76ers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-21) play against the Dallas Mavericks (32-31) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
drop a 🙋♂️ if you’re watching with us tonight!
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/cyBJpr0F1c – 7:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic has shown his competitive side since early days in Real Madrid 🗣 pic.twitter.com/P5ft4c23Iw – 7:11 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 Philadelphia Warriors win over the Knicks in Hershey, PA. He went 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the line, which remain NBA records for most field goals and free throws made in a game. pic.twitter.com/D0THFnvOVe – 7:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Irving.
Embiid is playing as expected. – 7:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
6:32 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Watching him work every day and the effect he has on the game, I mean he’s unguardable.” – @CoachJoerger on @Joel Embiid
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/pYPnmzqjiL – 7:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is in the starting lineup tonight. De’Anthony Melton to the bench. – 7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/ATs1cE70M7 – 7:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@modelousa // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/ZM0dZjFFhd – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
guess what song @James Harden was singing. 😂🎤 pic.twitter.com/hY3MnUp2nY – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry return has taken another curious turn. Flew to Philadelphia, upgraded to questionable for Monday game, did workout with team at Temple, determined he wasn’t ready after all and now remains out indefinitely – 6:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Injured big man Dewayne Dedmon goes through some shooting drills pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/GXRjJpB5if – 6:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗣️ Early tip at @AACenter TONIGHT.
@Tim Hardaway Jr // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/pSJzYdUMwq – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
1-4 as a duo so far:
Kyrie — Luka —
24.8 PPG 30.6 PPG
6.6 APG 9.0 RPG
5.8 RPG 6.4 APG
Predict their statlines tonight. pic.twitter.com/vTYtJjAhKw – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rivers says watching Doncic and Irving deferring the final shot in their second game together reminded him of the Dream Team’s first few games. Interesting analogy. Adds with a chuckle that he hopes transition takes a little longer. pic.twitter.com/YeTZMqJgJl – 6:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rivers says Sixers planned to sit Embiid last night, but his foot was sore. Rivers is optimistic he’ll play tonight, but no decision’s been made. – 6:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber will remain on a pitch count “for a while,” according to Jadon Kidd. Prolly staying around 24 MPG. – 5:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Almost Friday fits
@tissot // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2SOQUB48ag – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat again generated open shots, but finished 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) on wide open threes (when closest defender is more than six feet away) in last night’s loss to 76ers. – 5:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield loves the gym so much he put a practice court in his house in Dallas.🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ozieux0SId – 5:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Some random research has shown that, going into Thursday night’s schedule, the Eastern Conference owns a 190-168 record against the West. That includes Philadelphia’s gaudy 17-6 record against the West. The Mavericks enter Thursday’s game 8-14 against East opponents. – 5:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Y’all are stuck with me tonight, as@it’s @Callie Caplan’s birthday. Please wish her a good one. No matter how early I arrive I can never seem to beat Irving to the court. pic.twitter.com/ao1bBVtxxC – 4:42 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Un día como hoy, Wilt Chamberlain anotó 100 de los 169 puntos de sus Philadelphia Warriors en su triunfo ante @New York Knicks. 100 puntitos. #CasiNá pic.twitter.com/EDyxu3CUyr – 4:06 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
He pushed Michael Malone in a baby carriage. Coached Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith. Trained Ben Gordon and Elton Brand and Tobias Harris. Jim Couch is a legend in New York. Did he also teach Kareem the hook? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4265115/2023/0… – 3:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is listed as probable to play tonight in Dallas after missing last night’s win in Miami with foot soreness. Dewayne Dedmon (hip soreness) is still out. Nobody else is listed on the report, despite it being the second night of back-to-back. – 3:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/t1m8xt2esk – 3:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sixers list Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) as probable for tonight’s game against the Mavs @AACenter. Dewayne Dedmon is out with hip soreness. – 2:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
these fits go hard(en).
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/fGcqh8JKq0 – 2:40 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to Probable for tonight’s game against the Mavs after missing last night’s matchup in Miami.
Dewayne Dedmon remains listed as Out on the injury report for the Sixers – 2:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“You can see why they signed him. He’s another guy with presence in the paint with size, but he’s a really enjoyable guy…”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the Dewayne Dedmon addition for the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/02/hea… via @SixersWire – 2:19 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
LAL (30-33) schedule before LeBron will be “reevaluated”: MIN, GSW, MEM, TOR, NYK, @ NOP, @ HOU, DAL, ORL, PHX.
Only HOU + ORL have a worse record than LAL.
Lakers are done. Pelicans get their 1st-round pick. – 2:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After medical examination by team physicians, it was determined LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury against the Mavericks, the Lakers announced Thursday. He will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Last night, the @Philadelphia 76ers earned their 40th win of the season at Miami. It’s just the third time since 1985 that the team has reached 40 wins in its first 61 games.
All instances in franchise history attached via @Stathead. pic.twitter.com/MgVIXSLGV4 – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s per game by a team this season:
16.6 — Warriors
15.9 — Celtics
14.9 — Mavericks
14.6 — Bucks pic.twitter.com/b5iujHZiEe – 1:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“It felt amazing. Honestly, coming into [Miami], I was taking it personally. We lost to this team in the playoffs last year and the other night. I really had a chip on my shoulder, and I really wanted to prove a point.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:31 PM
