PJ Tucker wanted to stay in Miami but business got in the way

Anthony Chiang: NEW: PJ Tucker wanted to stay with the Heat, but business got in the way. Tucker explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“…I miss him. We miss them here, but they got a good one.”
The Miami Heat gave a lot of love and respect to PJ Tucker #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 6:29 PM
“…I miss him. We miss them here, but they got a good one.”
The Miami Heat gave a lot of love and respect to PJ Tucker #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 6:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“You see our record now without him, right?”
Multiple members of the Heat give their love and respect to PJ Tucker for what he brings to the table #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 7:54 AM
“You see our record now without him, right?”
Multiple members of the Heat give their love and respect to PJ Tucker for what he brings to the table #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 7:54 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler when asked about going up against PJ Tucker: “I hate you PJ.”
He doesn’t. – 10:27 PM
Jimmy Butler when asked about going up against PJ Tucker: “I hate you PJ.”
He doesn’t. – 10:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler postgame going on and on about the respect he has after previously playing with his brothers Embiid and PJ Tucker
Then finishes with: pic.twitter.com/hnC4Jk1zKy – 10:17 PM
Jimmy Butler postgame going on and on about the respect he has after previously playing with his brothers Embiid and PJ Tucker
Then finishes with: pic.twitter.com/hnC4Jk1zKy – 10:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were chopping it up on one end of the floor #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ypOURNp2Qj – 7:56 PM
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were chopping it up on one end of the floor #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ypOURNp2Qj – 7:56 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Talked PJ Tucker with Tyler Herro before tonight’s Sixers vs. Heat game. First thing he says: “I mean, you see our record now without him, right?” – 7:12 PM
Talked PJ Tucker with Tyler Herro before tonight’s Sixers vs. Heat game. First thing he says: “I mean, you see our record now without him, right?” – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Heat, who play the 76ers again on Wednesday. Butler, who is averaging 21.9 points per game, exchanged some words with Tucker and Embiid throughout the game, which he said were all in the spirit of friendly competition. “Those are my brothers. Anybody I’m in the trenches with I have mad respect for and they’re a really good team,” he said in a post-game interview. “They’ve been playing incredibly well all year long. But always want to beat them, always want to beat any team that we go up against.” “But I hate you P.J.,” he finished with a playful smile. -via USA Today Sports / February 28, 2023
Ky Carlin: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says PJ Tucker highlights should be shown to rookies when they come into the league because of the winning plays he makes #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / February 27, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid and Tucker both available tonight. Usual starters -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 15, 2023