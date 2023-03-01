Pelicans vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,945,266 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,004,371 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
