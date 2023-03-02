Jalen Brunson and Nikola Jokic win Player of the Month awards

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nikola Jokic won Western Conference Player of the Month for February. De’Aaron Fox earned another nomination. – 4:05 PM
Nikola Jokic won Western Conference Player of the Month for February. De’Aaron Fox earned another nomination. – 4:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson wins Eastern Conference player of the month, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/d7KeG1RVKa – 4:05 PM
Jalen Brunson wins Eastern Conference player of the month, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/d7KeG1RVKa – 4:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New York’s Jalen Brunson and Denver’s Nikola Jokić have been named East and West Player of the Month for February. – 4:03 PM
New York’s Jalen Brunson and Denver’s Nikola Jokić have been named East and West Player of the Month for February. – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson wins Eastern Conference player of the week, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/SwARJgAmCx – 4:03 PM
Jalen Brunson wins Eastern Conference player of the week, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/SwARJgAmCx – 4:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić have been named the Kia NBA February Players of the Month. pic.twitter.com/J3fo0sAISm – 4:02 PM
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić have been named the Kia NBA February Players of the Month. pic.twitter.com/J3fo0sAISm – 4:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. – 4:01 PM
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. – 4:01 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Age at first title:
27 – Steph, LeBron
28 – Isiah Thomas, Shaq, Jordan, KD
30 – Wilt
31 – Hakeem, Dirk
32 – KG, Big O
33 – Dr J, Admiral, Jerry West
Jokic is 28, had a bubble playoff & 2 more where his team was wracked w injuries. The idea that he’s behind schedule is silly. – 1:31 PM
Age at first title:
27 – Steph, LeBron
28 – Isiah Thomas, Shaq, Jordan, KD
30 – Wilt
31 – Hakeem, Dirk
32 – KG, Big O
33 – Dr J, Admiral, Jerry West
Jokic is 28, had a bubble playoff & 2 more where his team was wracked w injuries. The idea that he’s behind schedule is silly. – 1:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Do I think it’s funny that the same people that were crowing for Giannis to leave MIL – because you can only win in a big market with approved stars, obviously – are now big mad that Jokic has been winning MVPs by being transcendent without much (healthy) help?
I might, yeah. – 1:30 PM
Do I think it’s funny that the same people that were crowing for Giannis to leave MIL – because you can only win in a big market with approved stars, obviously – are now big mad that Jokic has been winning MVPs by being transcendent without much (healthy) help?
I might, yeah. – 1:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic never acknowledges the noise. So why did he respond to the “stat padding” take from @Kendrick Perkins? pic.twitter.com/6gDy0jC5TC – 12:51 PM
Nikola Jokic never acknowledges the noise. So why did he respond to the “stat padding” take from @Kendrick Perkins? pic.twitter.com/6gDy0jC5TC – 12:51 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Jalen Brunson grew up in Chicago while Patrick Kane was leading the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles.
Now, they’re both stars in NYC, sharing Madison Square Garden with the Knicks and Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HiAoAkLX05 – 12:26 PM
Jalen Brunson grew up in Chicago while Patrick Kane was leading the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles.
Now, they’re both stars in NYC, sharing Madison Square Garden with the Knicks and Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HiAoAkLX05 – 12:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One other Knicks hustle stat note: In 3-pointers contested Jalen Brunson is 2nd in the NBA this season with 217 (behind Evan Mobley’s 225). Julius Randle ranks 8th with 185. – 12:10 PM
One other Knicks hustle stat note: In 3-pointers contested Jalen Brunson is 2nd in the NBA this season with 217 (behind Evan Mobley’s 225). Julius Randle ranks 8th with 185. – 12:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
OKC’s Kenrich Williams is out for the rest of the year, undergoing wrist surgery. He is the leader in charges drawn this season with 26 – Jalen Brunson is second with 24. – 12:00 PM
OKC’s Kenrich Williams is out for the rest of the year, undergoing wrist surgery. He is the leader in charges drawn this season with 26 – Jalen Brunson is second with 24. – 12:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are steamrolling past opponents, leaving disheartened, defeated teams in their wake
And the ship’s captain is Jalen Brunson, the player responsible for turning around a rudderless franchise – finally guiding them out of two decades of squalls
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-is-b… – 11:20 AM
The Knicks are steamrolling past opponents, leaving disheartened, defeated teams in their wake
And the ship’s captain is Jalen Brunson, the player responsible for turning around a rudderless franchise – finally guiding them out of two decades of squalls
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-is-b… – 11:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jalen Brunson, Knicks push winning streak to seven, starting to look like legitimate playoff team
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 9:01 AM
Jalen Brunson, Knicks push winning streak to seven, starting to look like legitimate playoff team
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 9:01 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Because this seems to be one of the 206 trending storylines today, I just wanted to say this …
I’m an MVP voter.
