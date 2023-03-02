Charles Barkley on Jalen Brunson: Probably one of the best FA picks in NBA history

Clutch Points: “Jalen Brunson is probably one of the best free agent pickups in NBA history… What he’s done this year is historical.” Agree with Charles Barkley? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5vwSmBuQZJ
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hustle plays, teamwork get even Thibodeau to smile
Jalen Brunson’s 39 points in the Knicks’ seventh straight win tell only part of the story. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Charles Barkley: “I think the Bucks are the team to beat in the entire NBA, personally.”
Do you agree with Chuck?
pic.twitter.com/PDXPIqUbkR – 7:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Month sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young was a nominee for East Player of the Month. Jalen Brunson won the award. – 4:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month – 4:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson wins Eastern Conference player of the month, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/d7KeG1RVKa – 4:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New York’s Jalen Brunson and Denver’s Nikola Jokić have been named East and West Player of the Month for February. – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson wins Eastern Conference player of the week, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/SwARJgAmCx – 4:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. – 4:01 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Jalen Brunson grew up in Chicago while Patrick Kane was leading the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles.
Now, they’re both stars in NYC, sharing Madison Square Garden with the Knicks and Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HiAoAkLX05 – 12:26 PM
Jalen Brunson grew up in Chicago while Patrick Kane was leading the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One other Knicks hustle stat note: In 3-pointers contested Jalen Brunson is 2nd in the NBA this season with 217 (behind Evan Mobley’s 225). Julius Randle ranks 8th with 185. – 12:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
OKC’s Kenrich Williams is out for the rest of the year, undergoing wrist surgery. He is the leader in charges drawn this season with 26 – Jalen Brunson is second with 24. – 12:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are steamrolling past opponents, leaving disheartened, defeated teams in their wake
And the ship’s captain is Jalen Brunson, the player responsible for turning around a rudderless franchise – finally guiding them out of two decades of squalls
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-is-b… – 11:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jalen Brunson, Knicks push winning streak to seven, starting to look like legitimate playoff team
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 9:01 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson said Tom Thibodeau wouldn’t care about his brilliant 39-point performance.
“He cares about wins,” Brunson said.
The Knicks racked up a seventh straight easily, routing the Nets 142-118.
apnews.com/article/jalen-… – 11:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks GUARD Jalen Brunson scored 39 pts on 15-18 FG (83%). That is the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar’e Stoudemire scored 41 on Feb. 6, 2011. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/qLNXIwBFKq – 10:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Stats from Wednesday:
Jalen Brunson:
39 points on 18 FG attempts
+23 plus/minus
Spencer Dinwiddie:
11 points on 10 FG attempts
-18 plus/minus – 10:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson had 39 points on 15-for-18 shooting to help NYK score a season-high 142 in win over BKN. NYK hit 20 of 35 threes and shot 61 percent overall in 24-point victory. Club has won 7 straight and is in 5th place in the East, 2 games ahead of 6th-seed BKN w/18 games to go. – 10:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
39 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
15-18 FG
Only Dame has more points since January 1st. pic.twitter.com/g5y3Ib5gow – 9:56 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
This is the most Thibs/Jalen Brunson moment in the history of Thibs and Brunson.
Brunson tries to take a charge in a 24-point game with under 5 minutes to go. He gets decked. It’s called a block.
And now Thibs is challenging it.
Again, 24-pt game w/ fewer than 5 mins to go. – 9:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jalen Brunson is on a different level right now. #NewYorkForever – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jalen Brunson is to the Nets who Chipper Jones was to the Mets. – 9:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
30 points for Jalen Brunson at the half
Per @Matt Williams
9 players (the last Pascal Siakam-2022) in the last 10 years have earned All-NBA without being selected to the All-Star game.
Will Brunson join that group? – 8:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 81-57 on the Nets at the half.
Jalen Brunson has 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting.
That may have been the best half the Knicks have played this millennium.
I’m 100% serious. – 8:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson with 30 in the biggest half of his career. Knicks lead Nets 81-54. – 8:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson has 30 points at halftime.
Knicks are taking a dump on the Nets, 81-57. – 8:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the game was close, Jalen Brunson would have a legit shot at setting the all-time MSG scoring record – 8:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have tied a franchise record with 14 threes in the first half. They’re up by 24 on BKN with 2:30 to go in the second quarter and have gone 14-20 from beyond the arc. Starters are a combined 12-for-15 from three. Jalen Brunson has 28 points so far (1st half career-high). – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said making Jalen Brunson’s life difficult by throwing different bodies at him was a priority tonight.
