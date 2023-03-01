Tyler Dorsey to Turkey

GeorgeZakkas: Official: Tyler Dorsey signed his contract with Fenerbahce until 2025. pic.twitter.com/xNgj6jolvI
Fenerbahce officially signs Tyler Dorsey until 2025
OFFICIAL: Tyler Dorsey signs with Fenerbahce until the end of the 2024-25 season
BasketNews story on Tyler Dorsey and Fenerbahce multi-year contract agreement:
Tyler Dorsey is signing a deal with Fenerbahce until 2025, per @bugrauzar24.
No NBA outs are included in the contract. A monthly salary of around €150K.
EuroLeague signing deadline is just around the corner
Check out the latest buzz regarding Tyler Dorsey and Fenerbahce, alongside Partizan, Baskonia, and Maccabi targets:
Tyler Dorsey has been a free agent over the past few days, since he was waived by the Texas Legends.
However, it seems that the Greek-American guard has found his next destination & is ready for a comeback
basketnews.com/news-185961-ty…
Tyler Dorsey near a deal with Fenerbahce for a 1,5+1 year contract
EuroLeague transfer deadline may seem calm, but some teams are still pursuing improving their chances of contending for the title, Final Four, or playoffs
Check out the latest news on Tyler Dorsey and Baskonia & Partizan targets:
New URBONUS episode arrived
▪️ Landing destinations for Tyler Dorsey
▪️ Can Facundo Campazzo save Crvena Zvezda?
▪️ Shocking Argentina's failure in the World Cup QF
▪️ A much needed signing for Partizan
and more
basketnews.com/news-185932-do…
Dionysis Aravantinos: Several EuroLeague teams have reportedly expressed interest in Tyler Dorsey. Dorsey is a free agent after parting ways with the Texas Legends and can sign a deal with a EuroLeague team until Wednesday. -via Twitter @AravantinosDA / February 26, 2023
Tyler Dorsey is no longer a player of the Texas Legends, the G League team announced Saturday (25/2). If he chooses, Dorsey is eligible to sign with any EuroLeague club while the deadline for the registration of new players expires on March 1. -via EuroHoops.net / February 25, 2023