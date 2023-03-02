Live stream: Clippers 56, Warriors 45

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (32-30) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 56, Golden State Warriors 45 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Why Clippers should be able to hold on: Everyone played reasonably well, not just Kawhi.
Terance Mann was only Clipper not to make a 2nd quarter FG, and he still added a rebound and a steal.
Just a decent, under control half (13:5 assist-TO ratio) while targeting paint by LAC. – 11:16 PM
Why Clippers should be able to hold on: Everyone played reasonably well, not just Kawhi.
Terance Mann was only Clipper not to make a 2nd quarter FG, and he still added a rebound and a steal.
Just a decent, under control half (13:5 assist-TO ratio) while targeting paint by LAC. – 11:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers should really be up MORE with Golden State shooting only 33.3% FGs. Still a solid lead, but I’d prepare for a clutch time game.
Warriors not named Klay or Kuminga went 0/15 from 3. Gonna go on a limb to say that won’t be repeated.
GS also hitting glass (7-1 off. reb.). – 11:14 PM
Clippers should really be up MORE with Golden State shooting only 33.3% FGs. Still a solid lead, but I’d prepare for a clutch time game.
Warriors not named Klay or Kuminga went 0/15 from 3. Gonna go on a limb to say that won’t be repeated.
GS also hitting glass (7-1 off. reb.). – 11:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kawhi beats the buzzer to end the half‼️
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/jsrBFQ0lTx – 11:12 PM
Kawhi beats the buzzer to end the half‼️
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/jsrBFQ0lTx – 11:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Clippers lead Golden State 56-45 at halftime.
Warriors are shooting just 16-48 from the field (33.3%) and 3-22 from deep. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is shooting 22-44 from the field (50%).
That’s the difference. – 11:10 PM
The Clippers lead Golden State 56-45 at halftime.
Warriors are shooting just 16-48 from the field (33.3%) and 3-22 from deep. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is shooting 22-44 from the field (50%).
That’s the difference. – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They also reviewed Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer beating 3.
It was good, giving Clippers their largest lead of game at halftime: 56-45 at Golden State.
Leonard has 15 points on 6/7 FGs, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 2/2 3s. Missed a FT and no dimes. Can’t have it all.
Klay: 16 points – 11:10 PM
They also reviewed Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer beating 3.
It was good, giving Clippers their largest lead of game at halftime: 56-45 at Golden State.
Leonard has 15 points on 6/7 FGs, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 2/2 3s. Missed a FT and no dimes. Can’t have it all.
Klay: 16 points – 11:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kawhi Leonard 3 at the horn puts the Clippers ahead 56-45 at the half. Warriors shooting 16-48 from the floor, 3-22 from deep.
Winner of this game will take sole possession of fifth in the Western Conference standings. – 11:09 PM
Kawhi Leonard 3 at the horn puts the Clippers ahead 56-45 at the half. Warriors shooting 16-48 from the floor, 3-22 from deep.
Winner of this game will take sole possession of fifth in the Western Conference standings. – 11:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors manage only 6 field goals (19 points) in Q2, go into locker room at halftime shooting 33.3 pct and trailing Clippers 56-45 – 11:09 PM
Warriors manage only 6 field goals (19 points) in Q2, go into locker room at halftime shooting 33.3 pct and trailing Clippers 56-45 – 11:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers execute a successful end-of-half offensive set, resulting in a Kawhi three for a 56-45 lead at halftime.
Kawhi: 15 points
Plumlee: 6 pts, 14 rebounds
Clips 22-44 overall, including 16-23 inside the arc. – 11:08 PM
Clippers execute a successful end-of-half offensive set, resulting in a Kawhi three for a 56-45 lead at halftime.
Kawhi: 15 points
Plumlee: 6 pts, 14 rebounds
Clips 22-44 overall, including 16-23 inside the arc. – 11:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’ll be back for another half pic.twitter.com/gbC9MvN5T2 – 11:08 PM
We’ll be back for another half pic.twitter.com/gbC9MvN5T2 – 11:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 56-45 to the Clippers at halftime
The Warriors are shooting 33.3% from the field and 13.6% on threes. They also were outscored 32-16 in the paint – 11:08 PM
Warriors down 56-45 to the Clippers at halftime
The Warriors are shooting 33.3% from the field and 13.6% on threes. They also were outscored 32-16 in the paint – 11:08 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors are 3-22 on threes after the first half versus the Clippers. Woof. – 11:07 PM
The Warriors are 3-22 on threes after the first half versus the Clippers. Woof. – 11:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Outside of Mason Plumlee’s 14 boards, the Clippers have a total of 9 rebounds as a team. – 11:07 PM
Outside of Mason Plumlee’s 14 boards, the Clippers have a total of 9 rebounds as a team. – 11:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mason Plumlee at half:
