCEC – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
out in Portland
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7Y2mGrdtZY – 8:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight at Portland. Josh Richardson decision will be made after his warmup. Green added that Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr. will get opportunities with Jose Alvarado out – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at Portland – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight. It’ll be only his second game he’s missed this season.
Josh Richardson will be a game-time decision. – 8:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas out for tonight’s game in Portland, per Willie Green.
Josh Richardson’s status will be determined after he warms up. – 8:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas is out, Willie Green says. Josh Richardson is a game-time decision. – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons is going to warm up and see how he feels before they decide if he’ll play tonight. – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 3/1 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. NOP:
OUT
Arcidiacono (Lower Back Pain)
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Butler Jr. (G League Two-Way)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
Simons (R Ankle Sprain) – 5:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 27th edition of The Brief Case podcast. @Dame_Lillard getting extra attention after scoring 71, a brief @AnferneeSimons injury update and an interview with @MatisseThybulle bit.ly/3IDkXw9 – 5:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
scenes from shootaround 🎬
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Wz2BLxxUjI – 4:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable tonight for the Blazers’ game against the Pelicans. – 4:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable but Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle) and Ryan Arcidiacono (back) remain out for tonight’s game versus the Pelicans. – 4:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Take the next 24 seconds to get to know @Brandon Ingram while he answers questions about himself before the clock runs out!
#Pelicans | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/fbbhiPoyin – 4:30 PM
