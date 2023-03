Kevin Durant on if he regrets signing extension with Nets: Not signing an extension worth that much money? No regrets

He was asked one final question, if he regretted the extension that seemingly handcuffed him into this needless mess as opposed to going into free agency again, free to pick a situation of his own choosing. “I don’t regret nothing. Nothing I do in my life I regret,” Kevin Durant said. “[Not] signing an extension worth that much money?” He laughed again — blissfully dismissive but ever the realist.Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports