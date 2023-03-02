Goran Dragic, Juan Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel clear waivers, enter free agency

Marc Stein: Goran Dragic, Juancho Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel all just cleared waivers to become unrestricted free agents. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Goran Dragic, Juancho Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel all just cleared waivers to become unrestricted free agents.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We asked you ‘which NBA benchwarmer would dominate in the #EuroLeague’ and those were your answers 👀
🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇪🇸 Willy Hernangomez
🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio
🇱🇻 Davis Bertans
🇺🇸 Payton Pritchard
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic – 3:17 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Apologize to @TommyGunnNBA for getting defensive yesterday. Yes, Warriors can/could get Noel. But if Lamb is No. 15, who goes? – 6:57 AM
Apologize to @TommyGunnNBA for getting defensive yesterday. Yes, Warriors can/could get Noel. But if Lamb is No. 15, who goes? – 6:57 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on Lonzo Ball, as doctors in LA still try and pinpoint what exactly is wrong with the left knee. Career-threatening? What say you Billy Donovan? Plus, some Goran Dragic news.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
A list of bigs who are available right now:
Nerlens Noel
Serge Ibaka
Hassan Whiteside
DeMarcus Cousins
LaMarcus Aldridge
Carmelo Anthony
Marquese Chriss
I’m not advocating for these guys just scouring the market for who’s out there. Who am I missing, what do you think #dubnation – 6:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Juancho Hernangomez becomes a free agent
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it before the end of the regular season, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 4:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Commute to the arena ends with news Raptors add Will Barton and jettison Juancho Hernangomez in last-minute playoff eligible move
Barton, 32, last with Wizards may give Raptors wing offence deep i rotation. A nothing-ventured-nothing-gained move; Bo Cruz just never panned out – 3:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
FWIW, Goran Dragic delivered quote of the season, in response to a question from @Darnell Mayberry, after Bulls allowed 150 points in Minnesota in December.
“We’re not playing for each other. It’s as simple as that.”
In short time covering him, you can see why he’s respected vet – 3:46 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Sean Highkin @highkin
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: The Bulls and Goran Dragic parting ways was a mutual decision, per sources, and has been in works since the addition of Patrick Beverley. This allows Dragic the chance to sign with another team and be playoff-eligible. Bulls now have an open roster spot, also also close to tax. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 28, 2023
Barry Jackson: At this point, there’s no Heat pursuit of Goran Dragic, per source. Dragic was waived by Bulls today. It would be difficult to see minutes for him here, with Lowry expected back soon and Vincent having several good nights as a starter. Heat roster at 15. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 28, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, team says. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 28, 2023
Detroit Pistons PR: The Detroit Pistons today announced the team has waived center Nerlens Noel. -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / February 28, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 27, 2023
League sources say that Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel has not actively pursued a buyout to this point but would generate interest from various playoff-bound teams should he be waived by the Pistons by 11:59 PM ET on March 1. The Pistons were widely expected to trade Noel before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 16, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors make the Barton signing official, also waiving Hernangomez. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / February 28, 2023
Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 28, 2023
Juancho Hernangomez has played for a lot of coaches in his professional basketball career. In the NBA alone he’s had seven in seven seasons, while suiting up for six teams. But none of Michael Malone (Denver), Ryan Saunders (Minnesota), Chris Finch (Minnesota again), Brad Stevens (Boston), Gregg Popovich (San Antonio), Quinn Snyder (Utah) or Nick Nurse — his current coach with the Toronto Raptors — does the 27-year-old Spanish forward describe as “an angel in my life.” -via SportsNet / January 19, 2023