I do not know who I will put No. 1 yet.
I do know that Nikola Jokic winning the last two MVP’s will be 0% of whatever formula I use to fill out my ballot. – 11:51 PM
Because this seems to be one of the 206 trending storylines today, I just wanted to say this …
I’m an MVP voter.
I do not know who I will put No. 1 yet.
I do know that Nikola Jokic winning the last two MVP’s will be 0% of whatever formula I use to fill out my ballot. – 11:51 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
To be clear, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is one of my 10-15 favorite albums. And Nikola Jokic deserves a third MVP. – 11:30 PM
To be clear, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is one of my 10-15 favorite albums. And Nikola Jokic deserves a third MVP. – 11:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson said Tom Thibodeau wouldn’t care about his brilliant 39-point performance.
“He cares about wins,” Brunson said.
The Knicks racked up a seventh straight easily, routing the Nets 142-118.
apnews.com/article/jalen-… – 11:08 PM
Jalen Brunson said Tom Thibodeau wouldn’t care about his brilliant 39-point performance.
“He cares about wins,” Brunson said.
The Knicks racked up a seventh straight easily, routing the Nets 142-118.
apnews.com/article/jalen-… – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best players on the 1 seeds this season:
Jokic — Giannis —
24.6 PPG 31.3 PPG
11.7 RPG 12.0 RPG
10.0 APG 5.4 APG
63.3 FG% 54.1 FG%
Both making history. pic.twitter.com/0DAo2WmcK1 – 10:40 PM
Best players on the 1 seeds this season:
Jokic — Giannis —
24.6 PPG 31.3 PPG
11.7 RPG 12.0 RPG
10.0 APG 5.4 APG
63.3 FG% 54.1 FG%
Both making history. pic.twitter.com/0DAo2WmcK1 – 10:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks GUARD Jalen Brunson scored 39 pts on 15-18 FG (83%). That is the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar’e Stoudemire scored 41 on Feb. 6, 2011. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/qLNXIwBFKq – 10:11 PM
Knicks GUARD Jalen Brunson scored 39 pts on 15-18 FG (83%). That is the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar’e Stoudemire scored 41 on Feb. 6, 2011. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/qLNXIwBFKq – 10:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Stats from Wednesday:
Jalen Brunson:
39 points on 18 FG attempts
+23 plus/minus
Spencer Dinwiddie:
11 points on 10 FG attempts
-18 plus/minus – 10:08 PM
Stats from Wednesday:
Jalen Brunson:
39 points on 18 FG attempts
+23 plus/minus
Spencer Dinwiddie:
11 points on 10 FG attempts
-18 plus/minus – 10:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson had 39 points on 15-for-18 shooting to help NYK score a season-high 142 in win over BKN. NYK hit 20 of 35 threes and shot 61 percent overall in 24-point victory. Club has won 7 straight and is in 5th place in the East, 2 games ahead of 6th-seed BKN w/18 games to go. – 10:06 PM
Jalen Brunson had 39 points on 15-for-18 shooting to help NYK score a season-high 142 in win over BKN. NYK hit 20 of 35 threes and shot 61 percent overall in 24-point victory. Club has won 7 straight and is in 5th place in the East, 2 games ahead of 6th-seed BKN w/18 games to go. – 10:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
39 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
15-18 FG
Only Dame has more points since January 1st. pic.twitter.com/g5y3Ib5gow – 9:56 PM
Jalen Brunson tonight:
39 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
15-18 FG
Only Dame has more points since January 1st. pic.twitter.com/g5y3Ib5gow – 9:56 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
This is the most Thibs/Jalen Brunson moment in the history of Thibs and Brunson.
