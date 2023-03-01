Live stream: Suns 9, Hornets 0

The Phoenix Suns (33-29) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-43) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023

Phoenix Suns 9, Charlotte Hornets 0 (Q1 08:08)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Woo that sequence.

Kevin Durant switches onto Mark Williams (the Hornets’ center) and blocks a shot at the rim.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Durant moments before first tip off with #Suns 7:15 PM Kevin Durant moments before first tip off with #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ht9du3i3EG

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Kevin Durant era has begun. His first bucket as a Sun. #WeAreTheValley

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kevin Durant surrounded by cameras everywhere. Even on the court. 7:11 PM Kevin Durant surrounded by cameras everywhere. Even on the court. pic.twitter.com/2CfuU4f4LL

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Durant being introduced in starting lineup for first time as a member of the Phoenix #Suns 7:11 PM Kevin Durant being introduced in starting lineup for first time as a member of the Phoenix #Suns pic.twitter.com/oA7dkCpfZF

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Durant layup line before first game with Phoenix #Suns. 7:00 PM Kevin Durant layup line before first game with Phoenix #Suns. pic.twitter.com/MGnyK78CGL

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The rest of you guys don’t follow us like that. Shame on y’all.”

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Durant era in Phoenix is about to begin. #Suns 6:52 PM Kevin Durant era in Phoenix is about to begin. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IdebqXX9pA

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Can’t say I’m not excited, but like I’ve said, the schedule doesn’t allow you to dwell on that stuff.”

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

David Hardisty @clutchfans

KPJ is back tonight after a 20-game absence.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Got a new addition to the starting lineup 😏 6:30 PM Got a new addition to the starting lineup 😏 pic.twitter.com/ugvA8oNIxH

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk KD and the Hornets! Hop in here:

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They have two guys who can draw help without the aid of a pick-and-roll.”

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs PHX

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Fracture) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Suns fans, where are you watching the game from tonight?

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Jacque said he’s pulling for KD and will likely watch his game tonight. 6:09 PM Jacque said he’s pulling for KD and will likely watch his game tonight. pic.twitter.com/zJrqinf4wg

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

StatMuse @statmuse

Durant against the Hornets:

25.1 PPG (fewest against any team)

6.1 RPG

4.6 APG

50/35/91%

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll see.”

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Rod Boone @rodboone

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Here in Charlotte for #Sums #Hornets.

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kevin Durant plays basketball tonight

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Phoenix Suns @Suns

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