Brunson has set a career-high for points in a half with 28. There’s still 2 minutes left. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said making Jalen Brunson’s life difficult by throwing different bodies at him was a priority tonight.
Brunson has 28 points with 2 minutes left in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
28 first-half points for Jalen Brunson against the Nets and ex-teammates Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith.
Oh, and there’s still 2 minutes left in the second quarter. – 8:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks hit 9 of 11 threes in the first quarter en route to a 47-point quarter. They went 18 for 23 from the field, led by Jalen Brunson (16 points, 6-for-8 from floor). – 8:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson, who had 40 last time the Knicks played the Nets, already has 16 in the final minute of the first quarter tonight. – 8:07 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I love Charles Barkley. Asking Kevin Durant to win the title as a leader when he’s got Chris Paul and Devin Booker on his team makes as much sense as him playing “who he play for?” I used to write and break stories. I can’t give Pulitzer prize parameters having never won one. 🤫 – 9:40 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
.@ZachLowe_NBA responds to Charles Barkley’s comments on NBA load management:
“I think Charles is right that this is a problem, but I think in a lot of cases … he’s blaming the wrong people. This is a sports science thing … a front office thing and team management thing.” pic.twitter.com/Nb2PYZDhAD – 9:30 AM
Michael Scotto: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić have been named the Kia NBA February Players of the Month. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / March 2, 2023
“The ball was going in the hoop,” Brunson said sheepishly when this 142-118 thrashing of the Nets was complete. “I can’t really explain it.” Yes. The ball was going in the hoop. Brunson took 18 shots Wednesday night. He made 15 of them. He was 5-for-6 from 3. The Knicks knew they were getting an awfully good player when they signed him last July. They didn’t know they were getting this. “When a player plays like that,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, “the scoring is impressive. To me, what’s more impressive is fighting the double team and getting the ball out quickly.” -via New York Post / March 2, 2023
If either DeRozan or Brown is ruled out for the All-Star Game, then Brunson will be the next logical choice. I mean, he should be, right? For his part, the Knicks star says that he will jump on the opportunity if he was given the chance to do so: “If I was ever invited, that’s an honor I couldn’t pass up,” Brunson said, via Stefan Bondy of the Daily News. “But hope for his health and everybody that’s deserving. I said this past couple weeks, I control what I can control. That’s all that matters to me.” -via Clutch Points / February 16, 2023
“Most definitely. Because at this point, they’re saying, go play with Scoot Henderson and win a championship and then we’ll give you credit,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t need no credit from y’all, no credit from [Barkley], no credit from Shaq. Y’all don’t ever have to watch me play ever again, don’t talk about me if you don’t [rock] with me. I’m not gonna stop doing what I do. Everybody has their opinions, man. It’s not gonna stop me and how I approach the game. “As far as leading a team, I don’t need to coach no team. Whatever happens, we do it together. [Monty’s] the leader, he’s the coach. The GM puts the team together. I’m supposed to go out and hoop. That’s my job.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 2, 2023
Chuck doubts the French unicorn’s potential to dominate the NBA since day one, as Michael Jordan or LeBron James did. “Everybody wants this kid and he looks like he’s great, but you really can’t tell until he gets to the NBA,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA, co-hosted by him, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Barkley continued his rant after Kenny praised Wembanyama for shooting and dribbling abilities. “I don’t agree with all that, I think it’s going to be a huge adjustment. The physicality… I think it’s more physical than him playing against the Czech Republic,” Barkley referred to the last FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers game where Wembanyama led France with an impressive stat line of 22 points, 17 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 6 blocks, and 34 EFF. -via BasketNews / February 26, 2023
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Barkley responded and then talked about the number of players who were compared to Michael Jordan and did not live up to it. “He is the next this, he is the next that. Like, how many people did Michael Jordan kill? We’ve been for the last 40 years like, ‘Well, he is the next Michael Jordan.’ And we never had another one. We killed like Howard Miner, Roy Marble, like all these guys. “I want to see the kid [Wembanyama] play, I hope he is great. I can’t sit now here just because he is killing people over in the Czech Republic that he is going to come over here and dominate. I just don’t believe,” Barkley emphasized. -via BasketNews / February 26, 2023