Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,842,073 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $6,002,210 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
@LawMurrayTheNU
Teams without wins since All-Star Break
– Clippers (0-3)
– Nets, Pistons, Rockets (0-4)
– Thunder (0-5) pic.twitter.com/667axd2w5I – 2:27 AM