6 PTS
14 REB (!)
His most rebounds in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/GiU6BEutO6 – 11:06 PM
Mason Plumlee at half:
6 PTS
14 REB (!)
His most rebounds in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/GiU6BEutO6 – 11:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
After all that, Donte DiVincenzo has been called for a foul
DiVincenzo: “Bullshit.” A lot of Warriors haven’t been happy with the refs tonight – 11:05 PM
After all that, Donte DiVincenzo has been called for a foul
DiVincenzo: “Bullshit.” A lot of Warriors haven’t been happy with the refs tonight – 11:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Clippers challenge is successful. Foul on Donte for using his jaw to defend Kawhi’s elbow – 11:05 PM
Clippers challenge is successful. Foul on Donte for using his jaw to defend Kawhi’s elbow – 11:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Donte DiVincenzo’s face and Kawhi Leonard’s elbow meet with predictable results. Donte down for more than a minute before rising.
The play under review . . . common foul.
Being reviewed again, challenged by Clippers – 11:03 PM
Donte DiVincenzo’s face and Kawhi Leonard’s elbow meet with predictable results. Donte down for more than a minute before rising.
The play under review . . . common foul.
Being reviewed again, challenged by Clippers – 11:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Patrick Baldwin looks way bigger. Apparently he grew a couple inches. Looks like it could be half a foot. – 11:03 PM
Patrick Baldwin looks way bigger. Apparently he grew a couple inches. Looks like it could be half a foot. – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s inadvertent elbow of Donte DiVincenzo is ruled a common loose ball foul. Clippers call timeout and are now asking for a review. – 11:03 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s inadvertent elbow of Donte DiVincenzo is ruled a common loose ball foul. Clippers call timeout and are now asking for a review. – 11:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard caught Donte DiVincenzo with an inadvertent elbow to the face. Play is being reviewed. – 11:02 PM
Kawhi Leonard caught Donte DiVincenzo with an inadvertent elbow to the face. Play is being reviewed. – 11:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo just locked up Kawhi Leonard, caught an elbow. He’s still down. – 11:01 PM
Donte DiVincenzo just locked up Kawhi Leonard, caught an elbow. He’s still down. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Donte DiVincenzo was down for a while after what is being called a loose ball foul on Kawhi Leonard.
It would be free throws for DiVincenzo, who took an elbow to the face. Could be a Flagrant or a tech on Leonard. – 11:01 PM
Donte DiVincenzo was down for a while after what is being called a loose ball foul on Kawhi Leonard.
It would be free throws for DiVincenzo, who took an elbow to the face. Could be a Flagrant or a tech on Leonard. – 11:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo is still down after taking an offensive foul from Kawhi Leonard. Steve Kerr and Drew Yoder checking on him – 11:01 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is still down after taking an offensive foul from Kawhi Leonard. Steve Kerr and Drew Yoder checking on him – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers need to help Plumlee. Warriors still winning offensive rebound battle 5-1. – 10:58 PM
Clippers need to help Plumlee. Warriors still winning offensive rebound battle 5-1. – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers and Warriors are a combined 4-for-37 from three tonight. Klay is the only person to make multiple threes. – 10:58 PM
Clippers and Warriors are a combined 4-for-37 from three tonight. Klay is the only person to make multiple threes. – 10:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starting in place of Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee already has 14 rebounds in 17 minutes. It’s the most he’s ever had in any half per Clippers. – 10:57 PM
Starting in place of Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee already has 14 rebounds in 17 minutes. It’s the most he’s ever had in any half per Clippers. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee has decided to grab all the rebounds tonight.
He has 14 of LAC’s 22. His most in a half in his career. – 10:57 PM
Mason Plumlee has decided to grab all the rebounds tonight.
He has 14 of LAC’s 22. His most in a half in his career. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 49-40 in Golden State with 2:42 left in first half.
Lead extended with 10-4 run, highlighted by Paul George and-one through Kevon Looney.
Now we return to the situational basketball analysis. Closing quarters. Does this lead reach double digits, or will it shrink? – 10:56 PM
Clippers lead 49-40 in Golden State with 2:42 left in first half.
Lead extended with 10-4 run, highlighted by Paul George and-one through Kevon Looney.
