Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,842,073 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $6,002,210 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

Teams without wins since All-Star Break

– Clippers (0-3)

– Nets, Pistons, Rockets (0-4)

– Thunder (0-5) 2:27 AM Teams without wins since All-Star Break– Clippers (0-3)– Nets, Pistons, Rockets (0-4)– Thunder (0-5) pic.twitter.com/667axd2w5I