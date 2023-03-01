Live stream: Suns 9, Hornets 0

The Phoenix Suns (33-29) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-43) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Phoenix Suns 9, Charlotte Hornets 0 (Q1 08:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Woo that sequence.
Kevin Durant switches onto Mark Williams (the Hornets’ center) and blocks a shot at the rim.
He then hits a 3 in transition. – 7:15 PM
Woo that sequence.
Kevin Durant switches onto Mark Williams (the Hornets’ center) and blocks a shot at the rim.
He then hits a 3 in transition. – 7:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
KEVIN DURANT’S FIRST BUCKET AS A PHOENIX SUN. pic.twitter.com/YtD1xWgFO3 – 7:15 PM
KEVIN DURANT’S FIRST BUCKET AS A PHOENIX SUN. pic.twitter.com/YtD1xWgFO3 – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant moments before first tip off with #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ht9du3i3EG – 7:15 PM
Kevin Durant moments before first tip off with #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ht9du3i3EG – 7:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kevin Durant era has begun. His first bucket as a Sun. #WeAreTheValley
pic.twitter.com/JMny5icyHw – 7:14 PM
The Kevin Durant era has begun. His first bucket as a Sun. #WeAreTheValley
pic.twitter.com/JMny5icyHw – 7:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant’s first bucket with the Suns: pic.twitter.com/0Xoi9yilvc – 7:14 PM
Kevin Durant’s first bucket with the Suns: pic.twitter.com/0Xoi9yilvc – 7:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant scores his first two points for the Suns on a lefty layup in semi-transition. – 7:13 PM
Kevin Durant scores his first two points for the Suns on a lefty layup in semi-transition. – 7:13 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kevin Durant surrounded by cameras everywhere. Even on the court. pic.twitter.com/2CfuU4f4LL – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant surrounded by cameras everywhere. Even on the court. pic.twitter.com/2CfuU4f4LL – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant being introduced in starting lineup for first time as a member of the Phoenix #Suns pic.twitter.com/oA7dkCpfZF – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant being introduced in starting lineup for first time as a member of the Phoenix #Suns pic.twitter.com/oA7dkCpfZF – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant layup line before first game with Phoenix #Suns. pic.twitter.com/MGnyK78CGL – 7:00 PM
Kevin Durant layup line before first game with Phoenix #Suns. pic.twitter.com/MGnyK78CGL – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
.@suns_tutu_fan in the building for Kevin Durant #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/f2GSjvrask – 6:59 PM
.@suns_tutu_fan in the building for Kevin Durant #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/f2GSjvrask – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The rest of you guys don’t follow us like that. Shame on y’all.”
Monty Williams joked as he noticed the extra media coverage for tonight’s game with Kevin Durant making his #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/aW8mlK56EX – 6:56 PM
“The rest of you guys don’t follow us like that. Shame on y’all.”
Monty Williams joked as he noticed the extra media coverage for tonight’s game with Kevin Durant making his #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/aW8mlK56EX – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant era in Phoenix is about to begin. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IdebqXX9pA – 6:52 PM
Kevin Durant era in Phoenix is about to begin. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IdebqXX9pA – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Buzz City, wya?! Drop your get-hype GIF below!
📍 Charlotte, NC
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/Q3q8oYJlvT – 6:52 PM
Buzz City, wya?! Drop your get-hype GIF below!
📍 Charlotte, NC
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/Q3q8oYJlvT – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five on the floor vs @Phoenix Suns
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/xL23ArfLQR – 6:45 PM
First five on the floor vs @Phoenix Suns
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/xL23ArfLQR – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Can’t say I’m not excited, but like I’ve said, the schedule doesn’t allow you to dwell on that stuff.”
Monty Williams on sering Kevin Durant in his debut. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rqV7iVDCXG – 6:43 PM
“Can’t say I’m not excited, but like I’ve said, the schedule doesn’t allow you to dwell on that stuff.”