Now we return to the situational basketball analysis. Closing quarters. Does this lead reach double digits, or will it shrink? – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are 3-of-20 from 3 late in the first half. Steve Kerr desperate for some capable spacing, goes to Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. – 10:55 PM
Warriors are 3-of-20 from 3 late in the first half. Steve Kerr desperate for some capable spacing, goes to Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Golden State giving Patrick Baldwin Jr. a shot in the first half with their shooting in the gutter (31.7% FGs, 3/20 3s) – 10:53 PM
Golden State giving Patrick Baldwin Jr. a shot in the first half with their shooting in the gutter (31.7% FGs, 3/20 3s) – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mason Plumlee with 13 rebounds in 16 minutes. The rest of the Clippers have grabbed eight. – 10:53 PM
Mason Plumlee with 13 rebounds in 16 minutes. The rest of the Clippers have grabbed eight. – 10:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Over and over again, the Warriors have missed so many opportunities tonight – 10:51 PM
Over and over again, the Warriors have missed so many opportunities tonight – 10:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook takes and misses his second 3, a catch-and-shoot that went in and out off a pass from a driving Kawhi Leonard. – 10:49 PM
Russell Westbrook takes and misses his second 3, a catch-and-shoot that went in and out off a pass from a driving Kawhi Leonard. – 10:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Per Chris Haynes, Russell Westbrook still wants to win Sixth Man of the Year despite becoming a starter with the Clippers.
“I did a lot to buy into the system there with the Lakers,” Westbrook, per Haynes. pic.twitter.com/OnCl1uWk9S – 10:48 PM
Per Chris Haynes, Russell Westbrook still wants to win Sixth Man of the Year despite becoming a starter with the Clippers.
“I did a lot to buy into the system there with the Lakers,” Westbrook, per Haynes. pic.twitter.com/OnCl1uWk9S – 10:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry could return Sunday vs. Lakers, Steve Kerr says mercurynews.com/2023/03/02/ste… – 10:47 PM
Steph Curry could return Sunday vs. Lakers, Steve Kerr says mercurynews.com/2023/03/02/ste… – 10:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With 7 minutes left in the first half
Warriors on 3-pointers: 3 of 18
Warriors on 2-pointers: 10 of 16 – 10:45 PM
With 7 minutes left in the first half
Warriors on 3-pointers: 3 of 18
Warriors on 2-pointers: 10 of 16 – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Golden State 39-34 with 7 minutes left in first half.
Your 9-man rotation for tonight is looking like starters + Powell/Batum/Hyland/Mann
Good bench shift to go on a 7-0 run. Unfortunate that Bones had a foul a minute, like Valentines Day vs Warriors. – 10:45 PM
Clippers lead Golden State 39-34 with 7 minutes left in first half.
Your 9-man rotation for tonight is looking like starters + Powell/Batum/Hyland/Mann
Good bench shift to go on a 7-0 run. Unfortunate that Bones had a foul a minute, like Valentines Day vs Warriors. – 10:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With 7 minutes left in the first half
Warriors on 3-pointers: 3 of 14
Warriors on 2-pointers: 10 of 16 – 10:44 PM
With 7 minutes left in the first half
Warriors on 3-pointers: 3 of 14
Warriors on 2-pointers: 10 of 16 – 10:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Floater soft as a pillow ☁️
📺@NBCSauthentic pic.twitter.com/W74Y9rTqHt – 10:44 PM
Floater soft as a pillow ☁️
📺@NBCSauthentic pic.twitter.com/W74Y9rTqHt – 10:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph and GP2 have been sitting next to each other on the bench and it looks like they have the same sense of humor. Lots of laughs between the two. – 10:43 PM
Steph and GP2 have been sitting next to each other on the bench and it looks like they have the same sense of humor. Lots of laughs between the two. – 10:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond Green’s defense on Russell Westbrook 😳 pic.twitter.com/69ZGFZnucA – 10:43 PM
Draymond Green’s defense on Russell Westbrook 😳 pic.twitter.com/69ZGFZnucA – 10:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That pass out by JaMychal Green to Anthony Lamb made no sense. You’re not throwing it back out to Steph or Klay. Get the two points – 10:39 PM
That pass out by JaMychal Green to Anthony Lamb made no sense. You’re not throwing it back out to Steph or Klay. Get the two points – 10:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:38 PM
Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg( intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:38 PM
Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg( intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
