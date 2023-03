Charles Barkley on Jalen Brunson: Probably one of the best FA picks in NBA history

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Barkley responded and then talked about the number of players who were compared to Michael Jordan and did not live up to it. “He is the next this, he is the next that. Like, how many people did Michael Jordan kill? We’ve been for the last 40 years like, ‘Well, he is the next Michael Jordan.’ And we never had another one. We killed like Howard Miner, Roy Marble, like all these guys . “I want to see the kid [Wembanyama] play, I hope he is great. I can’t sit now here just because he is killing people over in the Czech Republic that he is going to come over here and dominate. I just don’t believe,” Barkley emphasized. -via BasketNews / February 26, 2023