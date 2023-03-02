Joel Embiid set to return against Dallas

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday’s game against Dallas.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sixers list Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) as probable for tonight’s game against the Mavs @AACenter. Dewayne Dedmon is out with hip soreness. – 2:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been upgraded to Probable for tonight’s game against the Mavs after missing last night’s matchup in Miami.
Dewayne Dedmon remains listed as Out on the injury report for the Sixers – 2:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers switched 1 through 5 last night in Miami. They held the Heat under 100 points.
And they excelled in one specific area that we haven’t seen a ton from them: the scram switch. https://t.co/yb7fN873yY pic.twitter.com/Q4u23ieCux – 1:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James picked Joel Embiid first in the All-Star draft among the 22 best basketball players in the world.
“It shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting —- they may be wrong,” Embiid told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:51 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs should have an advantage with PHI having played last night in MIA. But PHI is 7-1 on 2nd of BTB, AND Embiid didn’t play last night so he’s rested. Mavs are 5-3 when opp is on 2nd of BTB. All 5 wins have come at home (MEM, BKN, LAC, PHX, NO) – 11:34 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It’s @NBA 2 leading scorers matching up tonight for Mavs-Sixers. Luka .1 pts ahead of Joel Embiid as he tries to become the 1st Mavs player to ever lead NBA in scoring. It’s an early 6:32 tip w/Brad & me @peasradio pre at 6 @971TheFreak – 10:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-96 loss to 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. From bad to worse.
2. With an awful second quarter.
3. As the threes again don’t fall.
4. With Tyler Herro again off the mark.
5. Unable to capitalize on absence of Joel Embiid. – 8:23 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed, P.J. Tucker and the eternal question: How do the Sixers survive the ten minutes Joel Embiid has to sit?
If there is a blueprint to follow, one with small ball and a ton of switching and scrambling, we saw it on display in Miami: theathletic.com/4267577/2023/0… – 8:11 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-96 loss to 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. From bad to worse.
2. With an awful second quarter.
3. As threes again don’t fall.
4. With Tyler Herro again off the mark.
5. Unable to capitalize on absence of Embiid. – 12:12 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers can win games when Embiid sits. But they can’t win minutes when he takes a rest within a game. Lesson here? – 11:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Miami without Joel Embiid, 119-96. They are 40-21. Pretty much everyone played well.
Tough travel back-to-back next, in Dallas tomorrow. – 9:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Another humbling Heat loss, this time 119-96 to Embiid-less 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are about to be 9-4 this season without Embiid, by the way. Needless to say, you will take that. – 9:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There will never be a more Doc Rivers-led Sixers home-and-home.
Home against Miami, everyone available: Agonizingly close loss
Road against Miami, no Joel Embiid: Triumphantly easy win – 9:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Embiid-less 76ers 96, Heat 77. Heat has missed its last 11 three-point attempts and is 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from three-point range for the game. 76ers outscoring the Heat 24-5 in transition. – 9:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat claw within 11 midway through third, but go into fourth down 96-77 to Embiid-less 76ers. – 9:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Heat down big at the half to the Embiid-less Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rv2BlqGudR – 8:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
One of the best quarters of basketball I’ve ever seen this team play without Joel Embiid, which of course means I have absolutely no idea what to expect out of them in the third quarter. – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat give up 71 point in first half to Embiid-less 76ers
Also didn’t help that the offense totally melted in that second quarter
If Butler and Bam aren’t on the floor, this team will fall apart – 8:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat down by 18 now. Can’t seem to get to the basket against a 76ers defense missing Joel Embiid and their offense has stalled. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Embiid-less 76ers shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) on threes and 14 of 14 from the foul line while committing only three turnovers.
Heat trailing by 16 points. – 8:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are leaning pretty heavily into switching without Embiid tonight.
The result? Miami staying on the perimeter more, unable to dribble penetrate as easily. More swarming and ball pressure.
Not able to do that as much with Embiid because they go drop coverage with him. – 8:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s one thing to lose on the road to a Bucks team lacking Giannis. But at home to a 76ers team without Embiid? – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I know it’s because Embiid isn’t playing, but feels like drop would be better right now than switching
Force them to hit midranges – 8:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
12-0 run for the Sixers.
Has been a good use of an Embiid-less game so far, with looks at small ball, a funky and defense-first all-bench lineup, and Harden/Melton/Milton three guard group here next to McDaniels and Reed. – 8:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Joel Embiid sitting out tonight’s game might be unfortunate for the Mavs tomorrow tonight. Figured Embiid might sit out one of the B2B games. Didn’t think it would be tonight. – 8:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is out tonight for the first time since late January. Sixers will go small, playing PJ Tucker at Center.
Tyrese Maxey gets the start for the first time since Jan 21 – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Het. 76ers going super small with Tyrese Maxey replacing him in the starting lineup, alongside Harris, Melton, Harden and Tucker. – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid out for 76ers, with P.J. Tucker starting at center for Philadelphia. – 7:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight at Miami with left foot soreness. Maxey will move into the starting lineup with Harden, Melton, Harris and Tucker. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game in Miami with left foot soreness. – 7:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers, asked about Joel Embiid’s status, says “I don’t know yet.” – 6:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid in February:
✅ 30.8 PPG
✅ 11.7 RPG
✅ 52.4 FG%
✅ 88.6 FT%
It’s the third time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG with a FT% of 85% in a month, tying Larry Bird for the most such months in NBA history (min. 10 GP).
More, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness for tonight’s game against the #MiamiHeat. Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon will remain sidelined with left hip soreness. – 2:47 PM
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness. Tyrese Maxey moves into the starting lineup. PJ Tucker playing the 5. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / March 1, 2023
Justin Grasso: The Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report for tonight’s game. He is questionable with foot soreness vs. Heat -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / March 1, 2023
Joel Embiid has long made it clear how much winning the NBA MVP award would mean to him. He has campaigned for the honor with both his words and his play. And after repeatedly falling short despite MVP-level performances the last two seasons, he has been honest about his disappointment. But recently, Embiid has grown tired of that cycle. He now believes there’s only one path forward for him to get the recognition he deserves. “What I can control is to try to win a championship,” Embiid told FOX Sports. “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect. So, that’s where all the focus is.” -via FoxSports.com / March 1, 2023