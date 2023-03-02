Bucks are 'frontrunners' to sign Goran Dragic

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Milwaukee Bucks emerging as strong frontrunners to sign free agent Goran Dragic: es.pn/3YhOOjB – 7:07 PM
ESPN story on the Milwaukee Bucks emerging as strong frontrunners to sign free agent Goran Dragic: es.pn/3YhOOjB – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Milwaukee Bucks appear to lead the race to sign free agent Goran Dragic, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
The 36-year-old guard averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in 51 games with the Chicago Bulls this season. pic.twitter.com/xMxlMWVIwj – 6:54 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks appear to lead the race to sign free agent Goran Dragic, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
The 36-year-old guard averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in 51 games with the Chicago Bulls this season. pic.twitter.com/xMxlMWVIwj – 6:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Dragic is visiting the Bucks on Friday, sources said. The Bucks tried to sign Dragic prior to him committing to the Nets a year ago and could have agreement as soon as tomorrow. – 6:44 PM
Dragic is visiting the Bucks on Friday, sources said. The Bucks tried to sign Dragic prior to him committing to the Nets a year ago and could have agreement as soon as tomorrow. – 6:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic. – 6:41 PM
ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic. – 6:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We asked you ‘which NBA benchwarmer would dominate in the #EuroLeague’ and those were your answers 👀
🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇪🇸 Willy Hernangomez
🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio
🇱🇻 Davis Bertans
🇺🇸 Payton Pritchard
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic – 3:17 AM
We asked you ‘which NBA benchwarmer would dominate in the #EuroLeague’ and those were your answers 👀
🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇪🇸 Willy Hernangomez
🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio
🇱🇻 Davis Bertans
🇺🇸 Payton Pritchard
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic – 3:17 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. And why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard, including Westbrook, who is averaging 16 ppg, 9.3 assists, 5.7 rbs for Clippers. But he has 13 TOs in 3 games and LA is 0-3 with him starting: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:21 AM
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. And why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard, including Westbrook, who is averaging 16 ppg, 9.3 assists, 5.7 rbs for Clippers. But he has 13 TOs in 3 games and LA is 0-3 with him starting: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:21 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. Five reasons why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:17 PM
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. Five reasons why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on Lonzo Ball, as doctors in LA still try and pinpoint what exactly is wrong with the left knee. Career-threatening? What say you Billy Donovan? Plus, some Goran Dragic news.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 7:55 PM
The latest on Lonzo Ball, as doctors in LA still try and pinpoint what exactly is wrong with the left knee. Career-threatening? What say you Billy Donovan? Plus, some Goran Dragic news.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion; Kyle Lowry remains out, with Yurtseven and Jovic off to G League. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:37 PM
From earlier — Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion; Kyle Lowry remains out, with Yurtseven and Jovic off to G League. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:39 PM
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:24 PM
Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it before the end of the regular season, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 4:01 PM
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it before the end of the regular season, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 4:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it soon, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 3:57 PM
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it soon, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 3:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
FWIW, Goran Dragic delivered quote of the season, in response to a question from @Darnell Mayberry, after Bulls allowed 150 points in Minnesota in December.
“We’re not playing for each other. It’s as simple as that.”
In short time covering him, you can see why he’s respected vet – 3:46 PM
FWIW, Goran Dragic delivered quote of the season, in response to a question from @Darnell Mayberry, after Bulls allowed 150 points in Minnesota in December.
“We’re not playing for each other. It’s as simple as that.”
In short time covering him, you can see why he’s respected vet – 3:46 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, the team officially announced 👀 pic.twitter.com/DKLeSutfw1 – 3:42 PM
The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, the team officially announced 👀 pic.twitter.com/DKLeSutfw1 – 3:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Goran Dragic joins the list of available vets, as the Bulls waived him today. – 3:37 PM
Goran Dragic joins the list of available vets, as the Bulls waived him today. – 3:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Dragic hasn’t played since before the All-Star break – 3:31 PM
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Dragic hasn’t played since before the All-Star break – 3:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Called this possibility earlier. Dragic 11th on my buyout board. Wonder if Heat give him a look. theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
Called this possibility earlier. Dragic 11th on my buyout board. Wonder if Heat give him a look. theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic, making him playoff-eligible with his next team.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:28 PM
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic, making him playoff-eligible with his next team.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:28 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Goran Dragic, Juancho Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel all just cleared waivers to become unrestricted free agents. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 2, 2023
KC Johnson: The Bulls and Goran Dragic parting ways was a mutual decision, per sources, and has been in works since the addition of Patrick Beverley. This allows Dragic the chance to sign with another team and be playoff-eligible. Bulls now have an open roster spot, also also close to tax. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 28, 2023
Barry Jackson: At this point, there’s no Heat pursuit of Goran Dragic, per source. Dragic was waived by Bulls today. It would be difficult to see minutes for him here, with Lowry expected back soon and Vincent having several good nights as a starter. Heat roster at 15. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 28, 2023