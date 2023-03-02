Giannis Antetokounmpo joins ownership group of American soccer club, Nashville SC

As officially announced by the MLS side Nashville SC, Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the team’s ownership group next to ice-hockey NHL star Filip Forsberg. The Antetokounmpo brothers Thanasis, who plays with Giannis in Milwaukee, Kostas, who’s currently in the EuroLeague with Fenerbahce, and Alex, who’s playing with the G-League side Wisconsin Herd, have also joined Nashville’s ownership group.
Source: EuroHoops.net
(via @MLS)
– 9:49 AM
Most points per minute this season:
.97 — Giannis
.94 — Joel
.91 — Luka
– 9:35 AM
Six @Milwaukee Bucks made at least three 3P last night:
4 — Grayson Allen
4 — AJ Green
4 — Joe Ingles
4 — Brook Lopez
3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
3 — Pat Connaughton
That ties the NBA record for most such players in a single game (seventh occurrence).
“I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team”, Giannis Antetokounmpo said after entering @NashvilleSC’s ownership group
I blame a lot of these MVP 'debates' on Mike Budenholzer. If he would ever stop playing prime Giannis old-man minutes, it would be a wrap. Dude is averaging 34/14/7 per/36 with a TS% of 62.5 the last five seasons. Hasn't played 36 minutes a game since he was 23 years old.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo closed the game by hyping up Giannis and the Bucks fans 🤩
– 1:10 AM
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Bucks extend winning streak to 16
🏀 Best Jrue Holiday has ever played?
🏀 Sandro Mamukelashvili waived
🏀 Giannis back in MVP mix
Best players on the 1 seeds this season:
Jokic — Giannis —
24.6 PPG 31.3 PPG
11.7 RPG 12.0 RPG
10.0 APG 5.4 APG
63.3 FG% 54.1 FG%
– 10:40 PM
Giannis tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
10-14 FG
3-4 3P
In just 28 minutes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Franz Wagner’s layup attempt at one end, gets pass from Grayson Allen and finishes with a dunk at the other end. Boom. Boom.
Now THAT is a Team Giannis sequence, unrepresented in SLC. – 10:05 PM
With 41 in his final game as a 24-year old (39 in the final three quarters), Jayson Tatum passes Giannis Antetokounmpo and will finish 7th on the NBA's all-time scoring list for players under 25.
franz just tried to straight-line drive by giannis and then attempt a layup. come on, man.
With 39 in his final game as a 24-year old, Jayson Tatum has tied Giannis Antetokounmpo for 7th on the NBA's all-time scoring list for players under 25…
Halftime | Bucks 76, Magic 66
G. Antetokounmpo: 17 points
Holiday: 13 points, 5 assists
Anthony: 16 points
F. Wagner: 15 points
Magic hanging around despite the Bucks going 15-26 from 3-point range. Both teams are shooting right around 54% from the field. – 9:09 PM
Real time update early in the 3rd quarter, on his final night as a 24-year old, Jayson Tatum has 18, he's now 21 points behind Giannis for 7th on this all-time list.
Cole Anthony has 15 and Franz Wagner has 13 for the #Magic, Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 for the #Bucks
Milwaukee leads 54-52 with 6:05 to go in the first half. – 8:54 PM
It's one thing to lose on the road to a Bucks team lacking Giannis. But at home to a 76ers team without Embiid?
Jamahl Mosley calls a quick timeout after the Bucks start with a 12-5 lead. Giannis, to no surprise, is dominating early.
Here's the hilariously wholesome Daily Show segment of Giannis Antetokounmpo reluctantly roasting NBA superstars.
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez & Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Magic tonight.
16 straight?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:36 PM
#Bucks vs. #Magic tonight in an effort for 16 straight — Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report but Khris Middleton is out for the back-to-back.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:16 PM
For the record:
-I had Steph as the 2021 MVP
-Switched to Giannis as last year’s MVP at the last minute.
-Would pick Jokic this year if season ended today
-Had Kawhi over Russ/Harden in 2017
-would’ve had Dwight over Rose in 2011
-would’ve had CP3 over Kobe in 2008 – 2:59 PM
“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece. I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon”, the 2x NBA MVP said. -via EuroHoops.net / March 2, 2023
It’s unfair that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best power forwards in NBA history and also genuinely likable and funny. We rarely get to see NBA players outside of arenas during the season, but the two-time MVP took the time to appear on The Daily Show on Monday night, with comedian Hasan Minhaj filling in as guest host. A majority of Antetokounmpo’s time on the show was to promote his family’s foundation, named in honor of his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, but then there was time for comedy. -via Deadspin.com / March 1, 2023
Well-versed in roasting and stand-up circles, Minhaj has the ability to comedically take down any adversary. Giannis isn’t exactly known for trash talk despite how bubbly his personality is. His first quip takes a minor dig at Luka Dončić and new teammate Kyrie Irving, but you can tell he’s even a little bit uncomfortable saying those things about his contemporaries. Minhaj can tell, and took over for the seven-time All-Star. -via Deadspin.com / March 1, 2023