D'Angelo Russell back Sunday vs. Warriors?

Dave McMenamin: D’Angelo Russell will miss a fourth straight game Friday against Minnesota because of his right ankle sprain, Russell told ESPN. Asked if Sunday vs. GSW was a potential return date, Russell said, “We’ll see once we get through Friday.”
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Crazy week for Lakers, but they come out of this 3 game road trip 2-1, can’t ask for more. 6 guys in double figures
-Schroder 26pts 6ast
-Brown 19pts 4ast
-Reaves 19pts 4ast
-Bamba 12pts 7rebs
-Lonnie 13pts
-Beasley 11pts
-Rui 9pts 9rebs 3blks
Hopefully AD & DLo back Fri… – 10:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 123, Thunder 117
The Lakers finish their three-game trip 2-1, winning an important game without LeBron, AD and DLo to improve to 30-33. Dennis Schroder had 26 points and 6 assists. Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. each had 19 points.
Up next: vs. MIN on Friday. – 10:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Billy Mac said during the Lakers @SpectrumSN broadcast that D’Angelo Russell is getting close and should play Friday vs. Minnesota. Nothing set in stone, obviously, but to put it mildly, they need D.Lo back. Like, now. AK – 8:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/iUoYnM7xvW – 1:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Grizzlies 121, LAL 109.
Without LeBron and D’Angelo Russell, LAL battled, but fell victim to a massive turnover margin of 26-6, too much to overcome despite a huge effort from Davis (28 points, 19 boards, 5 blocks) plus 17 points and 7 assists from Reaves. – 9:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In addition to LeBron out tomorrow in Memphis, the Lakers have listed D’Angelo Russell as doubtful. First end of a back-to-back, hopefully one or both plays Wednesday against the Thunder. AK – 7:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. – 6:16 PM
Chris Mannix: No LeBron James, Anthony Davis or D’Angelo Russell tonight against Oklahoma City, per Lakers. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / March 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says D’Angelo Russell is out tonight in Memphis and is doubtful for tomorrow in OKC. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 28, 2023
Christopher Hine: Kyle Anderson on late-game offense: “It’s tough. We’re still figuring it out. We were still trying to figure it out w/ D-Lo. Then we got Mike Conley coming in. It’s something else we got to figure out & whoever the 5 is … we have to figure out a way to make it happen.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / February 27, 2023