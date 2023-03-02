Anfernee Simons aggravates ankle sprain

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Quick @jwquick
Anfernee Simons said if he was a betting man he wouldn’t bet on his chances of playing Friday in Atlanta after he aggravated his right ankle sprain Wednesday. “Bad luck,” Simons said. – 12:52 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons appears to have reinjured the ankle. Asked out of the game. Going back to the locker room now but walking on his own which is an encouraging sign. – 11:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
After the Blazers were plus-21 with Damian Lillard on the court the last two games and outscored by 22 with him on the bench, Anfernee Simons’ return hasn’t changed things much. The Pelicans outscored Portland 22-13 with Lillard sitting to take the lead. – 10:48 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Hello from Portland, where the Blazers get back Anfernee Simons after he missed the first three games following the All-Star break due to an ankle sprain. But the big story is Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum playing against each other for the first time since McCollum was traded. – 10:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starters vs. Pelicans: @Damian Lillard, @Anfernee Simons, @Matisse Thybulle, @Jerami Grant and @Drew Eubanks – 9:42 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
According to the scoreboard, Anfernee Simons is replacing Cam Reddish in the starting lineup. Matisse Thybulle stays in alongside Lillard/Grant/Eubanks – 9:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons is going to warm up and see how he feels before they decide if he’ll play tonight. – 8:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 27th edition of The Brief Case podcast. @Dame_Lillard getting extra attention after scoring 71, a brief @AnferneeSimons injury update and an interview with @MatisseThybulle bit.ly/3IDkXw9 – 5:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable tonight for the Blazers’ game against the Pelicans. – 4:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable but Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle) and Ryan Arcidiacono (back) remain out for tonight’s game versus the Pelicans. – 4:33 PM
“I don’t how severe it is,” Billups said after the game. Simons originally suffered a sprained ankle on Feb. 14 against Washington. He ended up with four points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Pelicans. “I thought it really deflated the team when Ant went down,” Billups said. “You could see it. You could feel it.” -via Oregonian / March 2, 2023
Orlando Sanchez: Per Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons is available to play tonight #RipCity -via Twitter / March 1, 2023