RUSS ➡️ KAWHI ALLEY-OOP 🔥
(via @LAClippers)
pic.twitter.com/dgKsZVTit1 – 10:38 PM
RUSS ➡️ KAWHI ALLEY-OOP 🔥
(via @LAClippers)
pic.twitter.com/dgKsZVTit1 – 10:38 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
This Warriors court. Come on. The alternate jersey/alternate floor trend is completely out of control. It’s like the league is run by 13 year-olds. – 10:37 PM
This Warriors court. Come on. The alternate jersey/alternate floor trend is completely out of control. It’s like the league is run by 13 year-olds. – 10:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Oh, look at that. @Stan Van Gundy just said he’d go with Bobby Portis for Sixth Man of the Year this season on the Clippers-Warriors broadcast. – 10:36 PM
Oh, look at that. @Stan Van Gundy just said he’d go with Bobby Portis for Sixth Man of the Year this season on the Clippers-Warriors broadcast. – 10:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sh0️⃣0️⃣ts from the pocket, drains it.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8dtYPD05cI – 10:34 PM
Sh0️⃣0️⃣ts from the pocket, drains it.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8dtYPD05cI – 10:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland makes his first appearance tonight for the Clippers. Nine guys have now played. – 10:33 PM
Bones Hyland makes his first appearance tonight for the Clippers. Nine guys have now played. – 10:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson scored 12 of the Warriors’ 26 points in the first quarter
10 minutes
5 of 8 from the field
2 of 4 from 3-point range – 10:33 PM
Klay Thompson scored 12 of the Warriors’ 26 points in the first quarter
10 minutes
5 of 8 from the field
2 of 4 from 3-point range – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 27-26 after one quarter of play in Golden State.
Kawhi Leonard has enjoyed seeing this defense, off to 11 points on 5/6 FGs while making only Clippers 3. Rest of Clippers: 6/16 FGs, 0/7 3s. They need to pick it up with Leonard resting.
Klay Thompson has 12 for GS – 10:31 PM
Clippers lead 27-26 after one quarter of play in Golden State.
Kawhi Leonard has enjoyed seeing this defense, off to 11 points on 5/6 FGs while making only Clippers 3. Rest of Clippers: 6/16 FGs, 0/7 3s. They need to pick it up with Leonard resting.
Klay Thompson has 12 for GS – 10:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After one quarter: Warriors trail Clippers 27-26. LA feasting at the rim (20 points in the paint) but GSW working the glass (13-9 rebounding edge) – 10:31 PM
After one quarter: Warriors trail Clippers 27-26. LA feasting at the rim (20 points in the paint) but GSW working the glass (13-9 rebounding edge) – 10:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors and Clippers both struggled from deep in the first quarter. The big difference? Points in the paint.
Clippers: 20
Warriors: 8 – 10:31 PM
The Warriors and Clippers both struggled from deep in the first quarter. The big difference? Points in the paint.
Clippers: 20
Warriors: 8 – 10:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 27-26 to the Clippers after the first quarter. This is the seventh straight game where the Warriors haven’t led after the first quarter – 10:30 PM
Warriors down 27-26 to the Clippers after the first quarter. This is the seventh straight game where the Warriors haven’t led after the first quarter – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looked like Terance Mann may have tweaked something lower body on his previous drive. Has been in some discomfort and talking to T Lue during Looney FTs. – 10:29 PM
Looked like Terance Mann may have tweaked something lower body on his previous drive. Has been in some discomfort and talking to T Lue during Looney FTs. – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That Kawhi alley-oop was … Oh my god, man
Healthy Kawhi is still something else – 10:26 PM
That Kawhi alley-oop was … Oh my god, man
Healthy Kawhi is still something else – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard alley-oops are getting more impressive by the month… – 10:25 PM
Kawhi Leonard alley-oops are getting more impressive by the month… – 10:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Warriors guarding Westbrook oh no pic.twitter.com/iMbrSsIyMk – 10:23 PM
The Warriors guarding Westbrook oh no pic.twitter.com/iMbrSsIyMk – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After a Kuminga baseline dunk, Golden State takes 19-17 lead with 3:53 left in first quarter.
Golden State had Draymond Green sink into the paint while Westbrook was on ball. Been a rough start from outside for Clippers, with Leonard making only 3 out of 6 attempts. – 10:22 PM
After a Kuminga baseline dunk, Golden State takes 19-17 lead with 3:53 left in first quarter.
