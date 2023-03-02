76ers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-21) play against the Dallas Mavericks (32-31) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic has shown his competitive side since early days in Real Madrid 🗣 7:11 PM Luka Doncic has shown his competitive side since early days in Real Madrid 🗣 pic.twitter.com/P5ft4c23Iw

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 Philadelphia Warriors win over the Knicks in Hershey, PA. He went 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the line, which remain NBA records for most field goals and free throws made in a game. 7:09 PM On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 Philadelphia Warriors win over the Knicks in Hershey, PA. He went 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the line, which remain NBA records for most field goals and free throws made in a game. pic.twitter.com/D0THFnvOVe

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“Watching him work every day and the effect he has on the game, I mean he’s unguardable.” – @CoachJoerger on

courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet 7:05 PM “Watching him work every day and the effect he has on the game, I mean he’s unguardable.” – @CoachJoerger on @Joel Embiid courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/pYPnmzqjiL

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey is moving back into the starting lineup with James Harden, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Joel Embiid 7:03 PM Tyrese Maxey is moving back into the starting lineup with James Harden, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Joel Embiid #Sixers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tyrese Maxey is in the starting lineup tonight. De’Anthony Melton to the bench. – Tyrese Maxey is in the starting lineup tonight. De’Anthony Melton to the bench. – 7:01 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lowry return has taken another curious turn. Flew to Philadelphia, upgraded to questionable for Monday game, did workout with team at Temple, determined he wasn’t ready after all and now remains out indefinitely – Lowry return has taken another curious turn. Flew to Philadelphia, upgraded to questionable for Monday game, did workout with team at Temple, determined he wasn’t ready after all and now remains out indefinitely – 6:52 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Injured big man Dewayne Dedmon goes through some shooting drills pregame #Sixers 6:48 PM Injured big man Dewayne Dedmon goes through some shooting drills pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/GXRjJpB5if

StatMuse @statmuse

1-4 as a duo so far:

Kyrie — Luka —

24.8 PPG 30.6 PPG

6.6 APG 9.0 RPG

5.8 RPG 6.4 APG

Predict their statlines tonight. 6:18 PM 1-4 as a duo so far:Kyrie — Luka —24.8 PPG 30.6 PPG6.6 APG 9.0 RPG5.8 RPG 6.4 APGPredict their statlines tonight. pic.twitter.com/vTYtJjAhKw

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Rivers says watching Doncic and Irving deferring the final shot in their second game together reminded him of the Dream Team’s first few games. Interesting analogy. Adds with a chuckle that he hopes transition takes a little longer. 6:10 PM Rivers says watching Doncic and Irving deferring the final shot in their second game together reminded him of the Dream Team’s first few games. Interesting analogy. Adds with a chuckle that he hopes transition takes a little longer. pic.twitter.com/YeTZMqJgJl

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Rivers says Sixers planned to sit Embiid last night, but his foot was sore. Rivers is optimistic he’ll play tonight, but no decision’s been made. – Rivers says Sixers planned to sit Embiid last night, but his foot was sore. Rivers is optimistic he’ll play tonight, but no decision’s been made. – 6:05 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Maxi Kleber will remain on a pitch count “for a while,” according to Jadon Kidd. Prolly staying around 24 MPG. – Maxi Kleber will remain on a pitch count “for a while,” according to Jadon Kidd. Prolly staying around 24 MPG. – 5:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat again generated open shots, but finished 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) on wide open threes (when closest defender is more than six feet away) in last night’s loss to 76ers. – The Heat again generated open shots, but finished 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) on wide open threes (when closest defender is more than six feet away) in last night’s loss to 76ers. – 5:38 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Buddy Hield loves the gym so much he put a practice court in his house in Dallas.🏀 5:23 PM Buddy Hield loves the gym so much he put a practice court in his house in Dallas.🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ozieux0SId

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Some random research has shown that, going into Thursday night’s schedule, the Eastern Conference owns a 190-168 record against the West. That includes Philadelphia’s gaudy 17-6 record against the West. The Mavericks enter Thursday’s game 8-14 against East opponents. – Some random research has shown that, going into Thursday night’s schedule, the Eastern Conference owns a 190-168 record against the West. That includes Philadelphia’s gaudy 17-6 record against the West. The Mavericks enter Thursday’s game 8-14 against East opponents. – 5:19 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

He pushed Michael Malone in a baby carriage. Coached Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith. Trained Ben Gordon and Elton Brand and Tobias Harris. Jim Couch is a legend in New York. Did he also teach Kareem the hook? ⁦theathletic.com/4265115/2023/0… – 3:49 PM He pushed Michael Malone in a baby carriage. Coached Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith. Trained Ben Gordon and Elton Brand and Tobias Harris. Jim Couch is a legend in New York. Did he also teach Kareem the hook? ⁦ @The Athletic

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid is listed as probable to play tonight in Dallas after missing last night’s win in Miami with foot soreness. Dewayne Dedmon (hip soreness) is still out. Nobody else is listed on the report, despite it being the second night of back-to-back. – Joel Embiid is listed as probable to play tonight in Dallas after missing last night’s win in Miami with foot soreness. Dewayne Dedmon (hip soreness) is still out. Nobody else is listed on the report, despite it being the second night of back-to-back. – 3:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Dewayne Dedmon is listed as out for tonight against the Mavs due to left hip soreness

Joel Embiid is listed as probable after missing last night’s win over the Heat with left foot soreness 3:04 PM Dewayne Dedmon is listed as out for tonight against the Mavs due to left hip sorenessJoel Embiid is listed as probable after missing last night’s win over the Heat with left foot soreness #Sixers

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to Probable for tonight’s game against the Mavs after missing last night’s matchup in Miami.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

“You can see why they signed him. He’s another guy with presence in the paint with size, but he’s a really enjoyable guy…”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the Dewayne Dedmon addition for the 2:19 PM “You can see why they signed him. He’s another guy with presence in the paint with size, but he’s a really enjoyable guy…”Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the Dewayne Dedmon addition for the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/02/hea… via @SixersWire

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

LAL (30-33) schedule before LeBron will be “reevaluated”: MIN, GSW, MEM, TOR, NYK, @ NOP, @ HOU, DAL, ORL, PHX.

Only HOU + ORL have a worse record than LAL.

Lakers are done. Pelicans get their 1st-round pick. – LAL (30-33) schedule before LeBron will be “reevaluated”: MIN, GSW, MEM, TOR, NYK, @ NOP, @ HOU, DAL, ORL, PHX.Only HOU + ORL have a worse record than LAL.Lakers are done. Pelicans get their 1st-round pick. – 2:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

After medical examination by team physicians, it was determined LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury against the Mavericks, the Lakers announced Thursday. He will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – After medical examination by team physicians, it was determined LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury against the Mavericks, the Lakers announced Thursday. He will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

Last night, the

All instances in franchise history attached via @Stathead. 2:01 PM Last night, the @Philadelphia 76ers earned their 40th win of the season at Miami. It’s just the third time since 1985 that the team has reached 40 wins in its first 61 games.All instances in franchise history attached via @Stathead. pic.twitter.com/MgVIXSLGV4

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3s per game by a team this season:

16.6 — Warriors

15.9 — Celtics

14.9 — Mavericks

14.6 — Bucks 1:48 PM Most 3s per game by a team this season:16.6 — Warriors15.9 — Celtics14.9 — Mavericks14.6 — Bucks pic.twitter.com/b5iujHZiEe