Brunson tries to take a charge in a 24-point game with under 5 minutes to go. He gets decked. It’s called a block.
And now Thibs is challenging it.
Again, 24-pt game w/ fewer than 5 mins to go. – 9:49 PM
This is the most Thibs/Jalen Brunson moment in the history of Thibs and Brunson.
Brunson tries to take a charge in a 24-point game with under 5 minutes to go. He gets decked. It’s called a block.
And now Thibs is challenging it.
Again, 24-pt game w/ fewer than 5 mins to go. – 9:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jalen Brunson is on a different level right now. #NewYorkForever – 9:46 PM
Jalen Brunson is on a different level right now. #NewYorkForever – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jalen Brunson is to the Nets who Chipper Jones was to the Mets. – 9:14 PM
Jalen Brunson is to the Nets who Chipper Jones was to the Mets. – 9:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
30 points for Jalen Brunson at the half
Per @Matt Williams
9 players (the last Pascal Siakam-2022) in the last 10 years have earned All-NBA without being selected to the All-Star game.
Will Brunson join that group? – 8:41 PM
30 points for Jalen Brunson at the half
Per @Matt Williams
9 players (the last Pascal Siakam-2022) in the last 10 years have earned All-NBA without being selected to the All-Star game.
Will Brunson join that group? – 8:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 81-57 on the Nets at the half.
Jalen Brunson has 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting.
That may have been the best half the Knicks have played this millennium.
I’m 100% serious. – 8:40 PM
Knicks up 81-57 on the Nets at the half.
Jalen Brunson has 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting.
That may have been the best half the Knicks have played this millennium.
I’m 100% serious. – 8:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson with 30 in the biggest half of his career. Knicks lead Nets 81-54. – 8:38 PM
Jalen Brunson with 30 in the biggest half of his career. Knicks lead Nets 81-54. – 8:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson has 30 points at halftime.
Knicks are taking a dump on the Nets, 81-57. – 8:38 PM
Jalen Brunson has 30 points at halftime.
Knicks are taking a dump on the Nets, 81-57. – 8:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the game was close, Jalen Brunson would have a legit shot at setting the all-time MSG scoring record – 8:34 PM
If the game was close, Jalen Brunson would have a legit shot at setting the all-time MSG scoring record – 8:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have tied a franchise record with 14 threes in the first half. They’re up by 24 on BKN with 2:30 to go in the second quarter and have gone 14-20 from beyond the arc. Starters are a combined 12-for-15 from three. Jalen Brunson has 28 points so far (1st half career-high). – 8:34 PM
Knicks have tied a franchise record with 14 threes in the first half. They’re up by 24 on BKN with 2:30 to go in the second quarter and have gone 14-20 from beyond the arc. Starters are a combined 12-for-15 from three. Jalen Brunson has 28 points so far (1st half career-high). – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said making Jalen Brunson’s life difficult by throwing different bodies at him was a priority tonight.
Brunson has set a career-high for points in a half with 28. There’s still 2 minutes left. – 8:34 PM
Jacque Vaughn said making Jalen Brunson’s life difficult by throwing different bodies at him was a priority tonight.
Brunson has set a career-high for points in a half with 28. There’s still 2 minutes left. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said making Jalen Brunson’s life difficult by throwing different bodies at him was a priority tonight.
Brunson has 28 points with 2 minutes left in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn said making Jalen Brunson’s life difficult by throwing different bodies at him was a priority tonight.
Brunson has 28 points with 2 minutes left in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
28 first-half points for Jalen Brunson against the Nets and ex-teammates Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith.
Oh, and there’s still 2 minutes left in the second quarter. – 8:32 PM
28 first-half points for Jalen Brunson against the Nets and ex-teammates Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith.