Golden State had Draymond Green sink into the paint while Westbrook was on ball. Been a rough start from outside for Clippers, with Leonard making only 3 out of 6 attempts. – 10:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay is starting just where he left off February. He already has 8 of the Warriors’ first 13 points and has grabbed 3 rebounds – 10:17 PM
Klay is starting just where he left off February. He already has 8 of the Warriors’ first 13 points and has grabbed 3 rebounds – 10:17 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Donte DiVincenzo is having a really nice year and also this is how I imagine he trash talks dudes after he gets a bucket pic.twitter.com/Q0evBu963h – 10:15 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is having a really nice year and also this is how I imagine he trash talks dudes after he gets a bucket pic.twitter.com/Q0evBu963h – 10:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Ryan Rollins joined the Warriors on the bench tonight, in a walking boot on his right foot. He had foot surgery in early February to repair a fracture. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Rollins joined the Warriors on the bench tonight, in a walking boot on his right foot. He had foot surgery in early February to repair a fracture. – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tie game in Golden State at 10 after 5 minutes of play.
Both teams 4/10 FGs. Mason Plumlee only player on either team to attempt FTs. Clippers have missed first 3 3s, while Klay Thompson is warm already (2/3 3s).
No turnovers for Clippers so far. – 10:13 PM
Tie game in Golden State at 10 after 5 minutes of play.
Both teams 4/10 FGs. Mason Plumlee only player on either team to attempt FTs. Clippers have missed first 3 3s, while Klay Thompson is warm already (2/3 3s).
No turnovers for Clippers so far. – 10:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Clippers could really use the momentum of a win right now. Obviously, the noise of starting 0-4 with Westbrook wouldn’t be helpful.
But in the grand scheme of things… the Clippers probably want to help the Warriors sneak up to No. 5 so they can avoid the Suns in Round 1. – 10:13 PM
The Clippers could really use the momentum of a win right now. Obviously, the noise of starting 0-4 with Westbrook wouldn’t be helpful.
But in the grand scheme of things… the Clippers probably want to help the Warriors sneak up to No. 5 so they can avoid the Suns in Round 1. – 10:13 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Russ gets us underway in The Bay pic.twitter.com/ALFvyo97X2 – 10:13 PM
Russ gets us underway in The Bay pic.twitter.com/ALFvyo97X2 – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Stephen Curry could return Sunday against Lakers
https://t.co/T1d4N222bH pic.twitter.com/6y7vjjvWA4 – 10:11 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry could return Sunday against Lakers
https://t.co/T1d4N222bH pic.twitter.com/6y7vjjvWA4 – 10:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Make ’em move 1️⃣1️⃣
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/pERLktHfAV – 10:10 PM
Make ’em move 1️⃣1️⃣
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/pERLktHfAV – 10:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Steph Curry is eyeing up a return to action on Sunday vs. the Lakers after missing the Warriors’ last 9 games. 👀
He came back from an 11-game absence in January to put up 24 points vs. the Suns.
Update by @RyanYoung44 ➡️ https://t.co/uDo6Gg3h3Z pic.twitter.com/PqGIOucbYl – 10:06 PM
Steph Curry is eyeing up a return to action on Sunday vs. the Lakers after missing the Warriors’ last 9 games. 👀
He came back from an 11-game absence in January to put up 24 points vs. the Suns.
Update by @RyanYoung44 ➡️ https://t.co/uDo6Gg3h3Z pic.twitter.com/PqGIOucbYl – 10:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant did it three times. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West did it twice. All 20 other duos have done it once. – 10:02 PM
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant did it three times. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West did it twice. All 20 other duos have done it once. – 10:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue pregame was asked by @Ohm Youngmisuk about what he’s looking for as he evaluates chemistry and rotations before cutting them down. As part of his answer, he mentioned one thing he can do better is make sure Clippers are playing more their defensive principles. pic.twitter.com/Qo3ptjS5ex – 9:47 PM
Ty Lue pregame was asked by @Ohm Youngmisuk about what he’s looking for as he evaluates chemistry and rotations before cutting them down. As part of his answer, he mentioned one thing he can do better is make sure Clippers are playing more their defensive principles. pic.twitter.com/Qo3ptjS5ex – 9:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Clippers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kawhi Leonard Paul George will both start for Los Angeles. – 9:45 PM
Warriors starters vs. Clippers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kawhi Leonard Paul George will both start for Los Angeles. – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Grab your popcorn #DubNation !
Stream the action » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/giWEWnB2Lc – 9:45 PM
Grab your popcorn #DubNation !
