Draymond Green: European players don't catch as much flak for not winning championships as Americans

Green then turned his attention to the Blazers. The Warriors vet seems to have implied that it’s on Portland as to why Dame hasn’t won anything with the franchise: “At the end of the day, quite frankly, Dame has not played on a championship team,” Draymond continued. “And it’s no knock to Dame or CJ (McCollum) — those guys were really doing it. But the rest of their roster, that was not a Western Conference Finals roster.” Green made it abundantly clear, however, that he believes Lillard will be able to firmly establish himself as one of the greatest to ever do it if he actually goes out and wins a title with the Blazers: “I agree with Dame,” he said. “You go win that championship, it 1,000% stamps everything he’s done.” -via Clutch Points / March 2, 2023