Oh, and there’s still 2 minutes left in the second quarter. – 8:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks hit 9 of 11 threes in the first quarter en route to a 47-point quarter. They went 18 for 23 from the field, led by Jalen Brunson (16 points, 6-for-8 from floor). – 8:10 PM
Knicks hit 9 of 11 threes in the first quarter en route to a 47-point quarter. They went 18 for 23 from the field, led by Jalen Brunson (16 points, 6-for-8 from floor). – 8:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson, who had 40 last time the Knicks played the Nets, already has 16 in the final minute of the first quarter tonight. – 8:07 PM
Jalen Brunson, who had 40 last time the Knicks played the Nets, already has 16 in the final minute of the first quarter tonight. – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson just banged knees pretty good with Mikal Bridges trying to defend a drive to the basket. Walking it off but he was hurting a bit. – 7:45 PM
Jalen Brunson just banged knees pretty good with Mikal Bridges trying to defend a drive to the basket. Walking it off but he was hurting a bit. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson is trying to run off a knee injury. He appears to be in some pain?-!; has a considerable limp that is starting to subside. – 7:44 PM
Jalen Brunson is trying to run off a knee injury. He appears to be in some pain?-!; has a considerable limp that is starting to subside. – 7:44 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
What’s really happening with the Nikola Jokic MVP debate and why I hope we can all just eventually rise above… #Nuggets #NBA instagram.com/reel/CpQ_G9RMK… – 7:27 PM
What’s really happening with the Nikola Jokic MVP debate and why I hope we can all just eventually rise above… #Nuggets #NBA instagram.com/reel/CpQ_G9RMK… – 7:27 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston does with Sengun, Denver had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:21 PM
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston does with Sengun, Denver had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:21 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston for Sengun, Denver had had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:15 PM
Comparing stats from Jokic’s second season to Sengun’s second season
Jokic in pick-and-roll: 58.2% of the time – .886 points per possession
Sengun in PnR: 64% of the time – 1.033 PPP
Just like Houston for Sengun, Denver had had Jokic in deep drop instead of hedging/blitzing. – 4:15 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone today: “Maybe they’re just tired of this player, this non-athletic player from Sombor, Serbia who continues to kick everybody’s ass. Maybe people have a hard time with that. I don’t know.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / March 2, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 14 PTS ✅ 11 REB ✅ 10 AST Jokic became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles. He’s both the second-fastest (582 games) and second-youngest (28 years, nine days) player to achieve the feat. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 1, 2023
Katy Winge: What does 100 triple-doubles mean to Nikola Jokić? “When you’re stat padding it’s easy, you know” pic.twitter.com/jS7jLmm8RF -via Twitter @katywinge / March 1, 2023
“The ball was going in the hoop,” Brunson said sheepishly when this 142-118 thrashing of the Nets was complete. “I can’t really explain it.” Yes. The ball was going in the hoop. Brunson took 18 shots Wednesday night. He made 15 of them. He was 5-for-6 from 3. The Knicks knew they were getting an awfully good player when they signed him last July. They didn’t know they were getting this. “When a player plays like that,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, “the scoring is impressive. To me, what’s more impressive is fighting the double team and getting the ball out quickly.” -via New York Post / March 2, 2023
If either DeRozan or Brown is ruled out for the All-Star Game, then Brunson will be the next logical choice. I mean, he should be, right? For his part, the Knicks star says that he will jump on the opportunity if he was given the chance to do so: “If I was ever invited, that’s an honor I couldn’t pass up,” Brunson said, via Stefan Bondy of the Daily News. “But hope for his health and everybody that’s deserving. I said this past couple weeks, I control what I can control. That’s all that matters to me.” -via Clutch Points / February 16, 2023
Without McBride, however, Quickley was used as the primary backup to starting point guard Jalen Brunson and contributed 15 points and five rebounds. He also said Hart’s presence on the second unit “made my job 10 times easier.” “Josh gave us a little extra bit of boost, I feel like just his presence, his energy,” Quickley said after the game. “Everywhere he goes, he’s a winner, even from college [at Villanova], so it was good to be able to play with him. He fits right in. “Playing aggressive, downhill, when I get rebounds, he’s running the floor, can throw it ahead and get easy buckets. Then we see the same, he got me a transition 3. It looks like it’s going to be easy.” -via New York Post / February 13, 2023