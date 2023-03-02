Draymond Green: European players don't catch as much flak for not winning championships as Americans

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
theathletic.com/4263527/2023/0… – 11:23 AM
theathletic.com/4263527/2023/0… – 11:23 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond on the Warriors’ big third quarter: “It’s not necessarily ‘Oh this feels like the teams that were great in the third’, but once you figure out how to withstand adversity, which this team hasn’t done … that’s growth … you’re seeing that individually and collectively.” – 1:42 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green just said in postgame that Donte DiVincenzo has been the x-factor for the Warriors, the stabilizing force the team needed this season. 🥹#dubnation – 1:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“You’ve got governors wanting to take our history out of schools…teach my history from January 1st to December 31st and then do it over again,” pic.twitter.com/2tEqrV6YaE – 1:23 AM
“You’ve got governors wanting to take our history out of schools…teach my history from January 1st to December 31st and then do it over again,” pic.twitter.com/2tEqrV6YaE – 1:23 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are teaching a master’s-level class and a lot of the Blazers don’t have the prereqs. – 12:06 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Death. Taxes. Draymond Green missed layups. Good thing he got fouled there 😂 #dubnation – 11:55 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Death. Taxes. Draymond Green missed layups. He got bailed out by the foul there 😂 #dubnation – 11:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is livid they didn’t challenge after a replay showed he might not’ve fouled Grant – 11:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green is back on the court with 5:20 left in the half. Blazers up 54-36. – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is now back on the bench. Looked like he gave Kenny Atkinson a thumbs up as he walked back into the mix. – 10:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s the play that has Draymond Green currently getting his left wrist/hand checked out in the locker room via @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/aEe2jGd6Bj – 10:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green to the locker room for what appears to be a left hand/wrist issue. Tough night for the already beat-up Warriors – 10:51 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NO NOT DRAYMOND GOING TO THE LOCKER ROOM DUE TO HIS WRIST 😭😭😭 #DubNation – 10:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is heading back to the lockerrom during the timeout. It looked like he banged his left wrist earlier on. Was bugging him for a bit. – 10:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is going to the locker room to get his left wrist/hand checked out. Was clearly bothering him. Had an extended conversation with Drew Yoder and they decided to send him to back. – 10:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond looks to still be fidgeting with his left wrist, even after making two free throws – 10:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Oh no… the Warriors just got Draymond Green back, not his wrist now… #dubnation – 10:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is hurting. Looks like his left hand or his left wrist. He didn’t come out though. Still fidgeting with it – 10:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is back
Warriors starters vs. the Blazers
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Portland
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
GOOD NEWS: Warriors forward Draymond Green has been formally upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. #DubNation – 9:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond warmed up with some extra padding on his right knee. pic.twitter.com/2fUKzvUxDV – 9:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond out here warming up pregame. The expectation is that he will play tonight according to Steve Kerr. Unless there is a setback during warmups. pic.twitter.com/hdCVGLO9DW – 9:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says Draymond is probable, expected to play vs Blazers.
Steph is “able to do more” lately and an update will come via Warriors PR soon.
Wiggins still out for personal reasons. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green went through the team’s walkthrough today and Steve Kerr expects him to play. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green got through walkthrough OK and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight against Portland. Will start if healthy enough to play. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green to play tonight. Draymond went through walkthrough and still has to do his warmups.
“If he’s playing, he’s starting.” – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green went to the walkthrough, and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight. – 8:15 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors latest injury report:
Draymond Green – probable, MRI of knee came back positive
Steph Curry – OUT, left shin
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal reasons
Gary Payton II – OUT, adductor soreness
Andre Iguodala – OUT, hip soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery
#DubNation – 7:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Wrote this six years ago about Draymond Green. @uograd66 said it first. matthewsteinmetz.com/2017/02/27/is-… – 1:56 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday due to a knee injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/26/war… – 10:00 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Every week we’re doing the pod live @onamp before it goes out everywhere else. 8am PST tomorrow! Tap In!
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 1:07 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“He seems to be on the right track”
Draymond Green’s MRI comes back ‘clear,’ probable for Warriors against Portland
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/W7BK3xIvim – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green has been upgraded to probable for the Warriors’ game tomorrow against the Blazers. Missed the last two games with a right knee contusion. Andrew Wiggins remains out. – 5:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dray seemed to be in good spirits today. The Dubs took a sigh of relief after his MRI came back clear.
He went thru today’s light practice and is questionable for Tuesday vs POR.
He also got in a workout after practice which I caught the beginning of before the gym closed. pic.twitter.com/eCNSQvuX5g – 4:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green underwent an MRI on his R knee. Result was clear, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Draymond went thru today’s light practice and is questionable for Tuesday vs POR. – 4:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green’s MRI came back clear, per Steve Kerr. He practiced today and is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Portland. – 4:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says Draymond got an MRI and it came back clear. Draymond practiced today. “We’ll see for tomorrow,” Kerr said as to whether Draymond plays versus the Blazers. – 4:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green’s MRI came back clear, Steve Kerr says.
Green practiced today but is considered questionable for tomorrows game against the Trail Blazers. – 4:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green’s MRI came back clear, according to Steve Kerr. He went through practice today and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. – 4:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph Curry 54-point game against the Knicks at MSG 10 years ago also created one of the greatest GIFs ever, and a moment Draymond should never let Steph live down pic.twitter.com/qaPhHT1qgE – 2:07 PM
Green then turned his attention to the Blazers. The Warriors vet seems to have implied that it’s on Portland as to why Dame hasn’t won anything with the franchise: “At the end of the day, quite frankly, Dame has not played on a championship team,” Draymond continued. “And it’s no knock to Dame or CJ (McCollum) — those guys were really doing it. But the rest of their roster, that was not a Western Conference Finals roster.” Green made it abundantly clear, however, that he believes Lillard will be able to firmly establish himself as one of the greatest to ever do it if he actually goes out and wins a title with the Blazers: “I agree with Dame,” he said. “You go win that championship, it 1,000% stamps everything he’s done.” -via Clutch Points / March 2, 2023
HoopsHype: Draymond Green on 23-point comeback vs Blazers: When you’re overreacting, you get out of character. We’ve been down against this team before 17 points, 20 points, you name it and with the pace of the NBA today, you can come back from down 30. No problem. pic.twitter.com/y58fEbgAuo -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 1, 2023
StatMuse: Draymond tonight: 12 PTS 9 REB 8 AST 2 STL 2 BLK Only Giannis has more 10/5/5/2/2 games in the last 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/204yFxmYHH -via Twitter @statmuse / March 1, 2023