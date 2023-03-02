Greg Brown joins Clippers' G League affiliate

Former Blazers player Greg Brown signed with G League team Ontario Clippers for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers are waiving forward Greg Brown III, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 9, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers announce they’ve recalled Greg Brown III from the G League. With Nurkic still out, that’s another body in the frontcourt they’ll have available to them. -via Twitter @highkin / February 6, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers PR: INJURY REPORT 2/6 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. MIL: OUT Badji (L Knee Soreness) Brown III (G League Assignment) Nurkic (L Calf Strain) Winslow (L Ankle Soreness) PROBABLE Eubanks (L Lumbar Strain) Payton II (Non-Covid Illness) -via Twitter @TrailBlazersPR / February 5, 2023