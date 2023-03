Giannis Antetokounmpo joins ownership group of American soccer club, Nashville SC

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece. I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon”, the 2x NBA MVP said. -via EuroHoops.net / March 2, 2023