Stream the action » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/giWEWnB2Lc – 9:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/2
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:45 PM
STARTERS 3/2
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/dEwoLgPufU – 9:37 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/dEwoLgPufU – 9:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit will be interesting.
Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann will definitely play.
We’ll see about Bones Hyland, Robert Covington, Amir Coffey.
Golden State bench is thin. Sure things are the 2-ways (Jerome/Lamb) and the forwards (JaMychal Green/JK) – 9:36 PM
Clippers second unit will be interesting.
Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann will definitely play.
We’ll see about Bones Hyland, Robert Covington, Amir Coffey.
Golden State bench is thin. Sure things are the 2-ways (Jerome/Lamb) and the forwards (JaMychal Green/JK) – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
February’s league leader in threes back on #WarriorsGround 🔥
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/baou9reIuK – 9:20 PM
February’s league leader in threes back on #WarriorsGround 🔥
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/baou9reIuK – 9:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Two consecutive 20-point games
hungry for another
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gsxYmb897M – 8:59 PM
Two consecutive 20-point games
hungry for another
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gsxYmb897M – 8:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Lester Quiñones’ No. 25 locker is set up in the Warriors’ locker room. He’s playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight and will be with Golden State tomorrow at Chase Center – 8:50 PM
Lester Quiñones’ No. 25 locker is set up in the Warriors’ locker room. He’s playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight and will be with Golden State tomorrow at Chase Center – 8:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Another game, another chance to see some 0️⃣0️⃣ dunks
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ADYIMYQvHQ – 8:48 PM
Another game, another chance to see some 0️⃣0️⃣ dunks
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ADYIMYQvHQ – 8:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocked in and locked in
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/HmEDGwKlmK – 8:41 PM
Clocked in and locked in
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/HmEDGwKlmK – 8:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he wanted Eric Gordon to start because he knew Gordon’s minutes had fluctuated and wanted to try to get him going. Lue wants to give players, especially the new ones, a fair shake at seeing where they fit best before he cuts down rotations, and here’s an example. – 8:40 PM
Ty Lue said he wanted Eric Gordon to start because he knew Gordon’s minutes had fluctuated and wanted to try to get him going. Lue wants to give players, especially the new ones, a fair shake at seeing where they fit best before he cuts down rotations, and here’s an example. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.”
Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. – 8:40 PM
T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.”
Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonsrd and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.”
Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. – 8:39 PM
T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonsrd and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.”
Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocked in and locked in
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ddF6vzkzZI – 8:36 PM
Clocked in and locked in
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ddF6vzkzZI – 8:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Eric Gordon will start. Ty Lue said Mason Plumlee may start at center but still to be determined. – 8:34 PM
Eric Gordon will start. Ty Lue said Mason Plumlee may start at center but still to be determined. – 8:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes is questionable for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:33 PM
Kings center Richaun Holmes is questionable for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris are OUT tonight. Eric Gordon will be starting. – 8:33 PM
Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris are OUT tonight. Eric Gordon will be starting. – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac out
Eric Gordon and TBD will start tonight – 8:32 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac out
Eric Gordon and TBD will start tonight – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (left wrist soreness) is questionable for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fox practiced today and said he expects to play tomorrow. – 8:31 PM
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (left wrist soreness) is questionable for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fox practiced today and said he expects to play tomorrow. – 8:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, who scrimmaged again Thursday, will not play Friday vs NOP but a return Sunday at Lakers is possible.
Narrator: Very possible – 8:24 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, who scrimmaged again Thursday, will not play Friday vs NOP but a return Sunday at Lakers is possible.
Narrator: Very possible – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has looked good in recent scrimmages and could be available to play Sunday against the Lakers. – 8:24 PM
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has looked good in recent scrimmages and could be available to play Sunday against the Lakers. – 8:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Lester Quiñones: “Lester has made huge strides. … We’re really high on him as a prospect.”
Spoke this morning with Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Seth Cooper about Quiñones, who signed a 10-day NBA contract with the Warriors today nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:23 PM
Steve Kerr on Lester Quiñones: “Lester has made huge strides. … We’re really high on him as a prospect.”
Spoke this morning with Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Seth Cooper about Quiñones, who signed a 10-day NBA contract with the Warriors today nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game. Curry will be re-evaluated again before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:23 PM
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game. Curry will be re-evaluated again before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:23 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr was non-committal about whether Steph Curry could play on Sunday.
“He won’t play tomorrow. But we’ll reevaluate.” – 8:23 PM
Kerr was non-committal about whether Steph Curry could play on Sunday.
