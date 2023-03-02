Jae Crowder on Bucks trade: ‘I was destined to be here’

“Honestly, I think this situation was so far along in the negotiation talks that I was destined to be here,” Jae Crowder told HoopsHype. “I was trying to get here. That’s what it was. It had nothing to do with their organization or team. I just felt like I was so far along in the negotiation period that I was talking to these guys (Bucks) for months. I wanted this situation to go down because I knew my role, and I didn’t want to go to a different situation without a role.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Story: Bucks forward Jae Crowder discussed what happened behind the scenes with the Suns, why he didn’t want to play for the Nets, his free agency future, and more. Plus, reporting on trade talks that fell through with the Hawks and others on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/2023/03/02/nba… – 9:39 AM
Former Net Jae Crowder getting ready to check in here at Barclays. Will be on the lookout for the thank you on the jumbotron. – 8:01 PM
Since the trade deadline:
— Bucks are undefeated with Jae Crowder
— Knicks are undefeated with Josh Hart
— Lakers are undefeated with Mo Bamba
— Bulls are undefeated with Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/Z7Vav8FZLb – 2:12 PM
“I think this team has what it takes to win a championship,” Jae Crowder told HoopsHype. “That’s my main goal right now. I think once you win a championship, the rest of that stuff will take care of itself. My main goal, honestly, is not thinking about free agency or the summer. It’s all about winning the championship. I think that’s our locker room goal, and when I came into it, I knew that was the goal of the team.” -via HoopsHype / March 2, 2023
As noted above, Atlanta was one of the teams trying to acquire Jae Crowder. The Hawks, Rockets, and Suns had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade. In that scenario, John Collins would’ve landed with the Rockets, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin with the Suns, and Crowder and Landry Shamet with the Hawks, but nothing of substance materialized, league sources told HoopsHype. Atlanta also tried to acquire Crowder in three-team trade talks with Utah and Phoenix centered around Collins going to Utah, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley going to Phoenix, and Crowder and Shamet going to Atlanta. Among the reasons this scenario didn’t materialize was a disagreement in draft pick compensation that would’ve gone to Utah in the talks. -via HoopsHype / March 2, 2023
The Bucks tried to acquire Jae Crowder through several other trade scenarios before finally landing him. One included a three-team trade where Crowder would’ve landed in Milwaukee, Grayson Allen in Charlotte with draft pick compensation, and Jalen McDaniels and salary filler in Phoenix. Charlotte was angling for a first-round pick in this scenario but couldn’t secure one in the trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / March 2, 2023