Monty Williams on sering Kevin Durant in his debut. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rqV7iVDCXG – 6:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Monochrome fit inspo below
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/LcOKJZCkVd – 6:39 PM
Monochrome fit inspo below
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/LcOKJZCkVd – 6:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9 game slate
– Previewing KD’s Suns debut
– Bucks win streak to 16?
– Knicks/Nets
– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/fGTKNIlhSK pic.twitter.com/adVqYD2zIx – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9 game slate
– Previewing KD’s Suns debut
– Bucks win streak to 16?
– Knicks/Nets
– Grizzlies vs. Houston teenagers
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/fGTKNIlhSK pic.twitter.com/adVqYD2zIx – 6:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KPJ is back tonight after a 20-game absence.
We’re live talking #Rockets on @RocketsWatch before the Kevin Durant Suns debut kicks off at 6:00pm CT. playback.tv/RocketsWatch – 6:33 PM
KPJ is back tonight after a 20-game absence.
We’re live talking #Rockets on @RocketsWatch before the Kevin Durant Suns debut kicks off at 6:00pm CT. playback.tv/RocketsWatch – 6:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kevin Durant and the Suns Vs Charlotte starting lineups… pic.twitter.com/GPQExRlEYv – 6:33 PM
Kevin Durant and the Suns Vs Charlotte starting lineups… pic.twitter.com/GPQExRlEYv – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Phoenix:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KEFdauudnc – 6:32 PM
Starters for tonight vs. Phoenix:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KEFdauudnc – 6:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk KD and the Hornets! Hop in here:
https://t.co/5sQrCjhW7o pic.twitter.com/xbyGwXqa3Q – 6:28 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk KD and the Hornets! Hop in here:
https://t.co/5sQrCjhW7o pic.twitter.com/xbyGwXqa3Q – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They have two guys who can draw help without the aid of a pick-and-roll.”
#Hornets coach Steve Clifford on #Suns now having Kevin Durant to go along with Devin Booker who can help win close games in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/l5yt3L2dRe – 6:21 PM
“They have two guys who can draw help without the aid of a pick-and-roll.”
#Hornets coach Steve Clifford on #Suns now having Kevin Durant to go along with Devin Booker who can help win close games in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/l5yt3L2dRe – 6:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHX
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lxWNgQyseX – 6:18 PM
INJURY REPORT vs PHX
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lxWNgQyseX – 6:18 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Suns fans, where are you watching the game from tonight?
Reply with a picture in your Suns gear! ⬇️ – 6:16 PM
Suns fans, where are you watching the game from tonight?
Reply with a picture in your Suns gear! ⬇️ – 6:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque said he’s pulling for KD and will likely watch his game tonight. pic.twitter.com/zJrqinf4wg – 6:09 PM
Jacque said he’s pulling for KD and will likely watch his game tonight. pic.twitter.com/zJrqinf4wg – 6:09 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kevin Durant warms up ahead of his @Phoenix Suns debut in the KD 15 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/376RThnfKi – 6:07 PM
Kevin Durant warms up ahead of his @Phoenix Suns debut in the KD 15 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/376RThnfKi – 6:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How the underrated perimeter defense and secondary rim protection of Kevin Durant will help the Suns – https://t.co/edOJ6zqfFo via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/oDPRILpdxF – 6:02 PM
How the underrated perimeter defense and secondary rim protection of Kevin Durant will help the Suns – https://t.co/edOJ6zqfFo via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/oDPRILpdxF – 6:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant against the Hornets:
25.1 PPG (fewest against any team)
6.1 RPG
4.6 APG
50/35/91%
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/NCJTM63etg – 5:59 PM
Durant against the Hornets:
25.1 PPG (fewest against any team)
6.1 RPG
4.6 APG
50/35/91%
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/NCJTM63etg – 5:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on whether he’ll start Josh Okogie or Torrey Craig. #Suns – 5:37 PM
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on whether he’ll start Josh Okogie or Torrey Craig. #Suns – 5:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Yeah, for sure.”
Steve Clifford on facing #Suns with Kevin Durant. #Hornets pic.twitter.com/lbNOakqru6 – 5:27 PM
“Yeah, for sure.”
