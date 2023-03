Jalen Brunson and Nikola Jokic win Player of the Month awards

Without McBride, however, Quickley was used as the primary backup to starting point guard Jalen Brunson and contributed 15 points and five rebounds. He also said Hart’s presence on the second unit “made my job 10 times easier.” “Josh gave us a little extra bit of boost, I feel like just his presence, his energy,” Quickley said after the game. “Everywhere he goes, he’s a winner, even from college [at Villanova], so it was good to be able to play with him. He fits right in. “Playing aggressive, downhill, when I get rebounds, he’s running the floor, can throw it ahead and get easy buckets. Then we see the same, he got me a transition 3. It looks like it’s going to be easy.” -via New York Post / February 13, 2023