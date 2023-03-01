Live stream: Pelicans 7, Blazers 9

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 7, Portland Trail Blazers 9 (Q1 07:47)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram took a charge against Jerami Grant and then about a minute later Herb Jones drills a 3-pointer. 👀 – Brandon Ingram took a charge against Jerami Grant and then about a minute later Herb Jones drills a 3-pointer. 👀 – 10:16 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

The Dame-CJ matchup you’ve been waiting for…

as highlighted by @JezData on our Next Gen broadcast live on @ROOTSPORTS_NW. 10:14 PM The Dame-CJ matchup you’ve been waiting for…as highlighted by @JezData on our Next Gen broadcast live on @ROOTSPORTS_NW. pic.twitter.com/qJO9VEU3Qo

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

CJ McCollum guarding Dame Lillard to start the game – CJ McCollum guarding Dame Lillard to start the game – 10:12 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Despite the trade happening 13 months ago, the first Dame-CJ matchup is about to start.

Pelicans just a half game up on Portland for 10th in the West. – Despite the trade happening 13 months ago, the first Dame-CJ matchup is about to start.Pelicans just a half game up on Portland for 10th in the West. – 10:12 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Hello from Portland, where the Blazers get back Anfernee Simons after he missed the first three games following the All-Star break due to an ankle sprain. But the big story is Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum playing against each other for the first time since McCollum was traded. – Hello from Portland, where the Blazers get back Anfernee Simons after he missed the first three games following the All-Star break due to an ankle sprain. But the big story is Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum playing against each other for the first time since McCollum was traded. – 10:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Antonio Daniels just said on the Bally Sports broadcast that Jose Alvarado was “crushed” by the news of his right tibial stress reaction which is going to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. – Antonio Daniels just said on the Bally Sports broadcast that Jose Alvarado was “crushed” by the news of his right tibial stress reaction which is going to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. – 10:04 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Jonathan Kuminga and Shaedon Sharpe had their own version of a dunk contest on Tuesday night at Chase Center. 10:00 PM Jonathan Kuminga and Shaedon Sharpe had their own version of a dunk contest on Tuesday night at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/01/wat…

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Brunson tonight:

39 PTS

5 REB

6 AST

15-18 FG

Only Dame has more points since January 1st. 9:56 PM Jalen Brunson tonight:39 PTS5 REB6 AST15-18 FGOnly Dame has more points since January 1st. pic.twitter.com/g5y3Ib5gow

Sean Highkin @highkin

According to the scoreboard, Anfernee Simons is replacing Cam Reddish in the starting lineup. Matisse Thybulle stays in alongside Lillard/Grant/Eubanks – According to the scoreboard, Anfernee Simons is replacing Cam Reddish in the starting lineup. Matisse Thybulle stays in alongside Lillard/Grant/Eubanks – 9:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Josh Richardson

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Willy Hernangomez – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumJosh RichardsonHerb JonesBrandon IngramWilly Hernangomez – 9:29 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) is available for tonight’s game at Portland. Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) is available for tonight’s game at Portland. #Pelicans appear to have 11 players in uniform – 9:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willy Hernangomez will replace Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) in tonight’s starting lineup for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.

Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr. are also expected to see action due to the team’s assortment of injuries. pic.twitter.com/2ThFbcqrVp – 9:29 PM Willy Hernangomez will replace Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) in tonight’s starting lineup for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr. are also expected to see action due to the team’s assortment of injuries. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/1/23621…

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Josh Richardson

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Willy Hernangomez – Starters:CJ McCollumJosh RichardsonHerb JonesBrandon IngramWilly Hernangomez – 9:29 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Dame and CJ warming up at the same time here in Moda Center 8:53 PM Dame and CJ warming up at the same time here in Moda Center pic.twitter.com/yQf4VbwCEC

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willie Green said Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight at Portland. Josh Richardson decision will be made after his warmup. Green added that Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr. will get opportunities with Jose Alvarado out – Willie Green said Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight at Portland. Josh Richardson decision will be made after his warmup. Green added that Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr. will get opportunities with Jose Alvarado out – 8:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at Portland – Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at Portland – 8:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight. It’ll be only his second game he’s missed this season.

Josh Richardson will be a game-time decision. – Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight. It’ll be only his second game he’s missed this season.Josh Richardson will be a game-time decision. – 8:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas out for tonight’s game in Portland, per Willie Green.

Josh Richardson’s status will be determined after he warms up. – Jonas Valanciunas out for tonight’s game in Portland, per Willie Green.Josh Richardson’s status will be determined after he warms up. – 8:33 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas is out, Willie Green says. Josh Richardson is a game-time decision. – Jonas Valanciunas is out, Willie Green says. Josh Richardson is a game-time decision. – 8:33 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons is going to warm up and see how he feels before they decide if he’ll play tonight. – Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons is going to warm up and see how he feels before they decide if he’ll play tonight. – 8:17 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Sean Highkin @highkin

Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable tonight for the Blazers’ game against the Pelicans. – Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable tonight for the Blazers’ game against the Pelicans. – 4:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Anfernee Simons (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable but Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle) and Ryan Arcidiacono (back) remain out for tonight’s game versus the Pelicans. – Anfernee Simons (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable but Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle) and Ryan Arcidiacono (back) remain out for tonight’s game versus the Pelicans. – 4:33 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