Steve Clifford on facing #Suns with Kevin Durant. #Hornets pic.twitter.com/lbNOakqru6 – 5:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kelly Oubre Jr. will get the start against his former team as LaMelo Ball (ankle) is OUT. #Suns #Hornets – 5:22 PM
Kelly Oubre Jr. will get the start against his former team as LaMelo Ball (ankle) is OUT. #Suns #Hornets – 5:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here in Charlotte for #Sums #Hornets.
Let the countdown begin for Kevin Durant’s debut. pic.twitter.com/AhNjyDKMb6 – 5:08 PM
Here in Charlotte for #Sums #Hornets.
Let the countdown begin for Kevin Durant’s debut. pic.twitter.com/AhNjyDKMb6 – 5:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Congratulations to our 4️⃣ finalists for the 2023 Innovation Summit presented by @BankofAmerica!
Make sure to check out their final pitch as they compete for $15,000 on March 22nd at https://t.co/BzkRIrrehy. pic.twitter.com/eIPOFHlBnZ – 4:04 PM
Congratulations to our 4️⃣ finalists for the 2023 Innovation Summit presented by @BankofAmerica!
Make sure to check out their final pitch as they compete for $15,000 on March 22nd at https://t.co/BzkRIrrehy. pic.twitter.com/eIPOFHlBnZ – 4:04 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’ll be on HQ Spotlight on @CBSSportsNet at 4:15 ET talking with @AmandaGuerraCBS about Kevin Durant’s Phoenix debut tonight and Quin Snyder’s arrival as head coach in Atlanta – 3:45 PM
I’ll be on HQ Spotlight on @CBSSportsNet at 4:15 ET talking with @AmandaGuerraCBS about Kevin Durant’s Phoenix debut tonight and Quin Snyder’s arrival as head coach in Atlanta – 3:45 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭.
📺 Tune-in tonight on @BALLYSPORTSAZ with pregame starting at 4:30 PM pic.twitter.com/M7OMe9cV9d – 3:20 PM
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭.
📺 Tune-in tonight on @BALLYSPORTSAZ with pregame starting at 4:30 PM pic.twitter.com/M7OMe9cV9d – 3:20 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
For the record:
-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP
-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.
-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today
-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017
-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011
-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM
For the record:
-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP
-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.
-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today
-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017
-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011
-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – 2:56 PM
[NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – 2:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking to continue the win streak 👊
🎟️ https://t.co/m4fmqhaRvS | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/vcuwQA1VGt – 2:46 PM
Looking to continue the win streak 👊
🎟️ https://t.co/m4fmqhaRvS | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/vcuwQA1VGt – 2:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevin Durant’s secondary rim protection, underrated perimeter defense, and a few new things the Suns can try with KD despite losing Mikal Bridges: bit.ly/3J32QB6 pic.twitter.com/sZtplJPYoS – 2:09 PM
On Kevin Durant’s secondary rim protection, underrated perimeter defense, and a few new things the Suns can try with KD despite losing Mikal Bridges: bit.ly/3J32QB6 pic.twitter.com/sZtplJPYoS – 2:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns update: Terrence Ross (toe) ruled out of Wednesday’s game at Charlotte #Suns #Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM
Phoenix Suns update: Terrence Ross (toe) ruled out of Wednesday’s game at Charlotte #Suns #Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Hornets taking it ‘kind of personal’ with Kevin Durant making Phoenix Suns debut tonight in Charlotte #Hornets #LetsFly #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:51 PM
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Hornets taking it ‘kind of personal’ with Kevin Durant making Phoenix Suns debut tonight in Charlotte #Hornets #LetsFly #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were tied at the hip throughout much of their Nets tenure. That’s what made it so surprising that Irving did not inform KD of his intention to request a trade at the deadline.
And KD recently opened up about the surprise move:clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 1:19 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were tied at the hip throughout much of their Nets tenure. That’s what made it so surprising that Irving did not inform KD of his intention to request a trade at the deadline.
And KD recently opened up about the surprise move:clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 1:19 PM