“He won’t play tomorrow. But we’ll reevaluate.” – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but will he re-evaluated before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:22 PM
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but will he re-evaluated before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry scrimmaged this morning. Won’t play tonight or tomorrow. But Steve Kerr said “I suppose” the Lakers game on Sunday is a possible return date for Curry. – 8:20 PM
Steph Curry scrimmaged this morning. Won’t play tonight or tomorrow. But Steve Kerr said “I suppose” the Lakers game on Sunday is a possible return date for Curry. – 8:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has looked good in scrimmage. His conditioning level is still high. “He’s getting close,” Kerr said.
He could potentially be available Sunday in LA, Kerr said. – 8:20 PM
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has looked good in scrimmage. His conditioning level is still high. “He’s getting close,” Kerr said.
He could potentially be available Sunday in LA, Kerr said. – 8:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr, with a smile when asked about Steph Curry scrimmaging: “He looks good.” – 8:19 PM
Steve Kerr, with a smile when asked about Steph Curry scrimmaging: “He looks good.” – 8:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Andrew Wiggins, whose lingering absence for a family matter is one of the biggest questions facing the Warriors down the stretch: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:13 PM
I wrote on Andrew Wiggins, whose lingering absence for a family matter is one of the biggest questions facing the Warriors down the stretch: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson set a new single-month career high averaging 27 points per game in January.
He was even better in February nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:52 PM
Klay Thompson set a new single-month career high averaging 27 points per game in January.
He was even better in February nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:52 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Clippers pic.twitter.com/I4J3CKYXR6 – 7:20 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Clippers pic.twitter.com/I4J3CKYXR6 – 7:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Arriving in style
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sBmyPsabVz – 7:16 PM
Arriving in style
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sBmyPsabVz – 7:16 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 Philadelphia Warriors win over the Knicks in Hershey, PA. He went 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the line, which remain NBA records for most field goals and free throws made in a game. pic.twitter.com/D0THFnvOVe – 7:09 PM
On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 Philadelphia Warriors win over the Knicks in Hershey, PA. He went 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the line, which remain NBA records for most field goals and free throws made in a game. pic.twitter.com/D0THFnvOVe – 7:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful tomorrow against Golden State. Left calf contusion. – 7:08 PM
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful tomorrow against Golden State. Left calf contusion. – 7:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State – 7:08 PM
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State – 7:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State – 7:06 PM
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State – 7:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors with his left calf contusion. – 7:05 PM
Pelicans say Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors with his left calf contusion. – 7:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas listed as doubtful to play in Friday’s game at Golden State. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/7SbJwc5Gj3 pic.twitter.com/LJ0utVwuHB – 7:04 PM
Jonas Valanciunas listed as doubtful to play in Friday’s game at Golden State. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/7SbJwc5Gj3 pic.twitter.com/LJ0utVwuHB – 7:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Cliipers have listed Ivica Zubac (calf) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. Morris Sr. said he banged his elbow in the Minnesota game. – 6:03 PM
Cliipers have listed Ivica Zubac (calf) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. Morris Sr. said he banged his elbow in the Minnesota game. – 6:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The lowdown on tonight’s showdown vs. the Warriors!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:00 PM
The lowdown on tonight’s showdown vs. the Warriors!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have downgraded two starters, Ivica Zubac (left elbow contusion) and Marcus Morris (right calf soreness), to questionable for tonight at Golden State. – 5:40 PM
Clippers have downgraded two starters, Ivica Zubac (left elbow contusion) and Marcus Morris (right calf soreness), to questionable for tonight at Golden State. – 5:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) and Ivica Zubac (right calf soreness) are now listed as questionable to play tonight. – 5:40 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) and Ivica Zubac (right calf soreness) are now listed as questionable to play tonight. – 5:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac felt fine coming out of Tuesday game, but he told me that he and the team felt fortunate that Zu injury in Phoenix (4th quarter around his roll dish to T Mann) wasn’t more serious.
You already know what it is with Twin. We’ll see if he plays, but likely a lineup adjustment – 5:39 PM
Zubac felt fine coming out of Tuesday game, but he told me that he and the team felt fortunate that Zu injury in Phoenix (4th quarter around his roll dish to T Mann) wasn’t more serious.
