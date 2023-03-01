Suns vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,334,619 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $6,286,917 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
