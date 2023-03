Bucks to sign Meyers Leonard to another 10-day contract

Q: On the court, how can you fit with the Bucks? Meyers Leonard: First of all I’m thankful to know at this point now they’ve had their eye on me for a couple years now. All’s you gotta do is look how Brook (Lopez) plays. If I can mirror or try to be a version of that, that helps . I’m going to try to soak in everything that I can. I shoot the ball – that’s what I do. I feel like I communicate very well on the defensive end. I try to be a floor general back there. You’ve got a guy like Giannis, I mean, forget about it. The guy is unbelievable. All the pieces here, it’s just incredible to be a part of. I’m only a practice in but it’s just, I couldn’t be more grateful. I know I keep coming back to that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023