You already know what it is with Twin. We’ll see if he plays, but likely a lineup adjustment – 5:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers downgraded Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow) and Ivica Zubac (right calf) to questionable for tonight. – 5:36 PM
Clippers downgraded Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow) and Ivica Zubac (right calf) to questionable for tonight. – 5:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most catch and shoot 3s this season:
168 — Buddy Hield
160 — Klay Thompson
158 — Lauri Markkanen
138 — Keegan Murray pic.twitter.com/N3QkFxgAXE – 5:12 PM
Most catch and shoot 3s this season:
168 — Buddy Hield
160 — Klay Thompson
158 — Lauri Markkanen
138 — Keegan Murray pic.twitter.com/N3QkFxgAXE – 5:12 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Catch up on Kane and Copes!
🏀 Copes relives the glory days and breaks down GF nerves
🏀 Tristan Thompson joins the show to discuss the 2016 NBA title, LeBron and more!
🏀 Klay pulls rank over Poole
🏀 Box office NBA stars
Also find on ESPN and Kayo!
youtu.be/UMmIh0tOCzo – 5:10 PM
Catch up on Kane and Copes!
🏀 Copes relives the glory days and breaks down GF nerves
🏀 Tristan Thompson joins the show to discuss the 2016 NBA title, LeBron and more!
🏀 Klay pulls rank over Poole
🏀 Box office NBA stars
Also find on ESPN and Kayo!
youtu.be/UMmIh0tOCzo – 5:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole is officially available for the Warriors tonight. Popped up on the injury report with a left knee contusion. He’s appeared in all 62 games this season. – 5:08 PM
Jordan Poole is officially available for the Warriors tonight. Popped up on the injury report with a left knee contusion. He’s appeared in all 62 games this season. – 5:08 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
À LIRE ! Étant ancien pensionnaire du Pôle Espoir de Caen en même temps que Valérie, je lui apporte tout mon soutien, tout comme les anciens pensionnaires présents pendant ces années là et qui témoignent dans cet article.
ouest-france.fr/sport/basket/e… – 4:35 PM
À LIRE ! Étant ancien pensionnaire du Pôle Espoir de Caen en même temps que Valérie, je lui apporte tout mon soutien, tout comme les anciens pensionnaires présents pendant ces années là et qui témoignent dans cet article.
ouest-france.fr/sport/basket/e… – 4:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox looking back at last week’s s 176-175 win over the Clippers and the Kings’ offense this season: pic.twitter.com/aPihRhoZRU – 4:17 PM
De’Aaron Fox looking back at last week’s s 176-175 win over the Clippers and the Kings’ offense this season: pic.twitter.com/aPihRhoZRU – 4:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox looking back at last weeks 176-175 win over the Clippers and the Kings’ offense this season: pic.twitter.com/yJJ4qBvMaG – 4:16 PM
De’Aaron Fox looking back at last weeks 176-175 win over the Clippers and the Kings’ offense this season: pic.twitter.com/yJJ4qBvMaG – 4:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about the success of the Kings season thus far as they step into a weekend back-to-back in Sacramento with the Clippers & T’Wolves. pic.twitter.com/B8Pvk39qpV – 4:06 PM
De’Aaron Fox talks about the success of the Kings season thus far as they step into a weekend back-to-back in Sacramento with the Clippers & T’Wolves. pic.twitter.com/B8Pvk39qpV – 4:06 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Un día como hoy, Wilt Chamberlain anotó 100 de los 169 puntos de sus Philadelphia Warriors en su triunfo ante @New York Knicks. 100 puntitos. #CasiNá pic.twitter.com/EDyxu3CUyr – 4:06 PM
Un día como hoy, Wilt Chamberlain anotó 100 de los 169 puntos de sus Philadelphia Warriors en su triunfo ante @New York Knicks. 100 puntitos. #CasiNá pic.twitter.com/EDyxu3CUyr – 4:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox provides an update on his wrist injury before tomorrow’s game against the Clippers 👑 pic.twitter.com/n1q2Y4l7er – 4:04 PM
Fox provides an update on his wrist injury before tomorrow’s game against the Clippers 👑 pic.twitter.com/n1q2Y4l7er – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing two games, the Golden State forward has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s contest against Portland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/inj… – 4:00 PM
After missing two games, the Golden State forward has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s contest against Portland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/inj… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You’re laughing before you hear my point!” 😂
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson both agree that the criticism towards Russell Westbrook isn’t fully deserved.
Watch JT & Eddie right now on the NBA App. https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/bqKXIHTmz8 – 4:00 PM
“You’re laughing before you hear my point!” 😂
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson both agree that the criticism towards Russell Westbrook isn’t fully deserved.
Watch JT & Eddie right now on the NBA App. https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/bqKXIHTmz8 – 4:00 PM