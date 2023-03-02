Bucks to sign Meyers Leonard to another 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing F/C Meyers Leonard to a second consecutive 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about Meyers Leonard when I asked about his stint with the Bucks thus far last night: pic.twitter.com/PxJAXwCkV5 – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Bucks basically putting together a 2020 NBA Finals Heat reunion with Jae Crowder, Meyers Leonard and now looking like Goran Dragic. If you can’t beat ’em . . . – 7:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing F/C Meyers Leonard to a second consecutive 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. – 7:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Time is running out on this current #Bucks 10-day contract for Meyers Leonard:
“To be back in a locker room – old Meyers, I don’t know – I would have been extremely excited but then like really worried. I’m just trying to stay right there in the moment.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 11:09 AM
Meyers Leonard: I plan on, even though it’s only a 10-day for now, I hope it gets extended beyond that, let’s see what happens, I plan to meet with people in the Jewish community here in Milwaukee. I’m not just checking boxes and moving on. That is not who I am. I’m so thankful to the Bucks organization but technically to the city of Milwaukee. I sense that this is a very welcoming community and again, it’s a tricky situation, but all’s I can say is I’m extremely thankful, very grateful, hopeful for grace and forgiveness. All’s I can do is how my heart, speak from my experience and try to lead with love. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023
Q: On the court, how can you fit with the Bucks? Meyers Leonard: First of all I’m thankful to know at this point now they’ve had their eye on me for a couple years now. All’s you gotta do is look how Brook (Lopez) plays. If I can mirror or try to be a version of that, that helps. I’m going to try to soak in everything that I can. I shoot the ball – that’s what I do. I feel like I communicate very well on the defensive end. I try to be a floor general back there. You’ve got a guy like Giannis, I mean, forget about it. The guy is unbelievable. All the pieces here, it’s just incredible to be a part of. I’m only a practice in but it’s just, I couldn’t be more grateful. I know I keep coming back to that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 23, 2023